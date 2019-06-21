spidercatweb.blog

Scottish Paedophilia

Download the full doc HERE on scribd

Originally published Nov 2015 | Last updated June 2019

SOME of the Care Homes, Schools, Institutions & Paedo rings in Scotland. There will be more to add so I shall update as & when I come across them. As always, links are in BLUE & archived in ORANGE

  1. Nuns abused hundreds of children  https://archive.is/WZ13Q
  2. Hundreds of Children in Unmarked Graves https://archive.is/lUYjL
  3. Nazareth House, Midlothian  &  Report PDF
  4. Nazareth House, Aberdeen  & Here
  5. Nazareth House Lasswade
  6. Nazareth House, Cardonald  & Here
  7. Nazareth House, Kilmarnock
  8. Aberlour Children’s Home Keith  & Here
  9. Aberlour Orphanage, Aberlour  https://archive.is/2Ggc8
  10. PDF Confidential Forum Survivors Child AbuseHere
  11. Bellevue, Rutherglen
  12. Blackford Brae, South Oswald Road,
  13. St Ninians, Gartmore https://archive.is/PK3MQ
  14. St Ninian’s Falkland  https://archive.is/bhkzg
  15. Fort Augustus Abbey https://archive.is/Db6G7
  16. Geilsland Residential School  https://archive.is/pyc8O & Here & Here
  17. Gordonstoun  https://archive.is/p3mni
  18. Fettes  https://archive.is/idD9V   Fettesgate  https://archive.is/RDw0p
  19. St Joseph’s, Tranent  https://archive.is/N6WDr
  20. St John’s Boys’ School
  21. St Marys, Bishopbriggs  & Here
  22. Balcary, Hawick
  23. Ballikinrain School & Here  https://archive.is/Y2sZu
  24. Carlekemp School, North Berwick  https://archive.is/Bfgtm
  25. Clerwood, Edinburgh
  26. Craigerne, Peebles
  27. Dean House & Here
  28. Dr Guthrie’s List D School, Edinburgh
  29. Ladyfield West Children’s Hosp, Dumfries  https://archive.is/t4HuE 
  30. St Margarets, Elie  https://archive.is/TDNR6  & Here  https://archive.is/lEmgm
  31. St Mungo’s Ayrshire  https://archive.is/bhkzg
  32. Greenbanks, Leven
  33. Glamis House, Glenrothes  & Here
  34. Good Shepherd Centre https://archive.is/S14la
  35. Pluscarden Abbey & Here
  36. Larchgrove
  37. Linnwood Hall  & Here
  38. Ovenstone, Pittenweem
  39. Dunblane  https://archive.is/uqRdT
  40. Queen Victoria School https://archive.is/plGqc (Also see Dunblane)
  41. Quarriers https://archive.fo/zc3JB & Here & Here
  42. Kerelawhttps://archive.is/b59To
  43. Linwood Hall Children’s Home, Leven https://archive.fo/r2Usn
  44. Lennox Castle https://archive.is/Zh6FD & Here  https://archive.is/7uUXy
  45. Loretto School  https://archive.is/UMl6u
  46. Glascune, North Berwick
  47. Glenallan
  48. Fort William Nursery School
  49. Rossie Farm  School, Montrose ICAE Review PDF
  50. Lord and Lady Polwarth Home for Children  PDF Review  independent review
  51. Loaningdale Approved School, Biggar https://archive.fo/bxZtf
  52. Merkland, Moffat Report PDF
  53. Oban Nursery
  54. Park Lodge Children’s Home, Newlands, Glasgow  https://archive.is/q0Orr https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-48679843
  55. Raddrey, Black Isle https://archive.is/Kb2x7
  56. Murchiston Castle https://archive.is/u0xTv
  57. St Joseph’s Hospital, Rosewell PDF scld-final-report-dec-2014POPE 1982    https://archive.is/tPN6G  
  1. Stapleton Towers, Annan, Dumfries
  2. St Columba’s, Largs & Here
  3. St Mary’s, Balnakiel House
  4. St Vincent’s Orphanage Dundee  https://archive.is/7sWw2
  5. Susan Henderson https://archive.is/TIQ1N
  6. Tyneholme, Pencaitland, East Lothian
  7. Orkney  https://archive.is/mxNYR
  8. Muir Of Ord
  9. Kingspark https://archive.is/hhHtL
  10. Morrison Academy https://archive.is/TqX1r
  11. St Vincent’s School  Deaf/Blind
  12. Northfield young people’s centre  https://archive.is/Ei1tx &  here  https://archive.is/hcdXy
  13. Smyllum Park Orphanage, Lanark http://archive.li/aOt2U

