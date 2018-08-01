SCOTTISH FOOTBALL & CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

The Footie Paedo Series

  1. Head of the footie inquiry the church & the paedo ring – part 1  
  2. Gerry McCann & Celtic Paedo Ring
  3. EVEN MORE on the Operation Algebra paedo ring – Scotland
  4. Jack, John, Julian & the Footie Paedo Ring
  5. Celtic #Pizzagate
  6. Scottish Football Paedo ~ List & Links
  7. Rennie, Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & the head of footie inquiry
  8. McCafferty, Torbett, Fairbridge & The Footie
  9. 11 arrests made after 162 people contact football sex abuse inquiry  
  10. Scot Youth football: 47 coaches & officials disappear after being named as danger 
