The who’s who of Jeffrey Epstein’s black book – (including unredacted copy)
- Read on Scribd – https://www.scribd.com/document/422192865/The-Who-s-Who-of-Jeffrey-Epstein-s-Black-Book
- Download – https://spidercatweb.blog/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Whos-who-of-Epsteins-black-book.docx
- Read more – GOODNESS & HARMONY & AANGIRFAN
- Download – Jeffrey Epsteins Black Book – UNREDACTED
- Abousleiman, Joanna
- Adam, Nick
- Agag Alejandro
- Agnew, Marie Claire & John
- Alaia Azzedine
- Albermarle, Rufus & Sally
- Aldridge, Saffron
- Alexander, Pam
- Algranti, Giacomo
- Allan, Paul
- Allan, Nick & Sarah
- Althorp, Charlie
- Alun Jones, Carella (daughter of Sir Derek Alun Jones)
- Alun-Jones, Jeremy & Deborah (Jeremey is the son of Sir Derek Alun Jones)
- Alvarez, Senor Vincente
- Amon, Roberta & Maurice
- Amon, Mr Philippe SICPA
- Anderson, Lulu
- Appleby, Robert & Alex
- Arango, Maite
- Arellano, Victor
- Arion Joaquin Fernandez de
- Arion, Fernando
- Armstrong, Arthur & Cathy
- Aron, Herve & Marine
- Ash, Lorinda
- Ashley & Allegra Hicks
- Astor Vlscount William
- Assaf, Charlotte & Vittorio
- Astaire, Mr Simon
- Atkin, Helene
- Atkin, Mike & Ami
- Aznar, Jose
- Baddeley, Jean
- Bahrke, Peter
- Baker, Danny
- Bakhtiar, Shariar
- Balazs, Andre
- Baldwin, Alec
- Bamford, George / Alice (JCB family)
- Bamford, Sir Anthony and Lady C
- Bands, Doug
- Bannister, Clive
- Banon, Javier
- Barham, Nicholas & Gretel (Gretel’s family)
- Barnes, Peter
- Barnett, Craig
- Bastone, Hillary
- Batstone, Hiliary
- Batstone, Tim Natasha
- Baumer, Lorenzo
- Beaumont, Lord & Lady
- Belzberg, Lisa (ex wife of Matthew Bonfman)
- Benson, Steven
- Bentinck, Baron (family)
- Berggruen, Nicolas
- Berkman, Bill
- Bernard, Tara
- Birchall, Martyn
- Birley, Robin
- Bismarck, Debbie & Bola Von
- Bismark, Vanessa Von (family)
- Bisson, Jean Marc
- Bjorlin, Jean Paul
- Black, Conrad & Barbara
- Blacker, Blogs & Jill (Bloggs aka Brian Lantham Peel Blacker)
- Blaine, David
- Blair, Tony
- Bloomberg, Mike
- Boardman, Samantha (ex wife of Aby Rosen)
- Boardman, Serena
- Boden, Johnie & Sophie
- Bodini, Daniel
- Bolsgelin, Edward
- Boisguilbert, Pierre de
- Bond, Anabelle
- Bonomi, Andrea & Giota
- Bookis, Nicholas
- Booth, Mark & Lauren
- Boothe, Christina A.
