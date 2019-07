Ricky Dearman isΒ @UkCallum_KtF on twitter

ABOVE – Pinned to the top of his twitter page is a link to his YouTube account Elementary Penguin.

BELOW – Doesn’t look like much does it? But that is Ricky admitting he is one of the people running hoaxtead!

Screenshot taken from comment section https://youtu.be/PVZQoR3qEVU

He even tweets it too!! https://twitter.com/UKCallum_KtF/status/1153947848024756224?s=19