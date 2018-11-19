TWEET TWEET said The Cat!

FELIS SILVESTRIS GRAMPIA – SCOTTISH WILDCAT

HOW CAN YOU SAVE ME IF YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW I EXIST?

I decided that i wanted to archive some tweets & threads, so i did! I will be doing a blog full of other people’s tweets so if anybody can think of any they don’t want vanishing, then just let me know & i will happily archive & add the links to the blog. This is just a start of my tweets i wanted to keep. I will be adding as & when i come across them…

G.I.R.F.E.C HANDS TWEET archive

SCOT GOV HANDS THREAD archive

Was looking into @HOLLIEGREIGJUST blog bout common purpose & i came across a CAROLINE-JEAN-STUART from Glasgow who WAS a director,

now a director of https://t.co/Oom9NlOrOA

I googled Centre for Work-based Learning. Monteith House, 11 George Sq — WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 25, 2018

HANDS, HEARTS & “CHARITIES” THREAD! archive

HANDY HANDS THREAD #HandyHands CHILDREN'S CHARITIES 1/4

{pic 1 is todays google image} pic.twitter.com/geFEIrr8p9 — WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 17, 2018

SUPPOSED SERIAL KILLER THREAD archive

ROYAL PAEDO SATANIST FAMILY THREAD archive

VIPaedo THREAD, starting wi Ex PM GORDON BROWN archive

UK's EX PRIME MINISTER GORDON BROWN IS A CHILD RAPIST "I WAS ABUSED BY GORDON BROWN"https://t.co/wILINKLloe pic.twitter.com/V4f7gPI6iO — WildCat (@calamiTcat) November 9, 2017

FINDHORN FOUNDATION THREAD 6 PART archive & below is 9 PART archive

SECRET SERVICES THREAD archive

AUG 2016 U.S. Secret Service faces questions about child sex abusehttps://t.co/FCsonhC7la — WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 1, 2018

SATANIC CULT THREAD archive

OXFAM THREAD archive

Whistleblower claims Oxfam 'received allegations of child abuse in shops'https://t.co/QW8wnnBb8Q pic.twitter.com/eBKjcLunds — WildCat (@calamiTcat) February 13, 2018

SURVIVOR SPEAKS OUT THREAD archive

SCOTTISH PAEDO THREAD archive

PAEDO SYMBOLS & ALICE THREAD archive

PAEDO COWELL THREAD archive

MARTIN HENRY THREAD archive

MARTIN HENRY PAEDO THREAD#FootiePaedo PART 1 HEAD OF THE SCOTTISH FOOTBALL CHILD SEX ABUSE INQUIRY LGBT YOUTH, CELTIC, SAVILE, CARDINAL O'BRIEN & THE PAEDO RING pic.twitter.com/hZNd08RLC3 — WildCat (@calamiTcat) July 27, 2018

FOOTIE PAEDO THREAD archive

SCOTTISH PAEDO THREAD archive

FREUD THREAD archive

FREUD THREAD Part 1 It was a who's who at Clement Freud's Funeralhttps://t.co/49iuu6gaKs — WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 12, 2018

ELTON JOHN THREAD archive

#EltonJohn thread. #EPSJ part 1 Sir Elton John denies sexual harassment claims by LA cophttps://t.co/52i4g8lFK6 — WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 24, 2017

PROJECT SUNSHINE THREAD archive

DAVID BOWIE THREAD archive

DAVID BOWIE THREAD PART 1 AYE EYE!

https://t.co/Gzbe33cpFE via @calamiTcat — WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 24, 2017

SYMPOSIUM 2017 THREAD archive

WTF IS THIS?? I DON'T EVEN LIKE THE OPENING LINE! "Scotland's national body committed to driving cultural change?!"#CommonPurpose Symposium 2017: Thriving in the workplace of the future.. https://t.co/keYUpNTcyC — WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 25, 2018

AMMER ANWAR, PAUL MCBRIDE, GERRY MCCANN & CELTIC THREAD archive

1/6 2012

Scottish lawyer Paul McBride was found dead in hotel room in Pakistan

McBride QC was Roman Catholic & gay

McBride had been in Pakistan wi Aamer Anwar

during the trip he met fugitive Imran Hussain & attended a wedding & met high ranking govt ministers & army officials — WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 4, 2018

SCOTTISH PSYCHIATRY THREAD archive

ROALD DAHL & OPHILIA THREAD archive

OMG! Roald Dahl actually called one of his daughters OPHELIA So that'd be like PAED-OPHELIA aye? 'Our life was like a dark fairy tale' Roald Dahl's daughter Ophelia talks to Maureen Paton about her part in her parents' separationhttps://t.co/UuSm8p1CzZ — WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 25, 2018

PERHAPS YOU SHOULD WATCH THESE THREAD archive

ASSANGE THREAD archive

STONE OF DESTINY THREAD archive

THE BEATLES THREAD archive

NAMED PAEDO THREAD #no2np archive

I have barely started these, but again i shall add as I go.. Otherwise I will be here FOREVER!

TWITTER SEARCHES

# HASH TAGS #

VIP PAEDO

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL PAEDO

TAM PATON

CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

RITUAL ABUSE

NICOLA STURGEON #s

THE ROYAL INBRED PSYCHOPATHS (oops! i meant family!)

THE INDIVIDUAL INBREDS

THE LIZARD QUEEN HERSELF

SAVE THE SCOTTISH WILDCAT

A VERY SMALL SAMPLE OF OTHER PEOPLES THREADS

@bobchewy (same thread 2 places) no 1 archive 1 no 2 archive 2

@bobchewy archive

THE DAME archive

During my research into Establishment CSA, it has often struck me how many paedophiles and close friends of paedophiles have had political links to Northern Ireland, either as ministers, spokespersons or SPADs.

Here follows a long thread, so stock up on beer, pretzels & popcorn. — Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) June 6, 2018

THE DAME archive

I think we should award Simon Just 1outof10catz for getting the first 3 letters right, ROFLOL pic.twitter.com/0wsEKiNhUV — Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) December 31, 2017

TROJAN THREAD archive

…with a lack of signatures… — Anthony John Wixted (@TrojanManifesto) November 4, 2016

TRUTHSEEKER THREAD archive

@ciabaudo @reeves3915 @AngrybriTony @TrojanManifesto Who was the Chief Legal Officer at Richmond Council during all the CSA ? — Truthseeker (@thewakeupcall09) November 3, 2016

THE REV archive

https://t.co/F2puUZiwAU 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣…… 👏 lulz 👇👇👇👇👇👇 Erm im ok ta ☡ — яєν (@N0M3_UTeNTe) December 24, 2017