- Borgese, Paulo
- Borrico, Michael
- Bossom, Hon Bruce and Penelope (Bossom family)
- Boucherie, Sylvianne
- Bourke, Rick
- Bowles, Hamish
- Brachelli Peretti, ferdinando
- Brachelli , Hugo
- Braine, Caroline
- Braine, Ms Katie & Serge
- Bram, Ben
- Brand, Tony
- Brandolini, d’Adda
- Brandolini, Nuno & Muriel
- Brandt, Peter
- Branson, Richard
- Briatore Flavio
- Broadhurst, Julia
- Broglie, Louis Albert de
- Bronfman Jr., Edgar
- Brooks, Christopher & Amanda
- Brooks, Miranda
- Brown, Chris & Alison
- Bruce, James & Lucinda
- Brunel, Jean-Luc (1) (2)
- Bryer, Tania
- Buck, Joan Juliet
- Buffet, Jimmy & Jane
- Bull, Bartle
- Bullough, Hamish and Emma
- Burckle, Ron
- Burney, Mr Jules
- Burtril, Martin
- Bushnell, Candice
- Busson, Arki
- Butler, Charlie
- Button, Terri
- Byng, Robert
- Cadenet de Alain
- Calacanis, Jason
- Caledon, Nicky
- Calvo-Piatero, Mario/Arladne
- Cambell, Roddy
- Cambell, Alistar
- Camerana, Glancarlo
- Campbell, Naomi
- Campo del Brooke & Emilio
- Candole, Andrew de
- Candy, Nicholas A C
- Caprice
- Carello, Sara Massimo
- Carey, William & Carina
- Carlbom, Camila
- Carrera, Barbara
- Caruth, Sophie
- Carvalho, Michel & Charlene
- Casagrande, Guido
- Case, Simon
- Case, George & Pauline
- Castaneda, Debbie
- Cator, Alby and Victoria
- Cecil, Mark & Mini
- Cecil Stephenson, Aurelia
- Cecil, Dr. Mark (1)
- Cerina, Fabrizio
- Cerutti Gian Cario
- Chatwal, Vikram
- Chenevix-Trench, John & Lucy (family)
- Cicogna, Gianluca
- Cicogna, Geoconda
- Cicogna, Gianfranco
- Cicogna, Marina
- Cicognani, Pietro & Alejandra
- Clerach, Linska
- Cipriani, Guiseppi
- Cisneros, Gustavo and Patty
- Claverino, Amadeo
- Claverino, Isabel
- Cleese, John and Alice Fay
- Clempson, Graham & Emma
- Clive, Lucy
- Coben, Larry
- Cochrane, Ms Mandy
- Cohen, Dalit (married to Sir Harry Nuttall)
- Cohen,Peter
- Coleman, Jo
- Coleridge, Nicholas & Georgia
- Colle, Jeffrey
- Collins, Phil & Orianne
- Conrad, Henrietta
- Constantine, Susannah Sten Ber
- Cooke, Clive
- Cordle, Ms Rachel
- Cordle, Rupert & Camilla
- Cordova Hoheniohe, Fernando de
- Cotterell, Harry
- Courcel Martine De
- Cowdray, Marina (married to the 4th Viscount Cowdray)
- Cowie, Colin
- Crabbe, Sophie
- Cudro, Alaistar
- Curry, R. Boykin
- Cutter, Amanda
- D’abo, Henri & Tatiana (Henri is the son of Lady Ursula D’abo)
- D’abo, Mrs Jennifer
- D’Alessie, Carman
- d’Arenberg, Prince Pierre (family)
- Dartmouth William
- D’Uzes, Jacques de crussoi
- de Baecque, Patrick
- De Cabrol, Milly
- De Cadenat, Alen
- De Clermont-Tonnerre, Hermine
- De Georgiou, Anouska
- De Soto, Fernando
- Dedieu, Jean & Paulette
- Del Bono, Luca
- Dell, Adam
- Deluca Dina & Fouard Chartuuni
- Derby Earl / Cntess Cass & Ted
- Derby, Ros & Jonathan
- Di Vita, Charlotte
- Dickenson, Debbie
- Dickinson, Janice
- Dietrich, Marc Antoine and Cath
- Dietrich, Paul & Laura
- Dimbleby, Johnathan
- Diniz, Pedro
- Dixon, Alexandra
- Djerassi, Dale (son of Carl Djerassi)
- Dolbey, Alex & Suzie
- Donne, Alegra
- Doss, David & Christy Prunler
- Douglas, Diandra (ex wife of Michael Douglas)
- Eli Wiesel
- Drax, Jeremy
- Dreesmann, Bernard (owns Morley Stores)
- Driver, Minnie
- Dubb, Anthony V.
