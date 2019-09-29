Uri Geller & The RAINS List
Skip back to main navigation
The following people are all good friends with Uri Geller.
They are also ALL named on Dr Joan Coleman’s R.A.I.N.S. list as having attended satanic rituals in which children were raped, tortured & in some cases murdered.
SIR EDWARD HEATH – Ex Prime Minister
- Heath named on RAINS list It also states that Ted Heath had a cult funeral ceremony in Salisbury on 31st July 2001. Attended by (amongst others) Lord Montague, Virginia Bottomley, Ruth Kelly, Lord Moyne & Charles Clarke!
- ‘Eleven boys went on Ted Heath’s yacht but I counted only 10 who left his boat’
- Group of women who say they were abused by Sir Edward Heath also claim their parents ran a satanic sex cult that was involved in SIXTEEN child murders
- Claims that Sir Edward Heath was a paedophile are ‘120 per cent genuine’, police chief claims
LORD MONTAGU wiki
- Montagu is named on the RAINS list as having not only attending satanic rituals. But also his house is named as being one of the venues used for satanic rituals. Montagu’s second wife is also listed too.
- Dandy peer sex trial changed Britain (two of those he is accused of sexually assaulting were underage boys)
SIR DAVID FROST wiki
- Uri attended Frost’s funeral (as did other VIP’s who are ‘alleged’ paedo)
- Frost & Uri made a DVD together!
- Both Frost & wife are named in Epstein’s black book
- Named in the RAINS list as having attended satanic rituals. As is his wife & his father in law. Also his home, Arundel Castle, is named as being one of the venues they use to hold satanic rituals.
PAUL BOATENG (ex MP) wiki
- Uri, Michael and David at UK’s Parliament
- Named in the RAINS List as having attended satanic rituals
MICHAEL PORTILLO (Ex MP) wiki
- Named in the RAINS List as having attended satanic rituals
- Child abuse allegations
PRINCESS MICHAEL OF KENT wiki
- Named in the RAINS List as having attended satanic rituals
SIR ELTON JOHN – wiki
- Named on the RAINS list as having contributed financially to cult
- Elton denies sexual harassment by LA cop
- WATCH – Elton, Red Shoes & Paedophilia (specific bit about Elton starts at 45 mins)
SO URI GELLER IS FRIENDS WITH AT LEAST SEVEN PEOPLE THAT ARE NAMED ON THE RAINS LIST AS HAVING ATTENDED SATANIC RITUALS.
NOTHING TO SEE HERE THEN IS THERE?!
READ MORE
- THE RAINS LIST – WHO’S WHO OF VIP RITUAL ABUSE
- CONVICTED CASES & THE RAINS LIST
- GELLER, MIND CONTROL, PAEDO & PRIME MINISTERS!
- SONNING – CLOONEY, GELLER, BOJO & AN OBELISK
- URI GELLER & THE RAINS LIST