MERRY CHRISTMAS from the Scottish Highlands

That time of year again folks!

17 consecutive years I have attended christmas concerts at this school.. Some years I had up to THREE different concerts to go to! LOL. Thats what i get for having so many kids!

Next year will be my last ever Christmas concert!! Cause then my youngest will be going to secondary school! I’m almost in tears just thinking about it!

God, next year is gonnae be so embarrassing.. I will be in bits, I know i will! It won’t be able to stop the tears from flowing!

Anyway, I hope you enjoy the concert highlights

Merry Christmas from the children of the Highlands!