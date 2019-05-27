The footage starts with the vigilantes chasing their quarry along the street. When they catch him they pile in, kicking him and drawing blood.

“You’re live now, in front of 3,000 people. Everyone’s got your face now,” the leader tells the man. “You’re a nonce, and you’re going to pay the f****** price for it.” This “sting”, in Bolsover, Derbyshire, in June, is part of an explosion in vigilante action.

Assistant Chief Constable Dan Vazjovic, who leads a National Police Chiefs’ Council group on the subject, says there are more than 100 such “interventions by activist groups” against supposed paedophiles each month — three a day.

“This phenomenon has really come to the fore in the last 12-18 months,” said Vazjovic, who added that there were about 70 groups, up from a reported 10 last year. Evidence from them was used in at least 150 criminal cases last year.

Members typically pose online as children to lure paedophiles, then detain them in the street or at home, streaming the confrontation live before calling police.

In recent weeks, in Forfar, Angus, masked members of the Wolf Pack Hunters UK group gathered in a street inhabited by a suspected child sex abuser, throwing bricks and stones when the man refused to come out of his house. A man from Cannock, Staffordshire, killed himself 48 hours after being broadcast in a similar sting, at least the third such death.

It can be revealed that the Bolsover group, Dark Light, has links with Daniel Wolstencroft, a member of Alexis Jay’s official Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA). Wolstencroft, one of eight on Jay’s panel of victims, is paid £300 a day from public funds for “providing advice and guidance to the chair”.

The profile picture on one of Wolstencroft’s Facebook pages is Dark Light’s logo. In a video on the group’s Facebook page, Wolstencroft says he and his organisation, Shatter Boys, “work closely with Dark Light”. This did not include stings, Wolstencroft said last week, but was about raising awareness. In another video, he said he supported Dark Light because “we need to win this fight on the streets first”.

His backing shows how the movement is growing in influence. Two weeks ago, the police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Paddy Tipping, said police should “forge some kind of understanding” with such groups.

Vazjovic said that although groups alerted police to crimes, overall they did more harm than good. “We see activist groups targeting in a really unfocused manner . . . diverting police resource from high-risk offenders to low-risk offenders,” he said. “When we operate in the undercover online space, we can work out what access to children an offender has, whether they have a wider network. Activist groups . . . just go and deal with the person that’s in front of them, tipping off other offenders, who destroy evidence.”

The “naive” subterfuge of some groups online was driving offenders onto the dark web, where they were harder to catch, Vazjovic added.

The IICSA said: “The inquiry expects all its employees to act responsibly and professionally.”

Additional reporting: David Collins

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/amateur-paedophile-hunters-linked-to-child-abuse-inquiry-2rcw2hf5g

JUNE 24th 2018

A devastating report will this week expose the scale and impact of child sexual abuse across the UK.

Researchers have found that abuse is widespread across all communities and social classes – and believe it has been perpetrated in schools and other institutions much more widely than previously thought.

The report – obtained by The Mail on Sunday – is based on the biggest archive of evidence by abuse victims and survivors ever assembled in this country.

It presents detailed accounts from 50 of the 1,400 people who have so far given evidence to the Truth Project, part of the huge Independent Inquiry on Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) set up by Theresa May when she was Home Secretary.

READ IN FULL….

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5878763/Report-reveals-paedophile-attacks-far-widespread-previously-feared.html https://archive.fo/8mOkU

APRIL 12th 2018

A former council leader’s claim he was unaware of child sex abuse in Rochdale “defies belief”, a report has found.

An independent inquiry said it was “shameful” that Richard Farnell “refused to accept responsibility for young lives blighted” in the town.

More than 40 men claimed they were abused at Cambridge House hostel, Knowl View school and other places between the early 1960s and mid-1990s.

Mr Farnell said he was “shocked” by the findings and had “told the truth”.

The report said he “lied to the inquiry during his evidence”.

Pupils at Knowl View were also sexually exploited in the town centre, the bus station and at public toilets across the road from the borough council’s offices over a 20-year period.

Mr Farnell, who lost his council seat in 1992 but returned to the post in 2014, said: “There is clear evidence that I was not informed about Knowl View during my time as leader.”

He added that a two-year police investigation found “no evidence whatsoever” that he was involved in any cover-up.

Read more about the report and other news from north-west England

Daniel Wolstencroft, from the Victims and Survivors Consultative Panel for the inquiry, has called for action to be taken against Mr Farnell.

“In my own personal opinion he has got blood on his hands, [because] he denies knowing about the abuse,” he said.

“So for me he was complicit in the abuse. He needs holding to account.”

READ IN FULL….

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-43740936  https://archive.fo/AdvPR

MAY 22nd 2016

READ IN FULL….

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/weve-survived-childhood-sex-abuse-11369593   https://archive.fo/SzEyh

 