- Dubbens, Peter
- Dubin, Gien
- Dubin, Louis & Tiffany
- Dubin, Peter
- Prince Andrew Duke of York (1) (2) (3)
- Duchess of York – Sarah Ferguson (1) (2)
- Ducrey-Gierdano, Francesco
- Duesing, Paul
- Dunbar Johnson, Miranda & Steph
- Dunne, Griffin
- Dunne, Philip & Dominice
- Duong, Anh
- Durso, Luigi (was married to Inès de La Fressange)
- Duthie, John & Charlotte
- Dzhabrajiou, Umar
- Ecclestone, Bernie
- Eckon, Paul
- Edsel, Lucinda
- Edwards, Andrew & Tracy
- Elian, Johnathan
- Eilas, Brian
- Ellasch, Johan & Amanda
- Elingworth, Charlie & Amanda
- Ellenbogen, Eric
- Ellingworth, Mr & Mrs
- Elliot, Ben
- Elliot, Gail & Joe Coffey
- Ellison, Mandy & Ralph
- Elwes, Anabel
- Epstein, Ed
- Erba Noona
- Espirito Santo, Manuel and Ros (family)
- Estlin, Jean-Marc
- Estrada Juffali, Christina (ex wife of Walid Juffali)
- Evans, Chris
- Evehart, Angie
- Faber, David
- Faber, Sally & Brooke Johnson
- Fairbairn, Charlotte (daughter of Nicholas Fairbairn) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)
- Fairfax, The Hon Rupert (family)
- Fairweather, Natasha
- Fairweather Ms Catherine
- Fairweather, Abassador & Lady
- Fakhre, Armado & Jasmine
- Fakhre, Danny & Christine
- Fall, Meredith
- Fallah, Mrs
- Fallah, Ms Christina & Jon Robe
- Falletans, Olivier de
- Fanjul, Pepe
- Faulkner, Terence & Cornelia
- Feeley, Fiona
- Fekkai, Frederic
- Feldman, Andrew
- Felix, Helena
- Fell, David & Anne
- Ferragamo, Leonardo & Beatrice
- Ferranti, Hugo (1)
- Ferry, Brian
- Fiennes, Martin (family)
- Fiennes, Ralph
- Fiennes, Suzzana
- Fifer, Chuck
- Figg, Christopher & Charlotte (Christopher is Lord Figg‘s son)
- Finch, Charles
- Finklestein, Howard
- Firyal Princess
- Fisher, Dan
- Flick Mook
- Foman, Bobby & Jeanette
- Forbes, Zandy
- Forbes, Chris (kip) Astrid
- Forbes, Steve & Sabine
- Ford, Katie
- Ford, Tom & Richard Buckley
- Forman, John
- Forman, Johnathan
- Formby, Nicola (ex partner of A.A.Gill)
- Forte, Rocco & Aliai
- Fox, William & Lucinda
- Fraiser, Violet
- Francesco de la Garda, Mr
- Francey, Kathy
- Fraysse, Isabel
- Freud, Mathew
- Frost, Mr. David & Lady Carina (Named on the RAINS list) (family)
- Frostrup, Mariella
- Fry, Cosmo & Amanda
- Fulhurst, Teresa
- Furstenberg, Heinrich & Milana
- Furstenbug Alex, Alexandra V.
- Furstenburg Buravelli, Nina
- Fyson, Edwina
- Gaetani, Gelasio
- Gallman, Kuki
- Ganero, Mario Jr.
- Ganoza, Esteban Juan
- Garcia, Ludmila
- Gardner, Adam
- Garland, Michael
- Garson, Jeremy
- Gaspar, Nacho
- Gaul, Harriett
- Geary, Tim
- Gelardin, Jack
- German-Ribon, Catriona
- Gertler, Eric
- Getty, Mark
- Getty, Pia and Chris (family)
- Gibbs, Emma
- Gibson, Caroline
- Giliflian, Andrew
- Gillford, Lord & Lady
- Gillmour, Andrew & Emma
- Ginsberg, Gary
- Gittis, Howard
- Giussani, Luca
- Glanville, Mary
- Glass, Charlie
- Goess, Pilar
- Goldberg, Ellen
