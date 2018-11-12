Terror Aattack! #Aangirfan

Last night, as part of my now usual Sunday routine, I sat mysel down & with my music on, quietly in the background and a glass of white in hand, I settled comfortably into the couch, delighted at having some peace & quiet as the kids were finally in bed & were nicely settled, although obviously they were not asleep as i’m not a miracle worker!

I was sipping at my wine as i typed A into my search bar, and as always, there she was, top of the suggestion list. I only ever have to type A and every time she is right there waiting for me in her usual, comfortingly reliable place…

YOU CANNOT EVEN IMAGINE the pure horror when i clicked on her name only to DISCOVER THIS

As this outrageous & horrifying drama was unfolding, I became vaguely aware I could hear a shrill, half strangled, screechy, panicked voice screaming

“WHAT THE F*CK?!” in a voice that was loud enough to wake the dead!

I GOT A FRIGHT

Which may explain why I promptly spat wine all over myself and my laptop!

So, I quickly jumped up.., not, as you would expect, to grab a cloth & dry off my keyboard.. OH NO! Apparently it was so I could watch my laptop as I allowed it to slide down my legs & on to the floor.

Meanwhile, alerted by the fact I had screamed like a banshee, my 14 year old son came hurtling down the stairs & threw open the door with a worried..

“Are you okay Mum?”

In my now wet, confused & terrified state, it was hardly surprising that all i could manage to stutter – in a loud & irate voice – was “Aa..aa.aaa..Aangirfan”

My son, who by this point was sporting a curiously bewildered look, looked me up & down & said…

“Are you alright?”

But before i could even attempt to respond, he went on to say…

“By that I mean… Are you alright in the head?”

Clearly I was still far too traumatised to be able to string a sentence together, so all I could manage, was to bark “BED” at him.

Several deep breaths later, with my son still standing in the doorway, only now he has a – my mum is a fruit loop – look on his face, I stumbled towards the kitchen to get a towel & I finally managed to speak, but only so far as to blurted out …

“I’m fine, just go to bed”

To which he snapped back…

“FINE THEN!”

“Yeah, shoulda guessed that’s all the thanks I’d get for caring in this house”

———-

So, let that be a warning to whatever wee nyaff removed Aangirfan’s blog & If I were them, I would step careful…

Cause even I have no idea how I might react next time!!

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

Our Masterful Overlords are still generous “allowing” us scum access to angirfans old blog. And Henry Makow wrote a lovely blog called Aangirfan has Been Suppressed

P.S. JUST GIMME BACK MY AANGIRFAN & WE’LL SAY NO MORE ABOUT IT