Robert Green, Ted Heath, Op Conifer, Rosie Waterhouse & The RAINS List

OCT 6th 2018

From: Robert Green

Sent: 06 October 2017 16:45

To: paul.dacre@dailymail.co.uk 

Subject: Rosie Waterhouse

Dear Mr Dacre,

With regard to my email today, you will be aware that I supplied, purely as an intermediary, documents to Operation Conifer.

Much of that documentation contained names of people other than Edward Heath, including three senior journalists associated with the Daily Mail, one of whom being Rosie Waterhouse.

So, as with the Sunday Times, Ms Waterhouse was reporting adversely on a police investigation in which she may, at some point, be called to give evidence. I trust that you will be prepared to offer a prompt public retraction and apology for the libellous statement made against me today.

Yours sincerely,  

Robert Green

https://holliegreigjustice.wordpress.com/2017/10/06/robert-green-heath-operation-conifer-and-rosie-waterhouse/

http://archive.fo/ms4if

CONVICTIONS ON RAINS LIST

 

  1. DR BILL THOMPSON https://www.getreading.co.uk/news/local-news/computers-seized-from-uni-lecturer-4275719
  2. LORD MONTAGU https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3217558/Dandy-peer-sex-trial-changed-Britain-Lord-Montagu-s-died-88-pinnacle-society-jailed-homosexuality.html
  3. DR ROBERT WELLS https://www.theguardian.com/society/2004/jun/09/childrensservices.childprotection
  4. ANN MAHONEY https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/babies-in-the-attic-gran-im-guilty-2385040
  5. Fr MICHAEL O’KELLY https://www.getreading.co.uk/news/local-news/child-porn-priest-cant-expelled-4275067
  6. WYATT ANDERSON https://www.standard.co.uk/news/jailed-gang-who-offered-club-class-people-smuggling-7180354.html
  7. PETER TOBIN https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Tobin

 

  1. TED HEATH
  2. ROBERT E MCALPINE 
  3. CYRIL SMITH
  4. PETER MANDELSON
  5. PATRICIA THORNTON (Haut De La Garenne)
  6. TERRY GRANGE ~ Chief Constable https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-mail-on-sunday/20080427/282166466910379
  7. SIR STEPHEN RICHARDS https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1554279/Appeal-Court-judge-flashed-at-me-twice.html

 

RAINS LIST https://www.scribd.com/document/382811891/Joan-Coleman-s-RAINS-LIST-Ritual-Abuse-Information-Network-Support

http://archive.fo/ImXwO

http://archive.fo/wbvVW

http://archive.fo/lyS5b

http://archive.fo/5jvL4

 

RITUAL ABUSE ~ SCOTLAND
RA1 UK  https://youtu.be/q4cTIAKB0LA
RA2 SCOTLAND  https://youtu.be/QyUnv6tKWmo
RA3 ORKNEY INTERVIEW  https://youtu.be/lmsW2p44EEU
RA4 DEATH OF CHILDHOOD  Orkney https://youtu.be/hoz6nD4CAVw
RA5 DAVE MARROW Orkney  https://youtu.be/6jlUkEFT_Jk
RA6 LAURIE MATTHEW  https://youtu.be/dLoLcGp-k4k
RA7 RA SURVIVOR & THE VIP  https://youtu.be/4lMZFZIh6YQ
RA8 VIPs ON RAINS LIST  https://youtu.be/duidnkX1WwM
RA9 R.A.I.N.S AUDIO  https://youtu.be/_KKlFt5Tjd8

READ RAINS LIST ON SCRIBD https://www.scribd.com/document/382811891/Joan-Coleman-s-RAINS-LIST-Ritual-Abuse-Information-Network-Support

NICKY FAIRBAIRN & CO
NF1 Esther, Nicky, Childline, Spec etc  https://youtu.be/xZDH–KCBN8
NF2 Childline, Elm Guest, Spec Society etc  https://youtu.be/rcv0HheJ4oI
NF3 Fairbairn & Ritual Abuse  https://youtu.be/qhU-AFEIJ0w
NF4 JOINING DOTS  https://youtu.be/Z1_9spzj0CE

