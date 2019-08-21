Phoenix, Aria, Ritual Abuse & Kings House School, London

Aria & Phoenix – talking bout their ritual abuse. YouTube channel

The similarities between their stories & that of the Hampstead children are unmistakable.

Screenshot from description of the above video

Aria – Waldegrave school. Twickenham, London. Website. “Waldegrave School converted to academy status in 2012, having previously been part of the Richmond upon Thames LEA.[1]”

Phoenix – Kings House School, Richmond, London. Website

One of the Kings House Alumni is Zac Goldsmith (Goldsmith family) “politician and journalist serving as the Member of Parliament for Richmond Park since 2017, previously holding the seat between 2010 and 2016.”

Other alumni – Lawrence Dallaglio, former England rugby captain. Nigel Planer, actor, comedian, novelist and playwright. Colin Charvis, former Welsh rugby captain & Jesse Wood, son of Ronnie Wood.

I’m Phoenix. I’m an artist and writer, and a survivor of childhood abuse.

The school that abused me and other children keeps deleting evidence of their crimes

Former King’s House Teacher Michael Porteous Jailed http://www.chiswickw4.com/shared/conkingshouse001.htl

Scottish teachers & child sexual abuse