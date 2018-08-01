SCOTTISH FOOTBALL & CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

- Part 1 ~ Martin Henry, Footie Inquiry, RC church & the paedo ring
https://youtu.be/Xf1_D0rvUVU
- PART 1a ~ Head of the Scottish Football Inquiry & “Friends”
https://youtu.be/-9OjjYHP_2g
- Part 2 ~ GERRY McCann & the Celtic Paedo Ring
https://youtu.be/qfdpuP8ohEg
- Part 3 ~ Gerry, SIX celtic paedo & the murder of Lawrence Haggart https://youtu.be/kRFaKIS3b_o
- PART 4 ~ Celtic #Pizzagate
https://youtu.be/4R-Ac2dEydk
MORE ON YOUTUBE
- Premier League Paedo https://youtu.be/Ontmwj9Ui6k
- The Ugly side Of The Beautiful Game https://youtu.be/hOv6Pzpx0ec
- Strachan & Rennie News Report https://youtu.be/e1vB-1zNpiM
The Footie Paedo Series
- Head of the footie inquiry the church & the paedo ring – part 1
- Gerry McCann & Celtic Paedo Ring
- EVEN MORE on the Operation Algebra paedo ring – Scotland
- Jack, John, Julian & the Footie Paedo Ring
- Celtic #Pizzagate
- Scottish Football Paedo ~ List & Links
- Rennie, Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & the head of footie inquiry
- McCafferty, Torbett, Fairbridge & The Footie
- 11 arrests made after 162 people contact football sex abuse inquiry
- Scot Youth football: 47 coaches & officials disappear after being named as danger
Advertisements