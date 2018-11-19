TWEET TWEET said The Cat!
FELIS SILVESTRIS GRAMPIA – SCOTTISH WILDCAT
HOW CAN YOU SAVE ME IF YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW I EXIST?
I decided that i wanted to archive some tweets & threads, so i did! I will be doing a blog full of other people’s tweets so if anybody can think of any they don’t want vanishing, then just let me know & i will happily archive & add the links to the blog. This is just a start of my tweets i wanted to keep. I will be adding as & when i come across them…
G.I.R.F.E.C HANDS TWEET archive
#Girfec OH LOOK… CHILDREN'S HANDS.
RAINBOW COLOURED CHILDREN'S HANDS & A DOWN SYNDROME CHILD…
DO I REALLY, REALLY NEED TO POINT OUT WHAT I HATE ABOUT THAT??#GirfecGTF #JusticeForHollie #HollieGreig @HOLLIEGREIGJUST @Albion_Roverhttps://t.co/iEgw0XH0Xb pic.twitter.com/DO0pvo0p9Y
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 20, 2018
SCOT GOV HANDS THREAD archive
Was looking into @HOLLIEGREIGJUST blog bout common purpose & i came across a CAROLINE-JEAN-STUART from Glasgow who WAS a director,
now a director of https://t.co/Oom9NlOrOA
I googled Centre for Work-based Learning. Monteith House, 11 George Sq
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 25, 2018
HANDS, HEARTS & “CHARITIES” THREAD! archive
HANDY HANDS THREAD #HandyHands
CHILDREN'S CHARITIES 1/4
{pic 1 is todays google image} pic.twitter.com/geFEIrr8p9
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 17, 2018
SUPPOSED SERIAL KILLER THREAD archive
#IanBrady #MyraHindley #RobertBlack #Savile #TheKrays #GlasgowGodfather #MI5 & more
HANDS UP WHO'S DEADhttps://t.co/FfwpTZUbwA pic.twitter.com/pQCllgNBfc
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) May 16, 2017
ROYAL PAEDO SATANIST FAMILY THREAD archive
17 PART THREAD #British #RoyalFamily #pizzagate #VIPaedo #OpDeathEaters #PaedoRoyalUk https://t.co/kXNIFvob9G
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) February 8, 2017
VIPaedo THREAD, starting wi Ex PM GORDON BROWN archive
UK's EX PRIME MINISTER GORDON BROWN IS A CHILD RAPIST
"I WAS ABUSED BY GORDON BROWN"https://t.co/wILINKLloe pic.twitter.com/V4f7gPI6iO
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) November 9, 2017
FINDHORN FOUNDATION THREAD 6 PART archive & below is 9 PART archive
#FINDHORN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT #RADIATION & #MINDCONTROL https://t.co/r5okAHx6DV
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) January 27, 2017
SECRET SERVICES THREAD archive
AUG 2016
U.S. Secret Service faces questions about child sex abusehttps://t.co/FCsonhC7la
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 1, 2018
SATANIC CULT THREAD archive
#Satanic #Cults #SRA #CSA #RitualAbuse pic.twitter.com/rMIZMZ1ZpD
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 13, 2017
OXFAM THREAD archive
Whistleblower claims Oxfam 'received allegations of child abuse in shops'https://t.co/QW8wnnBb8Q pic.twitter.com/eBKjcLunds
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) February 13, 2018
SURVIVOR SPEAKS OUT THREAD archive
8 PART THREAD#MKULTRA #ChildTrafficing #WORLDWIDE #VIPaedo the REAL #PizzaGate
THE BEGINNING Survivor Speaks Outhttps://t.co/CWh8sMXF5l
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) December 17, 2016
SCOTTISH PAEDO THREAD archive
