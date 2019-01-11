Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin diagnosed with cancer

Serial killer Peter Tobin has been diagnosed with cancer and rarely leaves his cell in Edinburgh’s Saughton Prison, it has been reported.

The triple-murderer – who is suspected by police across the UK of more killings – has a history of faking illness, was reportedly diagnosed last year.

The 72-year-old is serving three life sentences for murdering Angelika Kluk, 23, schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, 15, who was snatched from a Bathgate street as she made her way home to Redding near Falkirk, and student Dinah McNicol, 18, between 1991 and 2006.

Dan McNicol, whose sister Dinah was killed by Tobin, told the Daily Record he hoped the man would now reveal the full extent of his crimes.

He said: “I’ve always said that every day he is alive and in prison, I hope he suffers. I don’t want him to die – I want him to live to be 100 so he is suffering like he made his victims suffer.”

Mr McNicol, of Brentwood, Essex, waited 16 years for answers to what happened to Dinah after her disappearance in 1991.

Dinah was 18 when she was last seen leaving a music festival in Hampshire. She accepted a lift from Tobin who promised to drive her to Brentwood and was never seen again.

In 2007, Tobin was convicted of raping, battering and murdering Polish student Angelika in Glasgow. Police reopened the investigation into other missing girls and young women and found the remains of Dinah and schoolgirl Vicky buried in the garden of Tobin’s home in Margate, Kent.

Tobin was born in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, in 1946 and served time in a borstal as a child. He was first jailed in 1970 in England for burglary. He spent prolonged periods of time at numerous addresses both north and south of the Border before he was jailed in 1993 for drugging and sexually two 14-year-olds who were baby-sitting his infant son.

Former detective superintendent David Swindle made a fresh appeal for the killer to confess his crimes in 2016. He led Operation Anagram, was set up by the police after Tobin was convicted of 23-year-old Ms Kluk’s murder in 2007.

While he described Tobin as being “an evil, sadistic killer” he told him: “I would like to think that some day you will have the humanity and respect to admit everything you have done.”

Mr Swindle said at the time: “There are definitely other people Tobin has killed and only he knows who they are. Tobin was a sadistic killer who was determined to take lives and conceal them for his pleasure.”

He added: “I live in hope that some day we will get the truth about what Tobin has done.”

Tobin – who pretended to be a church handyman and used a false name – left slightly-built Ms Kluk with severe head injuries and multiple knife wounds after a sex attack in September 2006. Police found her body in a space beneath the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic church in the Anderston area of Glasgow. She is believed to have been still alive when callous Tobin dumped her through a hatch into a storage area beneath the chapel floorboards close to the confessional box, with her hands bound and her mouth gagged.

