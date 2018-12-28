SpyCops – Child Sex Abuse & the Chief of Police Scotland. #SDS
SPYCOPS – PHIL “GORMLESS” GORMLEY https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/2016/01/05/meet-scotlands-newest-chief-of-police-phil-gormless-gormley/
NOV 2018 Spycops: judge rejects claim for undercover police inquiry in Scot https://theferret.scot/judicial-review-spycops-scotland-refused/
OCT 2018 Fresh calls for Scots inquiry into spy cops scandal https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/fresh-calls-scots-inquiry-spy-13417940
MI5 & SPYCOPS IN SCOTLAND https://spidercatweb.blog/mi5-spy-cops-scotland
SERIES ON YOUTUBE
- SPYCOPS ~ CSA & Chief of Police Scotland https://youtu.be/ZF6ncIZSpmo
- EVEN MORE on the I.T.N.J https://youtu.be/-wlxIMIxLzE
- I.T.N.J & End Of Empire Conference https://youtu.be/k-ZJGJBp8b4
- ITNJ,CIA,MI5,BCG,Gerrish,Walker,Stone https://youtu.be/pCixxw1AaCk
- I SPY THE SPIES & THEIR LIES https://youtu.be/M1ShfN_mFSY
- JOKESTEAD & THE *87* GCHQ FILES https://youtu.be/-kK-zN-8vkk
- COMMON LAW-ERS https://youtu.be/GrEiSWp_lDQ
- ANGE, EDDIE & CAT https://youtu.be/O0am53tw6NI
- GCHQ CONFIRMED Maggs Shaw https://youtu.be/rTHkmFEaBSI
- C for… Campaigners https://youtu.be/NIM0YZA-zRM
- D for… Dick’eds Dossier https://youtu.be/mAT84hqMOQE
- Jarvis & Hayes convo about Gerrish https://youtu.be/PkmgVodpwCs
- Tatchell accused of child sexual abuse https://youtu.be/muKcrZB8uN8
- WEDGER & MCKENZIE ~ D & V CONFERENCE
https://youtu.be/F6SWjmmrJk8 https://youtu.be/-LXH9pKZ4b4
