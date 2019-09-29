spidercatweb.blog

Uri Geller & The RAINS List

The following people are all good friends with Uri Geller.

They are also ALL named on Dr Joan Coleman’s R.A.I.N.S. list as having attended satanic rituals in which children were raped, tortured & in some cases murdered.

SIR EDWARD HEATH – Ex Prime Minister

LORD MONTAGU  wiki

Image from Uri’s website 

SIR DAVID FROST  wiki

PAUL BOATENG (ex MP)  wiki

MICHAEL PORTILLO (Ex MP)  wiki 

PRINCESS MICHAEL OF KENT  wiki

SIR ELTON JOHN wiki

SO URI GELLER IS FRIENDS WITH AT LEAST SEVEN PEOPLE THAT ARE NAMED ON THE RAINS LIST AS HAVING ATTENDED SATANIC RITUALS.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE THEN IS THERE?!