- Goldsmith, Isabel (Daughter of James Goldsmith)
- Golinkin, Sandy
- Gomez, Thomas
- Gomme, WIlliam & Emma
- Gordon, Jacobo
- Gore, Juliet
- Gottlieb, Steve
- Goulandris, Dimitri
- Grabau, Lorenzo
- Graff, Francois
- Granby, David
- Grange, Jacques
- Grant, Jamie
- Greece Princess Olga
- Greece, Pavios & MC
- Green, Deborah
- Green, Jeremy
- Green, Judy
- Gregg, Geordie & Katherine
- Grenfell, Natasha
- Griffen, Ted
- Griscom, Nina
- Gross, Pamela & Jimmy Finkelst
- Grossman, Lloyd
- Gubelmann, Marjorie
- Guccione, Tony (son of Bob Guccione)
- Gudefin, Christian
- Guedroitz, Solina & Nicolas (family) (1)
- Guerini Maraldi, Alessandro (1)
- Guerrand-Hermes, Valesca
- Guest, Cornelia
- Guggenheim, Barbara & Bert Fie
- Guiness, Sabrina
- Guiness, Mr Hugo
- Guissaini, Luca
- Gumberg, Ira
- Guttfreund, John & Susan
- Hahn, Dr & Mrs
- Hall, Pippa
- Halpern, Jen
- Hambro, Clementine (daughter of Richard Hambro)
- Hamilton, George
- Hammond, Dana
- Handler, Sharon
- Hanover, Ernst & Chantal
- Hanson, Brooke
- Hanson, Lord & Lady
- Hanson, The Hon Robert
- Hapsburg, Marie
- Harvey, Victoria
- Harvie-Watt, Isabelle
- Haslam, Nick
- Hatkoff, Craig & Jane
- Hauteville, Marc de
- Hay, Henry & Patricia
- Hayworth, Reggie
- Hazell-Iveagh, Clare (wife of Earl Edward Guiness)
- Hearn, Barry & Susan
- Hefner III, Bob
- Heiden, Lisa
- Heineken, Mr Freddy
- Helen and TIm Shifter
- Helvin, Marie
- Herbert, Jason
- Hermes, Olga & Olaf (son of Patrick_Guerrand-Hermes) (1)
- Herrero, Juan & Helen
- Hersov, Robert & Kim (Roberts father is Basil Hersov) (Kim dated Jude Law)
- Heseltine, Mr & Mrs
- Heseltine, Ms Annabel
- Heseltine, Rupert
- Hicks, India
- Hill, Anthony
- Himmelstein, Howard
- Hirsch, Jeff
- Hissom, Robert & Andrea
- Hoffman, Dustin
- Hoffman, Hetty
- Hoffman, Jessica
- Holland-Martin, Ben
- Hollond, Mr & Mrs James
- Horne, Adam & Tierney
- Hovenian, Nina
- Hovnanian, Shaunt
- Howard, J. Kaplan
- Howegego (Johnson), Lucy
- Hsu, Peter
- Hunt, Laura
- Hunter Gordon, Kit & Georgina
- Hunter, Carlyn & Laurie
- Huntsman, Jon & Mary Kaye
- Hurd, Nick & Kim (son of Douglas Hurd)
- Hurley, Liz
- Hurst, Anne
- Hurst, Robert J.
- Hussain, Ayla
- Hussey, Simon
- Hutley, Henry
- Hutley, Lulu & Edward (attended Princess Eugenie & Jack’s wedding)
- Hutley, Mr & Mrs (parents of Charlotte de Klee) (Wintersall Estate)
- Hulton, Lauren
- Hymes, Ivan
- Ind, Charlie
- Inzerillo, Gerard J.
- Ireland, George
- Irvine, Eddie
- Isamel, Abdullah
- Isham, Chris
- Jackson, Michael
- Jacobson, Julian
- Jagger, Mick
- Jagger, Hatti
- Jameel, Mohammed
- James, Susie
- Janklow, Linda (married to Morton Janklow & daughter of Mervyn LeRoy)
- Jarecki, Nancy & Andrew (Charitable Trust)
- Jarecki, Nick
- Jeffries, TIm
- Johnson, Richard & Nadine
- Johnson, Lucy
- Jones, Mick & Ann (Ann is Mark Ronson‘s mother)
