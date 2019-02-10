Paul McBride, Celtic, Rangers & Child Abuse

JAN 2011 Child neglect charge for Celtic ace Charlie Mulgrew after car park incident

He & wife left their baby in car alone in freezing temperatures…. TO GO SHOPPING!

& it just so happened to be “bra tycoon” Michelle Mone (the now Baroness) that supposedly called the police after seeing the baby alone in the car

(Do Celtic staff have a thing about leaving their babies alone? I d’no. Ask Gerry McCann the EX CELTIC CLUB DOCTOR!)

The “Top legal team” the Mulgrews hired to defend them was in fact the now dead PAUL McBRIDE QC.

McBride was reported to be “Celtic’s biggest fan”

He was also Neil Lennon’s best pal… & they both got sent parcel bombs!!

McBride died of “natural causes” on the 4th March 2012 whilst on holiday wi Amar Aanwar

Lennon even carried McBrides coffin at his funeral

McBride represented Celtic F.C. on a number of legal and disciplinary matters. He issued statements to the press about incidents that involved Celtic and defended Celtic’s staff in court including touchline bans for their manager,[8] drink driving charges,[9]charges of child neglect[10] and speaking out about football officials.[11]

In 2009, McBride defended Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor on sex attack claims which never reached court.

Allan James McGregor A product of the Hutchison Vale youth football club[4] in Edinburgh

Gordon Neeley “Neely was at Ibrox for four years before being fired by then-manager Graeme Souness when a youth team player told his father of abuse at the hands of the coach. He is also accused of carrying out a number of sexual assaults on boys while at amateur side Hutchison Vale.” https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/our-region/edinburgh/claims-abuse-allegations-were-hushed-up-by-club-1-4315299

Read more on scottish footie paedo… https://spidercatweb.blog/footiepaedo

