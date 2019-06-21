Scottish Paedophilia: Institutions, Care Homes, Schools & Paedo Rings
Originally published Nov 2015 | Last updated June 2019
SOME of the Care Homes, Schools, Institutions & Paedo rings in Scotland. There will be more to add so I shall update as & when I come across them. As always, links are in BLUE & archived in ORANGE
- Nuns abused hundreds of children https://archive.is/WZ13Q
- Hundreds of Children in Unmarked Graves https://archive.is/lUYjL
- Nazareth House, Midlothian & Report PDF
- Nazareth House, Aberdeen & Here
- Nazareth House Lasswade
- Nazareth House, Cardonald & Here
- Nazareth House, Kilmarnock
- Aberlour Children’s Home Keith & Here
- Aberlour Orphanage, Aberlour https://archive.is/2Ggc8
- PDF Confidential Forum Survivors Child Abuse & Here
- Bellevue, Rutherglen
- Blackford Brae, South Oswald Road,
- St Ninians, Gartmore https://archive.is/PK3MQ
- St Ninian’s Falkland https://archive.is/bhkzg
- Fort Augustus Abbey https://archive.is/Db6G7
- Geilsland Residential School https://archive.is/pyc8O & Here & Here
- Gordonstoun https://archive.is/p3mni
- Fettes https://archive.is/idD9V Fettesgate https://archive.is/RDw0p
- St Joseph’s, Tranent https://archive.is/N6WDr
- St John’s Boys’ School
- St Marys, Bishopbriggs & Here
- Balcary, Hawick
- Ballikinrain School & Here https://archive.is/Y2sZu
- Carlekemp School, North Berwick https://archive.is/Bfgtm
- Clerwood, Edinburgh
- Craigerne, Peebles
- Dean House & Here
- Dr Guthrie’s List D School, Edinburgh
- Ladyfield West Children’s Hosp, Dumfries https://archive.is/t4HuE
- St Margarets, Elie https://archive.is/TDNR6 & Here https://archive.is/lEmgm
- St Mungo’s Ayrshire https://archive.is/bhkzg
- Greenbanks, Leven
- Glamis House, Glenrothes & Here
- Good Shepherd Centre https://archive.is/S14la
- Pluscarden Abbey & Here
- Larchgrove
- Linnwood Hall & Here
- Ovenstone, Pittenweem
- Dunblane https://archive.is/uqRdT
- Queen Victoria School https://archive.is/plGqc (Also see Dunblane)
- Quarriers https://archive.fo/zc3JB & Here & Here
- Kerelawhttps://archive.is/b59To
- Linwood Hall Children’s Home, Leven https://archive.fo/r2Usn
- Lennox Castle https://archive.is/Zh6FD & Here https://archive.is/7uUXy
- Loretto School https://archive.is/UMl6u
- Glascune, North Berwick
- Glenallan
- Fort William Nursery School
- Rossie Farm School, Montrose ICAE Review PDF
- Lord and Lady Polwarth Home for Children PDF Review independent review
- Loaningdale Approved School, Biggar https://archive.fo/bxZtf
- Merkland, Moffat Report PDF
- Oban Nursery
- Park Lodge Children’s Home, Newlands, Glasgow https://archive.is/q0Orr https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-48679843
- Raddrey, Black Isle https://archive.is/Kb2x7
- Murchiston Castle https://archive.is/u0xTv
- St Joseph’s Hospital, Rosewell PDF scld-final-report-dec-2014 & POPE 1982 https://archive.is/tPN6G
- Stapleton Towers, Annan, Dumfries
- St Columba’s, Largs & Here
- St Mary’s, Balnakiel House
- St Vincent’s Orphanage Dundee https://archive.is/7sWw2
- Susan Henderson https://archive.is/TIQ1N
- Tyneholme, Pencaitland, East Lothian
- Orkney https://archive.is/mxNYR
- Muir Of Ord
- Kingspark https://archive.is/hhHtL
- Morrison Academy https://archive.is/TqX1r
- St Vincent’s School Deaf/Blind
- Northfield young people’s centre https://archive.is/Ei1tx & here https://archive.is/hcdXy
- Smyllum Park Orphanage, Lanark http://archive.li/aOt2U
MORE SMYLLUM PARK
- 400+ SCOTTISH ORPHANAGE CHILDREN BURIED IN UNMARKED GRAVE https://archive.fo/1wOLc
- SMYLLUM PARK NUNS RAN MUM & BABY HOME IN IRELAND https://archive.fo/zvrf6
- Smyllum Park: SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE & ELECTRIC SHOCK https://archive.fo/BALhu
- Lanark’s Smyllum Orphans To Have Their Say At CSA inquiry
WILLIAM (Bill/Billy) BAIN (by god he got about)
- Robert Gordons 1979-1987 https://archive.is/IRA6v
- Keil School 1987/88-2000 https://archive.is/7t1Yg
- Glenalmond 2000-2015 (He supposedly didn’t abuse there!) https://archive.is/KKUn4
- MORE BAIN https://spidercatweb.blog/paedo-william-bain-jailed/ https://archive.is/UMl6u & Here
HOLLIE GREIG
- Hollie Greig – The Basics
- HOLLIE GREIG, ALEX SALMOND, PAEDOPHILIA & THE CORRUPT SCOTTISH ELITE
- Savile, Glencoe, Freemasons & Hollie Greig
THE DOCHERTY FAMILY
- STOLEN 4 Scottish Children Docherty Interview+Transcript https://archive.is/rgLbO
- Joining The Dots https://archive.is/xgCvn
- PASTEBIN https://pastebin.com/RLhRKdVp https://archive.is/BN6I2
CSA INQUIRY INVESTIGATIONS LIST
https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/evidence/investigations/ https://archive.is/quIdz
There are a few care homes the abuse inquiry has lasted that I don’t have information on, these are listed below. There are also some I have listed that aren’t included in the inquiry (wonder why?!) But on the whole, I think I did pretty well! The lists are very similar! I shall get more info on these asap.