- Josephson, Barry & Jackie (Barry w)
- Karella, Kalliope & Michael Rena
- Kastner, Ron
- Katz, Anton & Robin
- Katzenellenbogen, Mark
- Keeling, Sarah
- Kegan, Rory
- Keidan Amanda
- Keidan, Jon
- Keller, Georgie
- Kellet-Fraysse, Caroline
- Kelmenson, Leo-Arthur and Gayl
- Kennedy Cuomo, Kerry & Andrew
- Kennedy Jr, Ted
- Kennedy, Bobby & Mary
- Kennedy, Ethel
- Kennedy, Jo
- Kennedy, Senator Edward
- Kersner, Sol
- Khayat, Antoine, Jana & George (1)
- Kidd, Jemma
- King, Abby
- Kirwin Taylor, Charlie & Helen
- Kirwin Taylor, Peter
- Kissinger, Dr. Henry A
- Klee, Rupert & Charlotte de (daughter of Hutley‘s) (Lochiehead, Fife)
- Klesch, Johnathan
- Koch, David
- Kohl, Astrid
- Kotic, Boby
- Kotze, Alex Von
- Kravetz, Anna
- Krooth, Caryn
- Kudrow, Alistar
- Lal Dalamal (1)
- Lalaounis, Demetra (daughter of Ilias Lalaounis)
- Lambert, Christopher
- Lambert, David
- Lambert, Edward
- Lambos, Duff & John
- Lang, Caroline
- Lange, Dieter
- Larsen, Janet
- Laurie, Jonathan (Cheyne Capital)
- Lavlada, Laura D.B. de
- Lawford, Christopher & Jean
- Lawton, Paul
- Lazar, Christophe & Marie
- Le Bon, Simon & Jasmine
- Le Fur, Jean-Yves
- Le Marq, Willie
- Lea, Piers
- Leeds, Jeffrey
- Lefcourt, Jerry
- Lester, Dominick
- Levine Philip
- Liman, Doug
- Lindemann-Barnett, Sloan & Roger (Shaklee)
- Lindemann, Adam & Elizabeth
- Lindemann-Barnett George (Sr.) & Freida
- Lindsay, Alex & Jaclyn
- Lindsey, Ludovic (family??)
- Lindsley, Blake
- Linley, David
- Liogos, Babis
- Lister, Paul
- Livanos, Arriette (wife of Stavros Livanos)
- Lo Cascio, Robert
- Loeb, Alex
- Lonsdale, Richard
- Lorenzoti, Eva Vivre
- Lorimer, John & Lottie
- Louthan, Guy J.
- Love, Courtney
- Lowell, Ivana (daughter of Lady Caroline Blackwood who was once married to Lucian Freud)
- Loyd, Mark
- Lucas, Colin
- Mack, Carol & Earl
- Macmillan, Dave & Bella
- Magaziner, Ira C.
- Maguire, Jennifer
- Mahler, Giovanni (wife was killed by speedboat!)
- Mahoney, Sean
- Maller, Michael
- Mallman, Josh
- Malek, Harry & Didi
- Malenga (Mandela), Machel (son of Samora Machel)
- Malina, Marjorie
- Malkin, Shelly & Tony
- Mallinckrodt, Mr Philip
- Manconi, John
- Mandelson, Peter
- Manfredini, Alessandro
- Mangope, Eddie (son of Lucus Mangope)
- Manners, Eddie
- Manners, Miss Lucy
- Manners, Terssa (Duke of Rutland‘s daughter)
- Manzano, Jose Luis & Alejandra
- Mappin, John
- Margolis, Eric
- Marks, Stephen & Alisa
- Marocco, Manilo & Pia
- Marsh, Jeremy
- Marterier, Astrid
- Martins, Peter
- Marzotto, Matteo
- Mason, Christopher
- Massimo, Parisi
- Mattsson, Carolina
- Mavroleon, Caitlin
- Mavroleon, Manoti
- Mavroleon, Mr Bluey
- Mavroleon, Nicholas & Barbara
- Maxwell & Laurens, Ms Anne
- Maxwell Malina, Christine (Ghislaine Maxwell‘s sister & Robert Maxwell‘s daughter)
- Maxwell, Debbie
- Maxwell, Dr & Mrs Philip
- Maxwell, E. (Elizabeth??)