Part 1: The #CSAInquiry #Whitewash #CoverUpJob https://t.co/NQhJM857XA
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) May 22, 2017
PAEDO SYMBOLS & ALICE THREAD archive
Part 1 ~ "Girl Lover" #VIPaedo #pizzagate #OpDeathEater pic.twitter.com/7VbufUMZY1
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) December 27, 2016
PAEDO COWELL THREAD archive
#SiCow #SimonCowell 4 PART THREAD
(Part 1) EVERYBODY’S Friendhttps://t.co/TgIBBDwLwU
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) December 18, 2016
MARTIN HENRY THREAD archive
MARTIN HENRY PAEDO THREAD#FootiePaedo PART 1
HEAD OF THE SCOTTISH FOOTBALL CHILD SEX ABUSE INQUIRY
LGBT YOUTH, CELTIC, SAVILE, CARDINAL O'BRIEN & THE PAEDO RING pic.twitter.com/hZNd08RLC3
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) July 27, 2018
FOOTIE PAEDO THREAD archive
11 part thread #FootiePaedo #Scotland #MartinHenry #LGBTyouth #Savile etc
Am probably a little too impressed wi mysel over this!! @Albion_Rover @HOLLIEGREIGJUST @ciabaudo @TrojanManifesto @craftymuvva @CathyCathyFox @bobchewy @ConstitRealist @LaLa_FruitCake @woolybully67 @L117AA https://t.co/Z6p4Z5wECU
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) July 27, 2018
SCOTTISH PAEDO THREAD archive
SCOTTISH PAEDO THREAD
It's all the same ring#Celtic #Savile #Dunblane #CatholicChurch #GallogleyDossier #WillieMacRae #Untouchables etc etc
Murder Of Lawrence Haggart
Pt 1https://t.co/26u5RvhaJA
Pt 2https://t.co/IL7p28PxqD pic.twitter.com/i7OGGHmGUs
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) March 19, 2018
FREUD THREAD archive
FREUD THREAD
Part 1
It was a who's who at Clement Freud's Funeralhttps://t.co/49iuu6gaKs
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 12, 2018
ELTON JOHN THREAD archive
#EltonJohn thread. #EPSJ
part 1
Sir Elton John denies sexual harassment claims by LA cophttps://t.co/52i4g8lFK6
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 24, 2017
PROJECT SUNSHINE THREAD archive
#PROJECTSUNSHINE
Radiation, CIA, Military, Human Experimentation, & THOUSANDS OF DEAD BABIES https://t.co/PLuSYwrBwI via @calamiTcat
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 11, 2017
DAVID BOWIE THREAD archive
DAVID BOWIE THREAD
PART 1
AYE EYE!
https://t.co/Gzbe33cpFE via @calamiTcat
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 24, 2017
SYMPOSIUM 2017 THREAD archive
WTF IS THIS?? I DON'T EVEN LIKE THE OPENING LINE!
"Scotland's national body committed to driving cultural change?!"#CommonPurpose
Symposium 2017: Thriving in the workplace of the future.. https://t.co/keYUpNTcyC
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 25, 2018
AMMER ANWAR, PAUL MCBRIDE, GERRY MCCANN & CELTIC THREAD archive
1/6
2012
Scottish lawyer Paul McBride was found dead in hotel room in Pakistan
McBride QC was Roman Catholic & gay
McBride had been in Pakistan wi Aamer Anwar
during the trip he met fugitive Imran Hussain & attended a wedding & met high ranking govt ministers & army officials
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 4, 2018
SCOTTISH PSYCHIATRY THREAD archive
"Psychiatry" #Scotland THREAD No 1#LennoxCastle #MKultra #HumanExperimentation #Torture #OpDeathEaters @calamiTcat https://t.co/vV4tAvn6IP
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) December 14, 2016
ROALD DAHL & OPHILIA THREAD archive
OMG!
Roald Dahl actually called one of his daughters OPHELIA
So that'd be like PAED-OPHELIA aye?