- Craigerne, Peebles
- Widowers’ Children’s Home, Edinburgh
- Red House Home, Musselburgh
- Balgowan List D School, Dundee
- St Katherine’s Secure Unit
- Howdenhall Centre
- Colonsay House, Perth
- Nimmo Place Children’s Home, Perth
- Downcraig, Castlemilk
- Eversley Children’s Home, Pollokshields
- Brimmond Assessment Centre
- Coblehaugh Children’s Home, Inverurie
- Barrholm List D School, Largs
- Bellshill Children’s Home
- Gryffe Children’s Home, Bridge of Weir
- Hill Park Children’s Home, Hardgate
https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/evidence/investigations/ https://archive.is/quIdz
Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry Website https://www.childabuseinquiry.scot/
MORE ON CSA INQUIRY
- Former boss of child abuse probe sues Scottish Government for £500,000
- CSA INQUIRY SCOTLAND
- Child sex abuse inquiry to probe more than 60 institutions
- Survivors Attack SNP Over CSA Inquiry
- Public Inquiry Into Child Abuse Set To Be Costliest In Scottish History
- Survivors accuse SNP of indifference over CSA inquiry
- CSA Inquiry Row ‘Centred On Use Of Public Cash’, Says BIG FAT LIAR Swinney
- CSA Inquiry. Survivors Spell Out Fears To Swinney & Give Him “One Last Chance”
- CSA Inquiry Scotland: It’s 2 Down 1 To Go As Chairwoman Quits
- Abuse inquiry chief quits amid counter-accusations Herald Scotland
- Scottish child abuse inquiry witnesses ‘deserve answers’ https://archive.fo/sGQTI
- Survivors Call For Wider Remit As Some Quit Inquiry To Seek ‘Justice’ https://archive.fo/FOfaK
- Fresh controversy engulfs troubled Child Abuse Inquiry https://archive.fo/aXBHV
- Children’s Residential Care, CSA Inquiry, SIRCC, Survivors SCOTLAND
- LEFT OFF LIST: Fort Augustus Abbey NOT One Of Schools Being Examined By CSA Inquiry
- CSA inquiry Suffers YET ANOTHER Setback Over Scot Gov Staffing Crisis
- UK’s Child Deportations ‘Most Catastrophic Child Abuse’ In Memory
- Child Sexual Abuse Inquiry Judge Urged To Investigate Dunblane Boarding School
- Survivors Have ‘NO TRUST LEFT’ & Were Left Feeling ‘Groomed’ By Scot Gov
- Swinney: Child Abuse Inquiry To Focus Only On Children In Care
- Second Phase Of The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry Announced
- Survivors Want Judge To Lead Scottish CSA inquiry
INQUIRY ON YOUTUBE
- MEET FELICITY https://youtu.be/RUkvgCeJ0_o
- THE HEADLINES https://youtu.be/ZENUPQnqeNU
- MORE INSTITUTIONS https://youtu.be/fdSbYERg__E
- SCAI {May 2017} https://youtu.be/21sgqTB5-vI
- Call for Evidence https://youtu.be/iCTgfrbOwBQ
- Global Child Stats Revealed During SCAI https://youtu.be/EzHRjkkFk7Q
FOOTBALL, CATHOLIC CHURCH & LGBT
- Martin Henry – Head of the footie inquiry, The church & the paedo ring
- Scottish FootiePaedo Lis t+ Links
- 9 Monks, Savile & Cardinal Keith O’Brien – Ft Augustus Child Abuse
- Rennie, Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & the footie inquiry!