- Maxwell, Ian & Tara (Ghislaine Maxwell‘s brother)
- Maxwell Isabel (Ghislaine Maxwell‘s sister)
- Maxwell, Kevin and Pandora
- Maxwell, Marcella
- Mayhew, Mr John
- Mazandi, Yassi
- Mazzoti, Mateo
- McAlpine, Alistair & Romilly
- McDonald, John
- McFarland, Anthony
- McKenzie, Raymond
- Mclancy, Cas
- Mclane, Shannon
- Mcleod, Jock & Pru (daughter of Rupert Murdoch)
- Meister, Todd (was married to Nicky Hilton Rothschild)
- Mendoza, Neil
- Menzies, Kate
- Merison, Guy & Caroline
- Merivale-Austen, Bruce
- Mermagon, Mr Jonathan
- Metcalf, Justin
- Metcalf, Melanie & Julian
- Metcalfe, Justin & Joane
- Metz, Robin
- Meyer, Tony
- Micklethwait, Fey & John
- Milani, Gianluca
- Milford Haven , George and Clare
- Milford Haven, Sarah (son was shot dead)
- Miller, Nicole & Kim Taipale
- Mills, Cheryl
- Minot, Carrie & Bell, George (Carrie’s sister is Susan Minot)
- Minot, Susan
- Mischer, Kevin
- Modafferi, Daneila
- Moncada, Cico
- Monckton, Rosa
- Money Kryle, Mr Charlie & Kit
- *Montemayor, Cesar
- Monti, Riccardo
- Moore, Deborah
- Moore, Juliet & Chris
- Moore, Mr Geoffrey
- Morris, Stephen
- Morris, Nick & Lucy
- Mortimer, Gigi & Averell
- Morton, Peter
- Morton, Robert
- Mruvka, Alan
- Munro, Donald
- Murdoch, Rupert
- Murray Philipson, Kate
- Murray Philipson, Mr & Mrs
- Murray Threlpland, Tertious/Cla (1)
- Murray, Jean Pierre
- Nadler, Emanuel
- Nagel, Adam
- Nagel, William
- Nardi, Dott M Jacope
- Nastasse, Lile & Alex
- Negrete, Jelitza
- Neil, Andrew
- Newman, Hetty
- Newman Mr & Mrs John
- Ng, Clive
- Niarchos, Constantine (daughter of Stavros Niarchos)
- Nickerson, WIlliam & Jayne
- Nishio, Yoshi
- Noel, Alex
- Noel, Hon Thomas (son of 5th Earl of Gainsborough)
- Noel, Vanessa
- Noha, Cecilia
- Noonan, Tim
- Nuttail, Harry
- Oppenheim, Ms Marella
- Orchard, (Vaughn-Edward), Katie
- Orlando, Fabrice
- Osbourne, Rachel
- Oswald, William & Arabella
- Otto, Beo & Edvige
- Owen Edmunds, Tom & Kate
- Oxenberg, Christina marc Yaggi (daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia)
- Paini, Nicole
- Palau, Marcia
- Palmer Tomkinson, Tara
- Palumbo, Mr James
- Palumbo, Peter
- Panah-Izadi, Nader & Brigitte
- Pank, Ms Victoria & Alby Carto
- Parker, Jackie
- Parsons, Carolina
- Paschen, Elise
- Pashcow, Joel
- Pashcow, Stacey
- Pastrana, Andres
- Patricof, Alan & Susan
- Paulson, John
- Pavoncelli, Cosima & Riccardo
- Pearson, Hon Charles
- Pease, Simon & Clem
- Pedrini, Lorenzo
- Pedrini, Tito
- Pekeler, Marcus
- Peltz, Harlan
- Pennell, Mark
- Perelman, Ronald
- Petangi, Helsius
- Peters, John
- Peterson, Holly
- Peterson, Riki
- Pham Linh-Dan & Andrew
- Picasso, Olivier & Alice
- Picciotto, Michael
- Pickering, Jane & William
- Pignatelli, Frederico
- Pigozzi, Jean
- Pittman, Bob & Veronique
- Pittman, Sandy
- Piepler, Richard
- Plouvier, Dian & Denis
- Podolsky, Jeffrey
- Polk, George
- Polli, Edoardo (Legler)
- Polu, Emmanuelle
- Polu, Isabelle
- Polu, Clary
- Porrin, Ivanisevic
- Porter, Pliny
- Porthault, Emmanuele
- Porthault, Mr & Mrs
- Porthault, Pascal
- Porthault, Remi & Isabel
- Poster, Meryl
- Potter, Muffie
- Prestin, Electra
- Prevost, Catherine
- Price, Charles H II
- Price, Judy
- Princess Firyai
- Pritzker, Nick
- Pritzker, Thomas
- Propp, Rodney
- Quartucci, Alan
- Quinn, Topper
- Rachline, Nicholas
- Radziwill, Carole
- Rankin, Mr. Gavin
- Rappaport, Don
- Rattazzi, Isabel
- Raynes, Patty
- Reardan, Kate
- Reynal, Michael
- Reynal, Miguel
- Reza, Ali
- Ritblat, Nick, Rebecca Willis
- Ritson, Thomas Rupert
- Rivers, Joan & Melissa
- Robert, Joseph & Jill
- Roberts, Deb
- Robilant, Mr. Edmondo di Maya (married to Maya Even)
- Robinski, Kasia/Pod
- Robinson, Jo & Lisa Shields
- Rocksavage, David
- Roedy, Bill
- Rolfe, Gail
- Ronson, Lisa (daughter of Ronson, Gerald)
- Ronson, Gerald & Mrs.
