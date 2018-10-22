£3 million battle as boss sues law firm he hired to sue law firm. #LevyAndMcRae
Skip back to main navigation
Top solicitors in £3million battle as businessman sues law firm he hired to sue law firm https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/top-solicitors-3million-battle-businessman-13449104 archive
MORE ON LEVY & McRAE & PETER WATSON
- JUL 2018 Widow of Scot killed by Iraq suicide bomber to sue sheriff for £750k over legal advice
- Mar 2018 Lawyer Peter Watson still suspended despite case ending
- Mar 2018 Multimillion pound claim against Levy & McRae over Heather Capital
- Apr 2017 HOLLIE GREIG HOAX? THE RISE AND FALL OF PETER WATSON
- Mar 2017 The hedge fund boss, the suspended sheriff, a global web of intrigue
- Dec 2016 Law firm face £28m legal battle over collapse of Scottish tycoon Greg King’s hedge fund
- Nov 2016 Law firm face £28m legal battle over collapse of Scottish tycoon Greg
- Mar 2016 Police Scotland: Getting Away With MURDER
- Police Scotland deputy chief constable Neil Richardson to step down
- Feb 2016 STEVEN PURCELL, Cocaine, Gordon Brown, McCann & Castle Craig
- Jan 2016 hollie greig, alex salmond, paedophilia & the corrupt scottish “elite”
- Feb 2015 Writ Hits The Fan
- Mar 2014 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2014/03/31/the-tragic-magic-circle-scotlands-shameful-child-sexual-abuse-scandal-continues/
- CAPITAL SECRET: Crown Office block disclosure of financial costs in FIVE YEAR probe of collapsed £400m Heather Capital hedge fund linked to Scotland’s judiciary
- Questions asked of Alex Salmond lawyer Peter Watson of Levy & McRae over Leveson role
You must log in to post a comment.