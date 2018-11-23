Robert Green, Ted Heath, Op Conifer, Rosie Waterhouse & The RAINS List
OCT 6th 2018
OCT 6th 2018
From: Robert Green
Sent: 06 October 2017 16:45
To: paul.dacre@dailymail.co.uk
Subject: Rosie Waterhouse
Dear Mr Dacre,
With regard to my email today, you will be aware that I supplied, purely as an intermediary, documents to Operation Conifer.
Much of that documentation contained names of people other than Edward Heath, including three senior journalists associated with the Daily Mail, one of whom being Rosie Waterhouse.
So, as with the Sunday Times, Ms Waterhouse was reporting adversely on a police investigation in which she may, at some point, be called to give evidence. I trust that you will be prepared to offer a prompt public retraction and apology for the libellous statement made against me today.
Yours sincerely,
Robert Green
https://holliegreigjustice.wordpress.com/2017/10/06/robert-green-heath-operation-conifer-and-rosie-waterhouse/
Just a quick question: How many of those on the RAINS list have been convicted since the list was compiled?
— Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) November 23, 2018
CONVICTIONS ON RAINS LIST
- DR BILL THOMPSON https://www.getreading.co.uk/news/local-news/computers-seized-from-uni-lecturer-4275719
- LORD MONTAGU https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3217558/Dandy-peer-sex-trial-changed-Britain-Lord-Montagu-s-died-88-pinnacle-society-jailed-homosexuality.html
- DR ROBERT WELLS https://www.theguardian.com/society/2004/jun/09/childrensservices.childprotection
- ANN MAHONEY https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/babies-in-the-attic-gran-im-guilty-2385040
- Fr MICHAEL O’KELLY https://www.getreading.co.uk/news/local-news/child-porn-priest-cant-expelled-4275067
- WYATT ANDERSON https://www.standard.co.uk/news/jailed-gang-who-offered-club-class-people-smuggling-7180354.html
- PETER TOBIN https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Tobin
- TED HEATH
- ROBERT E MCALPINE
- CYRIL SMITH
- PETER MANDELSON
- PATRICIA THORNTON (Haut De La Garenne)
- TERRY GRANGE ~ Chief Constable https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-mail-on-sunday/20080427/282166466910379
- SIR STEPHEN RICHARDS https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1554279/Appeal-Court-judge-flashed-at-me-twice.html
RAINS LIST https://www.scribd.com/document/382811891/Joan-Coleman-s-RAINS-LIST-Ritual-Abuse-Information-Network-Support
1 of the judges/speakers for British Journalism Awards 2018 is none other than ROSIE WATERHOUSE
Funnily enough, Ms Waterhouse is mentioned in the RAINS list!
& take a gander at the floor, LMFAO 🤣😂
There's nowt like a good Masonic bloodline eh?!! 🤣😂🤣https://t.co/WDaH7nXw7s pic.twitter.com/YIhwC5SwoA
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) June 29, 2018
What!!!?? https://t.co/j6wAS7XjS9
— Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) November 21, 2018
I'm struggling wi it myself!
Fortunately she didn't fool the late & very great Dr Coleman
& I have it on very good authority that Ms Waterhouse has been identified by AT LEAST TWO independent RA survivors
Thats pretty damning, in fact impossible…. Unless its true#RAINSlist https://t.co/12WDW5lPce
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) November 22, 2018
Doesn't she also team up with Barbara Hewson at conferences and events? pic.twitter.com/670BVoTSQ6
— Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) November 22, 2018
Really? Well well
There's a fair few "big names" keep cropping up & i don't mean celebs
Likes of RUTH KELLY for example VIRGINIA BOTTOMLEY, PAUL BOATENG, MARK OATEN etc & CHARLES CLARKE who a survivor out with the RAINS list has told me personally about
& they are all VERY PALLY https://t.co/miGqPkd0DU
— WildCat (@calamiTcat) November 22, 2018
RITUAL ABUSE ~ SCOTLAND
RA1 UK https://youtu.be/q4cTIAKB0LA
RA2 SCOTLAND https://youtu.be/QyUnv6tKWmo
RA3 ORKNEY INTERVIEW https://youtu.be/lmsW2p44EEU
RA4 DEATH OF CHILDHOOD Orkney https://youtu.be/hoz6nD4CAVw
RA5 DAVE MARROW Orkney https://youtu.be/6jlUkEFT_Jk
RA6 LAURIE MATTHEW https://youtu.be/dLoLcGp-k4k
RA7 RA SURVIVOR & THE VIP https://youtu.be/4lMZFZIh6YQ
RA8 VIPs ON RAINS LIST https://youtu.be/duidnkX1WwM
RA9 R.A.I.N.S AUDIO https://youtu.be/_KKlFt5Tjd8
READ RAINS LIST ON SCRIBD https://www.scribd.com/document/382811891/Joan-Coleman-s-RAINS-LIST-Ritual-Abuse-Information-Network-Support
NICKY FAIRBAIRN & CO
NF1 Esther, Nicky, Childline, Spec etc https://youtu.be/xZDH–KCBN8
NF2 Childline, Elm Guest, Spec Society etc https://youtu.be/rcv0HheJ4oI
NF3 Fairbairn & Ritual Abuse https://youtu.be/qhU-AFEIJ0w
NF4 JOINING DOTS https://youtu.be/Z1_9spzj0CE
