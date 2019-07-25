Ricky Dearman is UKCallum is…….

REBLOGGED IN FULL FROM

Ricky Dearman’s Facebook page

Link

Link

Link

Link

Link

Here, you can see he keeps doing it on some of his profiles.

It’s one of the ways you can tell it’s Dick.

Of course there are other ways,

We will get to them eventually.

Link

Link

Link

This link is broken, profile deleted 17.6.15

The Sound Affects profile on YouTube has a link to his Google+ account

as well as a link to Hoaxtead Research,

Dick uses the profile “Scarlet Scoop” on WordPress.com.

Link

Link

He joined YouTube at the end of October, 2014 as “Pleiadian Reborn”.

He had been interviewed by police in mid-September and knew

something was happening, he began creating profiles on Facebook, Google+ and Youtube.

The GFL connection

(“Galactic Federation of Light”)

He was using the email address gfl@reborn.com while commenting on

HampsteadResearch.com as Scarlet Scoop.

When you comment on WordPress.com, your email address & IP number are captured.

Link

(Website taken down)

Link

“Pleidian Reborn” changed to “Constance Waring” (constant swearing),

“UK Gollum”, and then “UK Callum”.

This original profile became “Sound Affects”.

“Sound Affects” was the name of “The Jam” album he loved, not mis-spelt Effects…

Link

The “Sound Affects” profile has recently been changed to

“Spiny Norman”

but the address line remains the same

https://www.youtube.com/user/PleiadianReborn

He has multiple Google+, YouTube, Twitter & FaceBook accounts

Spiny Norman’s Google+ Page

FaceBook account mentioned in photo

Even his logos are similar, “within the ring”

El Coyote from Hoaxtead Research

Scarlet Scoop

Hoaxtead Research

An older profile, “Sound Affects”

He can/will become anyone….

This is where he got his profile photo for Constance Waring…

This is Constance Waring’s Google+ page

It is separate from Sound Affects and her personality is

a born-again christian, but she is no christian.

Link

Link

Link

For the record…

Link

We saved the best for last of course..

Link to Youtube video comments section where the above comment appeared.

REBLOGGED IN FULL FROM https://holliegreigjustice.wordpress.com/2019/07/25/ricky-dearman-is-ukcallum-is/