Perhaps you should watch these? Part 20 – TED HEATH & RITUAL ABUSE
- TH01 TED HEATH & THE MORNING CLOUDS {brief intro}
- TH02 HEATH & THE MORNING CLOUD {pause to read}
- TH03 TED HEATH & THE CLAWS
- TH04 Michael Shrimpton Exposes Ted Heath & Others
- TH05 olice claims Sir Edward Heath Linked to sex abuse of children
- TH06 Shrimpton – Heath sexually abused boys & murdered them to ensure silence
- TH07 EDWARD HEATH Interview in Arundells 2000
- TH08 SIR EDWARD HEATH Interview July 1999
- TH09 EDWARD HEATH BBC profile 1970
- TH10 GORDON BROWN EX PM ALLEGED CHILD RAPE ABERDEEN OTHER VIPs
- TH11 EDWARD HEATH Interview in Brussels after signing Treaty 1972
- TH12 BBCNews on the death of former British Prime Minister Edward Heath
- TH13 TED HEATH ABUSE VICTIM’S INFO #SAVILE #ROYALTY #PIE #LEONBRITTAN
- TH14 TED HEATH CHILD KILLER AND PAEDOPHILE #SAVILE #JERSEY
- TH15 ESTABLISHMENT MELTDOWN 5th OCT 2017 EDWARD HEATH PAED)
- TH16 Bill Woodhouse knew Tory child abuser Ted Heath via yachting & Royal Navy
- TH17 David Icke On Edward Heath 2017
- TH18 5 Things we Know about Prime minster Sir Heath
- TH19 Sir Edward Heath abuse claims C 4 News
- TH20 TED HEATH, CHILD ABUSE RING news article, 1970s
- TH21 A Very Singular Man Edward Heath profile
- TH22 UK PM Ted Heath Accused Of Child Abuse
- TH23 RICHARD KERR TALKS ABOUT KINCORA & ‘DAYS OUT’
- TH24 Shrimpton- ‘Paedophile Ted Heath Blackmailed To Sell Britain Out To Eu
- TH25 stuffed dummy’ took Britain into EEC, then EU Ex RN Bill Woodhouse
- TH26 Edward Heath promises UK sovereignty joining EEC
RITUAL ABUSE UK & THE RAINS LIST
READ DR JOAN COLEMAN’S RAINS LIST ON SCRIBD
https://www.scribd.com/document/382811891/Joan-Coleman-s-RAINS-LIST-Ritual-Abuse-Information-Network-Support
- RA1 UK
- RA2 SCOTLAND
- RA3 ORKNEY INTERVIEW
- RA4 DEATH OF CHILDHOOD. Orkney
- RA5 DAVE MARROW Orkney
- RA6 LAURIE MATTHEW
- RA7 RA SURVIVOR & THE VIP
- RA8 VIPs ON THE RAINS LIST
- RA9 R.A.I.N.S List AUDIO
NICKY FAIRBAIRN & CO
- NF1 Esther, Nicky, Childline, Spec etc
- NF2 Childline, Elm Guest, Spec Society
- NF3 Fairbairn & Ritual Abuse
- NF4 JOINING DOTS
