SPIES, LIES & YOUTUBE

I’ve been informed that Jokestead have “debunked” part of the blog i wrote a few days ago. It was the bit where I said they have NEVER trolled David!

I haven’t seen what was said myself, I was told about it by a 3rd party. But apparently Jokestead HAVE SO attacked David & they promptly showed the ONE & ONLY measly blog in which they say they did..

HAA HA HA HAAA!

They just can’t help themselves can they?! ONE blog?! Gee, i wonder if they’ll be so forth coming showing ALL the blogs which mention me.. In fact, i would love to know exactly many blogs they’ve mentioned me in lol.

Wonder if Jokestead have the balls to actually tell me?! TRUTHFULLY! Nah!!

No matter how many blogs they have or haven’t slagged me off in, it doesn’t include all the vids they’ve made calling me paedo nor does it include all the youtube comments etc.

At one point on youtube, i received well over 300 vile troll comments from Jokestead within a 36 hours period!

& yet they seem to think ONE BLOG that mentioned David in a less than glowing light proves me wrong? They haven’t proven me wrong,

THEY HAVE PROVEN MY POINT!

Anyhoo, Jokestead trolling me isn’t the real issue. Jokestead were just being Jokestead. We all know what they are like & so I expected nothing better of them. They were & are as heinous as always. Nothing new in that..

For me, the real issue is NOT why they were trolling me, more why they WEREN’T trolling David?

Honestly, have you ever seen Jokestead turn down an opportunity to troll someone they supposedly dislike wi a passion? It’s weird! They were forever having a go at Janine & I. BUT NOT DAVID

Jokestead & i had been happily ignored each other for years, our paths never really crossed. Not until Twatterboy.

They started on me THE VERY SAME DAY that David did the 1st report about Twatterboy on UKC. I’d done all the research & David went public with the story. In my eyes, that’s 50/50 responsibility. So how the hell did I get all the shite?

David strolled of into the sunset smelling of roses & whistling a wee choon tae himsel, while I on the other hand had Sheva the JEALOUS, DISGUSTING WITCH calling me paedo anytime she fancied & god knows who from Jokestead practically camping on my timeline for months waiting for me to sneeze just so they could pounce, screenshot & add it to their ridiculously stupid files! THEY DON’T HAVE A MASSIVE FILE ON DAVID AMONGST THE 60+ OTHER PEOPLE

WHY IS THAT?

(If anyone would like a look at my file, you can see every single bit & more, by just scrolling going down my twitter timeline lol! Knock yersel out!)

Sheva The Deceiva even went as far as to make a youtube channel, twitter account AND a blog named “The REAL Fresh Start Foundation” in which she did nothing but write bullshite & slag off myself & Janine!

& what did FSF do about it? NOTHING! They just let it happen. I brought it up several times but they cared so much about the reputation of FSF that they did

ABSOLUTELY NOTHING

Sheva’s “The REAL Fresh Start Foundation” blog, youtube channel & twitter account. are still very much active lol! I think that says it all about just how much my ex co directors give a shite!

Although, a better example of them not giving a damn is their own webpage twitter acc and youtube channel, which are a damn disgrace! Total shambles at best!

They did have a half decent Facebook page… Right up until i quit that is! Since then, there has been a couple of posts & that’s all?!

FIVE directors & several months & all they’ve managed to do is put up 2 or 3 posts…. NUFF SAID LOL

For me, the most interesting bit of all of this is the FSF youtube acc. There’s been nothing put up for MONTHS! (since July 18th to be precise) But that’s nothing new, the lazy f***s did bugger all from day one. There’s a much bigger issue that nobody but I would know (possibly some of FSF too)

In total there are only TWENTY TWO videos on FSF’s YouTube channel. Two of them I made! So that leaves TWENTY. Ten of which were pre roadshow, so we are down to TEN. & some of them are in two parts,

So they only actually managed to published SIX of the roadshow vids? WTF??

I verbally resigned mid – late August but was 23rd Sept I “officially” resigned a

Then funnily enough, after I resigned in the August, they only bothered doing ONE more roadshow? (they probably couldn’t get out of as it was only a few days – a week after i quit)

The other FOUR roadshows that should’ve been on this year…..

THEY CANCELLED?!

There should’ve been EIGHTEEN roadshows in total but the last they did was 1st Sept 2018 in Peterhead?

Yet again, because I wasn’t there doing the vast majority of the work, nobody bothered their arse. & when I made it was clear I was no longer gonnae attend any of their roadshows

THEY CANCELLED THEM

So, all that FSF have to show for what should have been 18 roadshows, is SIX videos out of the FOURTEEN roadshows they ALLEGEDLY held. So where are the other EIGHT?

And it gets weirder! Bizarrely, the only six videos they have seen fit to publish…

ARE THE ONLY SIX ROADSHOWS I HAPPENED TO ATTEND!

& I don’t understand how that’s even possible. Not unless…

I racked my brain for weeks over this, but to no avail, as i am still none the wiser. In fact, i’ve even more questions than i started with… Like…

If I wasn’t there, were these roadshows even taking place?

Cause I certainly haven’t seen any evidence that they did.

I know Janine & Brian Clare both SUPPOSEDLY stopped one of their speeches from going out & somehow that meant NOTHING from those two roadshows were made public.. Eh??

Even if they were a speaker down, well there were always 2 speakers, one from FSF (usually David or Janine) & one guest speaker..

They would only have been missing 1 speech, so i don’t understand how the rest wasn’t published!?

But having said that, when push comes to shove,

I KNOW FOR FACT THAT EVERY SINGLE ONE OF FSF ARE LYING, TWO FACED, BACKSTABBERS

So I don’t believe a single word of it. I don’t think they made any speeches cause I seriously don’t think the roadshows even took place.

As I said, it’s been playing on my mind, so i’ve thought about it A LOT.

But I’ve only been able to come wi one reasonably logical explanation & it is so off the wall I’m still not sure i believe it myself!

The only roadshow videos that i know exist are the six I attended. & then, when I quit, ALL the rest were cancelled.

So, surely that begs the question…

WERE THE ROADSHOWS PURELY FOR MY BENEFIT?

Now, believe it or not, I’m not so up my own arse that i think i’m THAT great lol! But i’m struggling to think of any other possible explanation. But IF it was a set up from day one,

Well wouldn’t that explain why NONE OF THEM made any effort at all?

AND would it not also explain why they didn’t give two hoots about the FSF Website, Twitter acc, Facebook page, YouTube etc?

AND would it not explain why they didn’t gi enough of a damn to stop Sheva the Deceiva from using FSF’s name for her social media troll-a-thon accounts….?

I d’no what the truth behind it all is… but i do know one thing,

EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THE CURRENT FSF DIRECTORS ARE SCHEMING, DECEITFUL, SLEEKIT WEE LIARS & IF ANY OF THEM TOLD ME IT WAS RAINING OUTSIDE

I’D LOOK OUT THE WINDOW TO CHECK.