'Our life was like a dark fairy tale'
Roald Dahl's daughter Ophelia talks to Maureen Paton about her part in her parents' separationhttps://t.co/UuSm8p1CzZ
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) September 25, 2018
PERHAPS YOU SHOULD WATCH THESE THREAD archive
THREAD 1/4
Part 1 https://t.co/nK7MEPQU9k
Part 2 https://t.co/lYKnFXXd7a
Part 3 https://t.co/PlxdFL1QMX
Part 4 Disney, Hollywood & Musichttps://t.co/5RUoCuctqv
Part 5 Holographic Disclosurehttps://t.co/omhzV1vQDH pic.twitter.com/1Gy3HeZxcR
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) July 10, 2018
ASSANGE THREAD archive
#Assange THE FAMILY aka #ChildrenOfGod aka #GreatWhiteBrotherhood CULT #pizzagate #CIA #ChildTraffickinghttps://t.co/236u8bwUhs @calamiTcat
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) December 4, 2016
STONE OF DESTINY THREAD archive
#Scotland #History thread
PART 1
JACOB, ISRAEL & THE STONE OF DESTINY https://t.co/442qiU9OG6
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) December 31, 2016
THE BEATLES THREAD archive
BEATLES THREAD No 1#WinnieThePooh #Hitler #JamesBond & #TheBeatles#pizzagate #OpDeathEaters via @calamiTcathttps://t.co/46yj0Tl1F0
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) December 14, 2016
NAMED PAEDO THREAD #no2np archive
#no2np #Scotland pic.twitter.com/MssVtMKfJd
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) March 8, 2016
I have barely started these, but again i shall add as I go.. Otherwise I will be here FOREVER!
TWITTER SEARCHES
- MY THREADS 1 archive 1
- MY THREADS 2 archive 2
- MY THREADS 3 archive 3
- PART THREAD 1 archive 1
- PART THREAD 2 archive 2
- PART THREAD 3 archive 3
- PART THREAD 4 archive 4
- SCROLL 1 archive 1
- SCROLL 2 archive 2
# HASH TAGS #
VIP PAEDO
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL PAEDO
TAM PATON
CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE
- #CSA 1 archive 1
- #CSA 2 archive 2
- #CSA 3
- #CSA 4 archive 4
- #CSA 5 archive 5
- #SCSA 1 archive 1
- #SCSA 2 archive 2
- #PaedoScot 1 archive 1
- #PaedoScot 2 archive 2
- #PaedoScot 3
RITUAL ABUSE
NICOLA STURGEON #s
- #FishFace 1 archive 1
- #FishFace 2 archive 2
- #FishFace 3 archive 3
- #FishFace 4
- #NaziNic 1 archive 1
- #NaziNic 2 archive 2
- #NaziNic 3
THE ROYAL INBRED PSYCHOPATHS (oops! i meant family!)
THE INDIVIDUAL INBREDS
#AndyPandyPaedo archive #DickOfYork #2ndRateKate archive #WeeWillyWonky archive #BigEars archive it wont let me archive #PrinceBigEars?! SEE HERE
- #DickOfEdinburgh archive
THE LIZARD QUEEN HERSELF
SAVE THE SCOTTISH WILDCAT
A VERY SMALL SAMPLE OF OTHER PEOPLES THREADS
@bobchewy (same thread 2 places) no 1 archive 1 no 2 archive 2
https://t.co/a4P9eU6vzx @beforethestars @TrojanManifesto @AngrybriTony @Albion_Rover @kimamaloney @roseeng27008738 @calamiTcat @CathyCathyFox THIS GUY IS A BORN LIAR
— robert chewter (@bobchewy) August 7, 2018
@bobchewy archive
@DollyKostka @Zoompad BOTH DAVID THORNTON and ROGER GLEAVES lived in same road @chrisstacey1 @ZedTrafficker @StellyCosmic pic.twitter.com/tCAkktdrd8
— robert chewter (@bobchewy) February 2, 2018
THE DAME archive
During my research into Establishment CSA, it has often struck me how many paedophiles and close friends of paedophiles have had political links to Northern Ireland, either as ministers, spokespersons or SPADs.
Here follows a long thread, so stock up on beer, pretzels & popcorn.
— Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) June 6, 2018
THE DAME archive
I think we should award Simon Just 1outof10catz for getting the first 3 letters right, ROFLOL pic.twitter.com/0wsEKiNhUV
— Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) December 31, 2017
TROJAN THREAD archive
…with a lack of signatures…
— Anthony John Wixted (@TrojanManifesto) November 4, 2016
TRUTHSEEKER THREAD archive
@ciabaudo @reeves3915 @AngrybriTony @TrojanManifesto Who was the Chief Legal Officer at Richmond Council during all the CSA ?
— Truthseeker (@thewakeupcall09) November 3, 2016
THE REV archive
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣…… 👏 lulz
👇👇👇👇👇👇 Erm im ok ta ☡
— яєν (@N0M3_UTeNTe) December 24, 2017
