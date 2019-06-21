Scottish Paedophilia

Download the full doc HERE on scribd

Originally published Nov 2015 | Last updated June 2019

SOME of the Care Homes, Schools, Institutions & Paedo rings in Scotland. There will be more to add so I shall update as & when I come across them. As always, links are in BLUE & archived in ORANGE

MORE SMYLLUM PARK

WILLIAM (Bill/Billy) BAIN (by god he got about)

HOLLIE GREIG

THE DOCHERTY FAMILY

CSA INQUIRY INVESTIGATIONS LIST

https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/evidence/investigations/ https://archive.is/quIdz

There are a few care homes the abuse inquiry has lasted that I don’t have information on, these are listed below. There are also some I have listed that aren’t included in the inquiry (wonder why?!) But on the whole, I think I did pretty well! The lists are very similar! I shall get more info on these asap.

Craigerne, Peebles Widowers’ Children’s Home, Edinburgh Red House Home, Musselburgh Balgowan List D School, Dundee St Katherine’s Secure Unit Howdenhall Centre Colonsay House, Perth Nimmo Place Children’s Home, Perth Downcraig, Castlemilk Eversley Children’s Home, Pollokshields Brimmond Assessment Centre Coblehaugh Children’s Home, Inverurie Barrholm List D School, Largs Bellshill Children’s Home Gryffe Children’s Home, Bridge of Weir Hill Park Children’s Home, Hardgate

https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/evidence/investigations/ https://archive.is/quIdz

Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry Website https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/

MORE ON CSA INQUIRY

INQUIRY ON YOUTUBE

MEET FELICITY https://youtu.be/RUkvgCeJ0_o THE HEADLINES https://youtu.be/ZENUPQnqeNU MORE INSTITUTIONS https://youtu.be/fdSbYERg__E SCAI {May 2017} https://youtu.be/21sgqTB5-vI Call for Evidence https://youtu.be/iCTgfrbOwBQ Global Child Stats Revealed During SCAI https://youtu.be/EzHRjkkFk7Q

FOOTBALL, CATHOLIC CHURCH & LGBT

VIPAEDO

HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION (Including child sex abuse)

SCOTTISH GANGSTERS

MISCELLENEOUS

ON YOUTUBE

SCOTTISH FOOTIE PAEDO

RITUAL ABUSE

UNITED KINGDOM https://youtu.be/q4cTIAKB0LA SCOTLAND https://youtu.be/QyUnv6tKWmo ORKNEY INTERVIEW https://youtu.be/lmsW2p44EEU DEATH OF CHILDHOOD- https://youtu.be/hoz6nD4CAVw DAVE MARROW Orkney https://youtu.be/6jlUkEFT_Jk LAURIE MATTHEW https://youtu.be/dLoLcGp-k4k

RA SURVIVOR & THE VIP https://youtu.be/4lMZFZIh6YQ

SCOTTISH PAEDO ~ SERIES

NICKY FAIRBAIRN & CO

Esther, Nicky, Childline, Spec etc https://youtu.be/xZDH–KCBN8 Childline, Elm Guest, & the Spec https://youtu.be/rcv0HheJ4oI Fairbairn & Ritual Abuse https://youtu.be/qhU-AFEIJ0w JOINING DOTS https://youtu.be/Z1_9spzj0CE

ROBERT BLACK

STATISTICS & PDF’s

CHARITIES & SUPPORT