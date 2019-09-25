spidercatweb.blog

Secret Weapons: Two Sisters’ Terrifying True Story of Sex, Spies & Sabotage

Two remarkable women, thrust as children into a covert world of government intrigue, battle for freedom. They were America’s ultimate covert ammunition, the product of a top-secret program to train guerrilla leaders and espionage agents. Their testimony quotes previously secret CIA files. The sisters programmers included Sidney GottliebEwen Cameron [1] [2Michael Aquino [1] [2]
(Google Books. Originally published: 2001. Authors: Dale GriffisTed Schwarz)

Kindle Edition can be purchased from Amazon for £21.59. (no longer available from Waterstones)