MORE SMYLLUM PARK

  1. 400+ SCOTTISH ORPHANAGE CHILDREN BURIED IN UNMARKED GRAVE https://archive.fo/1wOLc
  2. SMYLLUM PARK NUNS RAN MUM & BABY HOME IN IRELAND https://archive.fo/zvrf6
  3. Smyllum Park: SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE & ELECTRIC SHOCK https://archive.fo/BALhu
  4. Lanark’s Smyllum Orphans To Have Their Say At CSA inquiry

WILLIAM (Bill/Billy) BAIN (by god he got about)

  1. Robert Gordons 1979-1987  https://archive.is/IRA6v
  2. Keil School 1987/88-2000   https://archive.is/7t1Yg
  3. Glenalmond 2000-2015 (He supposedly didn’t abuse there!) https://archive.is/KKUn4
  4. MORE BAIN https://spidercatweb.blog/paedo-william-bain-jailed/ https://archive.is/UMl6u & Here

HOLLIE GREIG

  1. Hollie Greig – The Basics
  2. HOLLIE GREIG, ALEX SALMOND, PAEDOPHILIA & THE CORRUPT SCOTTISH ELITE 
  3. Savile, Glencoe, Freemasons & Hollie Greig

THE DOCHERTY FAMILY

  1. STOLEN 4 Scottish Children Docherty Interview+Transcript https://archive.is/rgLbO
  2. Joining The Dots  https://archive.is/xgCvn
  3. PASTEBIN  https://pastebin.com/RLhRKdVp  https://archive.is/BN6I2

CSA INQUIRY INVESTIGATIONS LIST

https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/evidence/investigations/   https://archive.is/quIdz

There are a few care homes the abuse inquiry has lasted that I don’t have information on, these are listed below. There are also some I have listed that aren’t included in the inquiry (wonder why?!) But on the whole, I think I did pretty well! The lists are very similar! I shall get more info on these asap.

  1. Craigerne, Peebles
  2. Widowers’ Children’s Home, Edinburgh
  3. Red House Home, Musselburgh
  4. Balgowan List D School, Dundee
  5. St Katherine’s Secure Unit
  6. Howdenhall Centre
  7. Colonsay House, Perth
  8. Nimmo Place Children’s Home, Perth
  9. Downcraig, Castlemilk
  10. Eversley Children’s Home, Pollokshields
  11. Brimmond Assessment Centre
  12. Coblehaugh Children’s Home, Inverurie
  13. Barrholm List D School, Largs
  14. Bellshill Children’s Home
  15. Gryffe Children’s Home, Bridge of Weir
  16. Hill Park Children’s Home, Hardgate

https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/evidence/investigations/  https://archive.is/quIdz

Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry Website https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/

