Robert Green, Ted Heath, Op Conifer, Rosie Waterhouse & The RAINS List

OCT 6th 2018

From: Robert Green

Sent: 06 October 2017 16:45

To: paul.dacre@dailymail.co.uk

Subject: Rosie Waterhouse

Dear Mr Dacre,

With regard to my email today, you will be aware that I supplied, purely as an intermediary, documents to Operation Conifer.

Much of that documentation contained names of people other than Edward Heath, including three senior journalists associated with the Daily Mail, one of whom being Rosie Waterhouse.

So, as with the Sunday Times, Ms Waterhouse was reporting adversely on a police investigation in which she may, at some point, be called to give evidence. I trust that you will be prepared to offer a prompt public retraction and apology for the libellous statement made against me today.

Yours sincerely,

Robert Green

Just a quick question: How many of those on the RAINS list have been convicted since the list was compiled? — Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) November 23, 2018

CONVICTIONS ON RAINS LIST