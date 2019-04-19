Scottish teenagers groomed by criminals to launder cash

Children across Scotland are being targeted on social media and outside schools with promises of “easy cash” if they launder money for gangs, a Times investigation has found.

Criminals are advertising online for children to allow their bank accounts to be used in transactions to cleanse proceeds of crime including fraud and scams. Children are also vulnerable to approaches by crime gangs at youth clubs, sports centres and outside schools, a letter sent from Police Scotland has warned.

The Times discovered multiple social media adverts encouraging Scottish children to engage in “money muling”. The adverts promised fast money for anyone with a British bank account.

Criminals make large deposits into the young person’s bank account before the account holder transfers it elsewhere or withdraws it for them, often keeping a cut or receiving a fee.

Police Scotland this week arrested and charged 29 people allegedly engaged in the practice. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/young-scots-groomed-by-criminals-to-launder-cash-krmdrx7nk