MORE ON CSA INQUIRY

  1. Former boss of child abuse probe sues Scottish Government for £500,000
  2. CSA INQUIRY SCOTLAND
  3. Child sex abuse inquiry to probe more than 60 institutions
  4. Survivors Attack SNP Over CSA Inquiry
  5. Public Inquiry Into Child Abuse Set To Be Costliest In Scottish History
  6. Survivors accuse SNP of indifference over CSA inquiry
  7. CSA Inquiry Row ‘Centred On Use Of Public Cash’, Says BIG FAT LIAR Swinney
  8. CSA Inquiry. Survivors Spell Out Fears To Swinney & Give Him “One Last Chance”
  9. CSA Inquiry Scotland: It’s 2 Down 1 To Go As Chairwoman Quits
  10. Abuse inquiry chief quits amid counter-accusations Herald Scotland
  11. Scottish child abuse inquiry witnesses ‘deserve answers’ https://archive.fo/sGQTI
  12. Survivors Call For Wider Remit As Some Quit Inquiry To Seek ‘Justice’ https://archive.fo/FOfaK
  13. Fresh controversy engulfs troubled Child Abuse Inquiry https://archive.fo/aXBHV
  14. Children’s Residential Care, CSA Inquiry, SIRCC, Survivors SCOTLAND
  15. LEFT OFF LIST: Fort Augustus Abbey NOT One Of Schools Being Examined By CSA Inquiry
  16. CSA inquiry Suffers YET ANOTHER Setback Over Scot Gov Staffing Crisis
  17. UK’s Child Deportations ‘Most Catastrophic Child Abuse’ In Memory
  18. Child Sexual Abuse Inquiry Judge Urged To Investigate Dunblane Boarding School
  19. Survivors Have ‘NO TRUST LEFT’ & Were Left Feeling ‘Groomed’ By Scot Gov
  20. Swinney: Child Abuse Inquiry To Focus Only On Children In Care
  21. Second Phase Of The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry Announced
  22. Survivors Want Judge To Lead Scottish CSA inquiry

INQUIRY ON YOUTUBE

  1. MEET FELICITY https://youtu.be/RUkvgCeJ0_o
  2. THE HEADLINES https://youtu.be/ZENUPQnqeNU
  3. MORE INSTITUTIONS https://youtu.be/fdSbYERg__E
  4. SCAI {May 2017} https://youtu.be/21sgqTB5-vI
  5. Call for Evidence https://youtu.be/iCTgfrbOwBQ
  6. Global Child Stats Revealed During SCAI https://youtu.be/EzHRjkkFk7Q

FOOTBALL, CATHOLIC CHURCH & LGBT

  1. Martin Henry – Head of the footie inquiry, The church & the paedo ring
  2. Scottish FootiePaedo Lis t+ Links 
  3. 9 Monks, Savile & Cardinal Keith O’Brien – Ft Augustus Child Abuse 
  4. Rennie, Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & the footie inquiry!
  5. McRae, Gallogley, Paton, Jock Stein, Kevin Kelly, Catholic Church & Savile 
  6. STOP IT NOW – Henry, Allardyce, ScotGov, Youth Offenders & Paedo
  7. MORE Operation Algebra 
  8. McCafferty, Torbett, Fairbridge & The Footie
  9. James Rennie, Jim Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & The Head Of The Footie Inquiry
  10. Jack, John, Julian & Footie Paedo 
  11. Neil lennon, Terror Attacks, Spooks & Celtic
  12. THIRD Celtic Boys Club coach found GUILTY of child abuse in space of 6 wks
  13. TORBETT ARRESTED & DETAINED 
  14. Former Director Confirms Boys Club WERE part of Celtic  
  15. McRae, Gallogley, Paton, Ibrox, Celtic’s Jock Stein, Kevin Kelly, Catholic Church & Savile all over the damn place!
  16. Football Paedo: UK’s RIDDLED wi Paedo & VIPaedo & #BigJockKnew

VIPAEDO

  1. 37 famous Scots among child abuse suspects. Where Are The Arrests? https://archive.is/cRvKY
  2. TAM PATON https://archive.is/HCbsC
  3. 80 Articles, Tam Paton, The Rollers, Walton Hop, King, Denning    https://archive.is/wSQhk
  4. Circles & Rings: Major, Minor & Magic
  5. The Violate Club and The Scottish Government
  6. Paedo Lawyers & Legal Aid Scams
  7. Robin Cook, Gordon Brown, Ian Dunn & P.I.E
  8. Magic Circle
  9. SIR RUSSELL JOHNSTON, SIR NICKY, SIR BEAKER, LEON BRITTAN & DOLPHIN SQ
  10. Leaked Jimmy Savile report: incidents took place in Glasgow
  11. SCOTTISH FOOTBALL ABUSE SCANDAL
  12. The SNP, Willie McRae, Sir Compton MacKenzie, Bob Boothby & The Krays

HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION (Including child sex abuse)

  1. DR EWEN CAMERON. Gartnavel Human Experimentation https://archive.is/LqxbI
  2. Dr Angus MacNiven, Gartnavel Human Experimentation https://archive.is/8Lj3u
  3. Radiation, CIA, Military, Human Experimentation & THOUSANDS OF DEAD BABIES
  4. CIA “BRAINWASHER” DR DONALD EWEN CAMERON, GARTNAVAL, SCOTLAND
  5. CIA “BRAINWASHER” DR CAMERON. HESS & HOBGOBLINS
  6. SMYLLUM PARK & CHILDREN’S MASS GRAVES
  7. LENNOX CASTLE – CIA, LSD & TORTURE
  8. PROJECT SUNSHINE

SCOTTISH GANGSTERS

  1. ROTHESAY PAEDO RING, SYRIANS, FREEMASONS, PORTUGAL & MADEIRA??
  2. HANDS UP ALL THOSE WHO ARE DEAD! Ian Brady, Myra Hindley, The Glasgow Godfather, Savile, The Krays, Robert Black & More
  3. Spot The Paedo Child Killers & Myra Hindley is ALIVE?
  4. STEVEN PURCELL, Cocaine, Gordon Brown, McCann & Castle Craig
  5. Freud, Maddie, Uri, Hampstead, Gordon Brown & Tavistock
  6. Circles & Rings: Major, Minor & Magic
  7. O’Neill, Lauchlan, Madeleine McCann & Rothesay
  8. Paul Ferris & The Krays
  9. Ferris, Massey Guns & MI5
  10. FERRIS: IRA wanted me as their “barber”
  11. THE KING RAT: The Godfather, The Krays, Massey, Domenyk & Paedophiles
  12. NONCE JAILED: HARRY YOUNG Ex-Enforcer for Glasgow gangster PAUL ‘The Rat’ FERRIS gets 2years for abusing girls

MISCELLENEOUS

  1. Children TORTURED in Scottish Care Homes, Schools & Residential Units
  2. Scotlands Hidden Scandal PART 1  https://archive.is/krpy8  PART 2  https://archive.is/TSt1t
  3. Scottish tax haven firms behind child abuse website https://archive.is/Vcx4J
  4. Satanic Scotland  https://archive.is/Qgnsg
  5. Cops Reveal 26 MAJOR CSA Ops Under Way In Scotland https://archive.is/hpanE
  6. Cops to investigate claims of Scottish Paedo Ring https://archive.is/xMlsw
  7. SCOTTISH CHILDREN FILMED IN PAEDO SNUFF MOVIES https://archive.is/xoVYK
  8. Teacher appointed first Named Person struck off  (paedo!) https://archive.is/hxEbh
  9. UK Children Hunted Down Using Dogs
  10. Moira Anderson, Gallogley, Gartshore, Willie McRae & The Untouchables https://archive.is/hq6Gu
  11. Gartshore & Moira Anderson https://archive.is/0fBRt
  12. Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen, Abe Jacob, Child Procurement & Murder.
  13. Twisted ‘crucifixion’ pervert tied girl to bed before abusing her & sharing pictures with paedophiles
  14. WTF Is Wrong Wi Fife?!
  15. Sheku, Mikaeel & Liam & GOD DAMN FIFE

