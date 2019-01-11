Police response to child sex abuse claims unacceptable, inquiry told
A man killed himself after his allegations of being sexually abused as a child in care were dismissed by police, a former director of Barnardo’s Scotland has claimed.
Hugh Mackintosh told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry on Thursday he was approached by the former resident during the mid-1980s with claims against an ex-worker.
The then-assistant director said he believed the man’s account to be “absolutely accurate” so he went to police with the information, but their investigation was “totally, totally unacceptable”.
Mr Mackintosh, now aged in his early 70s, said: “It went absolutely nowhere – I followed it up. I wasn’t overly impressed by the feedback I got from police.
“I thought it was totally dismissed. The feedback to me was the boy, young man, was gay himself.
“I thought it was totally, totally unacceptable.”
The worker concerned had already been dismissed from the East Lothian Barnardo’s home before the allegations surfaced.
His removal came after a similar residential establishment in London had raised concerns about alleged abuse during his time there.
Mr Mackintosh, who was director of Barnardo’s Scotland from 1991 until 2007 and was assistant director for 10 years before that, said the former resident killed himself once the police probe was over.
The inquiry is currently investigating residential childcare establishments run by non-religious and voluntary organisations.