- Rose, Wendy & Jo
- Rose, Charlie & Burden Amanda
- Rosen, Andrew
- Rosen, Denis & Sylvia
- Rosencrantz, Ms. Claudia
- Rosenfeld, Donald
- Rosenstein, Rob
- Rosenthal, Jane
- Roth, Peter, Thomas & Noreen
- Rothchild, Jessica
- Rothchild, Hannah
- Rothenburg, Rich
- Rotherwick, Robin & Tania (Prince Andrew’s ex ‘girlfriend’)
- Rothschild, Edouard de
- Rothschild, Evelyn de
- Roumugere, Caroline
- Royle, Hon Lucinda (married to 7th Baron de Mauley) (daughter of Baron Fanshawe)
- Rucellai, Natalie
- Rudnick, Della
- Russef, Michelle
- Rust, Marina & Ian
- Rustow, Tim
- Rutalnd Duke and Duch (1)
- Ruttenberg, Eric & Perri
- Ryder, Mr. Nicholas
- Sacco, Amy
- Sachs, Jeffrey
- Saffra, Edmund
- Safro, Wayne
- Said, Wafic
- Sainsbury, Mr. Jamie
- Salama, Eric (same Eric Salama that was stabbed in Kew?)
- Saltzman, Elizabeth
- Samuels, Mia
- Sandelmar, Jon & Corrie
- Sangster, Guy & Fi (Family)
- Sangster, Mr. Ben (Family)
- Santo Domingo, Julio Mario
- Santo, Mr. & Mrs. M. Espirito
- Saud Prince Solman
- Scerbo, Randall
- Schiatti, Gianmarco
- Schifter, Helen & Tim
- Sebag, Motefiore Simon & Santa
- Seilern, Christine
- Sejournet, Isabel de
- Shabtai, Benny
- Shad, Brenda
- Shearer, Andre & Angie
- Shore, Chris and Maura
- Shriver, Bobby
- Shriver, Maria
- Shuster, Susie
- Siegal, Peggy
- Siegel, William (Bill)
- Sieghart, William
- Silver, Ron
- Silverman, Henry & Nancy
- Simon, Bran
- Simpson,(Caruth) Sophie
- Sindi, Rena & Sami
- *Slayton, Bobby
- Smith, Osborne
- Smith Peterson, Noona
- Smith, James
- Snyder, Maria
- Soames, Rupert & Milly
- Sobrino, Esperanza
- Solomon, Andrew
- Soros, Peter (son of George Soros) (was married to Flora Fraser)
- Soto, Fernando de
- Soto, Jaime & Marina de
- South, Hamilton
- Souza, Carlos
- Spacey, Kevin
- Squire, Hugo
- Bris, Edward
- Stanburry, Caroline
- Stark, Koo (dated Prince Andrew)
- Starzewski, Thomas
- Steenkamp, Chris
- Steiner, Jeffrey
- Steinkampf, Chris & Nina
- Stengel, Andrew
- Stengel, Rick & Mary
- Stern, Leonard & Allison
- Stevens, Michael
- Stopford-Sackville, Charlie & Shona McKinney
- Stracher, Kate
- Sundiun, Stuart
- Sunley, Mr. James & Amanda
- Sutherland, Harry
- Svenlinson, Peter
- Swire, Sophie
- Swire, Hugo
- Swire, Jenny
- Swire, Mark
- Sykes, Lucy Ewen
- Taaffe, Paul
- Tabet, Karim and Cristina
- Talbot Williams, Simon
- Tang, Mr. David, & Lucy Wastnag
- Tate, Rupert
- Taubman, Alfred
- Taubman, Bobby
- Tavoulareas, Mr. Billy & Nicket
- Tavoulareas, Peter
- Tayler, Emmy
- Taylor, Felicia
- Taylor, Pamela
- Taylor, Sebastian
- Taymor, Julie & Eliot
- Tennenbaum, Harry
- Teodorani-Fabbri, Eduardo
- Theilmann, Baroness Francesca
- Theodoli, Catherine
- Thoistrup, Paola
- Thompson, Barnaby
- Tisch, David
- Tisch, Jimmy & Merryl
- Tish, Anne & Andrew
- Titopupulo, Sonia
- Todhunter, Emily Olypitus (1)
- Toledo Ignacio, Alvarez de
- Tollman, Bea
- Tollman, Brett (1) (Travel Corperation)
- Tollman, Mr. & Mrs.