ON YOUTUBE

SCOTTISH FOOTIE PAEDO

  1. WHAT MARTIN HENRY (footie inquiry) & INQUIRY REPORT WON’T TELL YOU!
  2. FOOTIE PAEDO RING FOR DUMMIES!
  3. GERRY MCCANN, CELTIC & PAEDO
  4. CELTIC FC ~ PIZZAGATE
  5. AAMAR ANWAR, LENNON, McCANN & CELTIC
  6. CELTIC, BROWN, DAFBET, TULOY & PAEDO 
  7. 9 MONKS, SAVILE, O’BRIEN ~ FT AUGUSTUS 
  8. SCOTTISH FOOTBALL & CSA Footie Paedo 
  9. BEAUTIFUL GAME DOCUMENTARY 
  10. McCAFFERTY TIMELINE 
  11. Neil Lennon, Terrorism, Spooks & Celtic 
  12. DOT TO DOT WITH THE UNTOUCHABLES ~ Scottish Serial Killers & The Footie Paedo Ring 

RITUAL ABUSE

  1. UNITED KINGDOM  https://youtu.be/q4cTIAKB0LA
  2. SCOTLAND  https://youtu.be/QyUnv6tKWmo
  3. ORKNEY INTERVIEW https://youtu.be/lmsW2p44EEU
  4. DEATH OF CHILDHOOD- https://youtu.be/hoz6nD4CAVw
  5. DAVE MARROW Orkney https://youtu.be/6jlUkEFT_Jk
  6. LAURIE MATTHEW https://youtu.be/dLoLcGp-k4k

RA SURVIVOR & THE VIP https://youtu.be/4lMZFZIh6YQ

SCOTTISH PAEDO ~ SERIES

  1. ABERDEEN
  2. BORDERS 
  3. ANGUS
  4. HIGHLANDS
  5. MIDLOTHIAN
  6. INVERCLYDE
  7. GLASGOW
  8. DUNDEE
  9. SCOTLAND
  10. TEACHERS
  11. HUMAN TRAFFICKING 
  12. PRIVY COUNCIL 
  13. HOLLIE
  14. THE REAL TRUTH?
  15. https://youtu.be/iiB48cUhtb0

NICKY FAIRBAIRN & CO

  1. Esther, Nicky, Childline, Spec etc https://youtu.be/xZDH–KCBN8
  2. Childline, Elm Guest, & the Spec  https://youtu.be/rcv0HheJ4oI
  3. Fairbairn & Ritual Abuse https://youtu.be/qhU-AFEIJ0w
  4. JOINING DOTS https://youtu.be/Z1_9spzj0CE

ROBERT BLACK

  1. https://youtu.be/feZTGY51N-0
  2. https://youtu.be/5WttTd_qUmc
  3. https://youtu.be/oovy9lsvK9E

STATISTICS & PDF’s

  1. Eighteen & Under https://www.18u.0rg.uk/
  2. RANS (Ritual Abuse Network Scotland) https://rans.org.uk/
  3. Online Child Abuse Images REPORT A PAEDO
  4. Wellbeing Scotland https://www.wellbeingscotland.org/
  5. Charity leader: Rising child abuse figures ‘only scratching the surface’
  6. Leading lawyer claims children abused in Scots care system were ‘victims of a conspiracy of silence’
  7. Scottish Parliament
  8. Scot Gov Publications
  9. NSPCC Preventing Abuse
  10. care inspectorate. Care service report PDF
  11. I.R.C.C
  12. A TIME FOR JUSTICE  S.I.R.C.C
  13. DUMFRIES & GALLOWAY COUNCIL REPORT
  14. REPORT OF EDINBURGH INQUIRY IN TO CHILD ABUSE & PROTECTION OF CARE
  15. scld-final-report-dec-2014
  16. Confidential-Forum-Adult-Survivors-childhood-AbusePDF
  17. Confidential-Forum-Adult-Survivors-childhood-Abuse-v2.pdfconfidential-forum-adult-survivors-childhood-abuse-v2
  18. HISTORIC ABUSE SYSTEMATIC REVIEW1950 – 1995   HASR 1950 1995

CHARITIES & SUPPORT

  1. Eighteen & Under https://www.18u.0rg.uk/
  2. RANS (Ritual Abuse Network Scotland) https://rans.org.uk/
  3. Online Child Abuse Images REPORT A PAEDO
  4. Wellbeing Scotland https://www.wellbeingscotland.org/

 

 

 

 

 

 