- Tollman, Syrie & Gavin
- Tollman, Wyne
- Toub, Veronica (Busson)
- Treacy, Philip (1)
- Trump, Blaine & Robert
- Trump, Ivana
- Trump, Ivanka
- Trump, Robert & Blaine
- Tucker, Chris
- Turlington, Christy
- Turnbull, Governor Charles
- Turner, Jenny
- Turner, Miles Creswell (1)
- Tyssen, (Chessy) Francesca
- Urbiola, Jorge
- Vahabzadeh, Iraj and Linda
- Van Hauen, Sophie
- Van, William Straubenzee
- Varsavsky, Martin
- Velasquez, Patricia
- Verdin, Julia
- Verdin-Mulot, Annie & JP
- Veronis, Jane
- Villani, Carmine S
- Villenueve, Jacques
- Vittadini, Emanuele A.
- Vittorelli, Dott. Marco
- Vittoz, Martine
- Vittoz, Patrick
- Vittoz, Vonnic
- Vivian Smith, Charles (family)
- Von Habsburg, Francesca
- Von Hase, Bettina
- Wachtmeister, Eric
- Wagner, David
- Wainright, Rupert
- Waksal, Sam
- Wallace, Mike
- Walters, Barbara
- Ward, Kevin
- Warner, Ozzie
- Warnford-Davis, Ms. Mandy
- Wasserman, Casey & Laura
- Wassong, David
- Wastnage, Lucy
- Waterman, Felicity
- Watson, Victoria
- Webb, Victoria
- Weidenfeld, Lord
- Weimberg, Jason
- Weinstein, Bob
- Weintraub, Harriet
- Westheimer, Ruth Dr.
- Weymouth, Mrs. Lally
- White, Somers
- White O’Gara, Victoria (1)
- Whitworth, Alan & Wendy
- Wial, Jim
- Wienberg, Mark & Anouska
- Wiesel, Dr. Eli and Marion
- Wigram, Lionel and Lydia
- Williams, Alexandra & Nick
- Williams-Ellis, David & Serena (1)
- Wilmot-Sitwell, Alex & Fi
- Wilson, Carter
- Windisch Grazot, Manfred
- Windsor-Taylor, Tim & Helen
- Winn, Steve
- Winston, Elizabeth
- Wippie, George
- Wolper, Carol
- Wong, Andy
- Wong, Theodore
- Woodall, Trinny
- Woods, Emily & Carrie
- Woodward, Alexa
- Woodward, Shaun & Camilla (Sainsbury Heiress)
- Worcester, Marq & Marc
- Wyatt, Jim
- Wyatt, Steve & Cate (Sarah Ferguson’s ex “lover”)
- Yamani, Mai
- Yariv, Zghoul
- Yates, Andrew (Piggy)
- Young, Toby
- Younger, Tracy & Lee, Greg
- Yugoslavia, Dmitri
- Yugoslavia, Prince Michel of
- Yugoslavia, Serge de (son of Princess Maria)
- Zacks, Gordon
- Zales, Alexi
- Zangrillo, Paige & Bob
- Zawauri, Waleed
- Zecher, Bibi and Adrian (Julia Walters) Executive Assistant
- Zeff, Mark
- Zeller, John
- Zevi, Dino & Rosi
- Zilkha, Bettina
- Zipp, Brian
- Dionne, Ryan
- Geffert, Scot
- Joseph & Florina Rueda
- Kellen, Sarah
- Kelly, Brian
- Maxwell, Ghislaine