- McRae, Gallogley, Paton, Jock Stein, Kevin Kelly, Catholic Church & Savile
- STOP IT NOW – Henry, Allardyce, ScotGov, Youth Offenders & Paedo
- MORE Operation Algebra
- McCafferty, Torbett, Fairbridge & The Footie
- James Rennie, Jim Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & The Head Of The Footie Inquiry
- Jack, John, Julian & Footie Paedo
- Neil lennon, Terror Attacks, Spooks & Celtic
- THIRD Celtic Boys Club coach found GUILTY of child abuse in space of 6 wks
- TORBETT ARRESTED & DETAINED
- Former Director Confirms Boys Club WERE part of Celtic
- McRae, Gallogley, Paton, Ibrox, Celtic’s Jock Stein, Kevin Kelly, Catholic Church & Savile all over the damn place!
- Football Paedo: UK’s RIDDLED wi Paedo & VIPaedo & #BigJockKnew
VIPAEDO
- 37 famous Scots among child abuse suspects. Where Are The Arrests? https://archive.is/cRvKY
- TAM PATON https://archive.is/HCbsC
- 80 Articles, Tam Paton, The Rollers, Walton Hop, King, Denning https://archive.is/wSQhk
- Circles & Rings: Major, Minor & Magic
- The Violate Club and The Scottish Government
- Paedo Lawyers & Legal Aid Scams
- Robin Cook, Gordon Brown, Ian Dunn & P.I.E
- Magic Circle
- SIR RUSSELL JOHNSTON, SIR NICKY, SIR BEAKER, LEON BRITTAN & DOLPHIN SQ
- Leaked Jimmy Savile report: incidents took place in Glasgow
- SCOTTISH FOOTBALL ABUSE SCANDAL
- The SNP, Willie McRae, Sir Compton MacKenzie, Bob Boothby & The Krays
HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION (Including child sex abuse)
- DR EWEN CAMERON. Gartnavel Human Experimentation https://archive.is/LqxbI
- Dr Angus MacNiven, Gartnavel Human Experimentation https://archive.is/8Lj3u
- Radiation, CIA, Military, Human Experimentation & THOUSANDS OF DEAD BABIES
- CIA “BRAINWASHER” DR DONALD EWEN CAMERON, GARTNAVAL, SCOTLAND
- CIA “BRAINWASHER” DR CAMERON. HESS & HOBGOBLINS
- SMYLLUM PARK & CHILDREN’S MASS GRAVES
- LENNOX CASTLE – CIA, LSD & TORTURE
- PROJECT SUNSHINE
SCOTTISH GANGSTERS
- ROTHESAY PAEDO RING, SYRIANS, FREEMASONS, PORTUGAL & MADEIRA??
- HANDS UP ALL THOSE WHO ARE DEAD! Ian Brady, Myra Hindley, The Glasgow Godfather, Savile, The Krays, Robert Black & More
- Spot The Paedo Child Killers & Myra Hindley is ALIVE?
- STEVEN PURCELL, Cocaine, Gordon Brown, McCann & Castle Craig
- Freud, Maddie, Uri, Hampstead, Gordon Brown & Tavistock
- Circles & Rings: Major, Minor & Magic
- O’Neill, Lauchlan, Madeleine McCann & Rothesay
- Paul Ferris & The Krays
- Ferris, Massey Guns & MI5
- FERRIS: IRA wanted me as their “barber”
- THE KING RAT: The Godfather, The Krays, Massey, Domenyk & Paedophiles
- NONCE JAILED: HARRY YOUNG Ex-Enforcer for Glasgow gangster PAUL ‘The Rat’ FERRIS gets 2years for abusing girls
MISCELLENEOUS
- Children TORTURED in Scottish Care Homes, Schools & Residential Units
- Scotlands Hidden Scandal PART 1 https://archive.is/krpy8 PART 2 https://archive.is/TSt1t
- Scottish tax haven firms behind child abuse website https://archive.is/Vcx4J
- Satanic Scotland https://archive.is/Qgnsg
- Cops Reveal 26 MAJOR CSA Ops Under Way In Scotland https://archive.is/hpanE
- Cops to investigate claims of Scottish Paedo Ring https://archive.is/xMlsw
- SCOTTISH CHILDREN FILMED IN PAEDO SNUFF MOVIES https://archive.is/xoVYK
- Teacher appointed first Named Person struck off (paedo!) https://archive.is/hxEbh
- UK Children Hunted Down Using Dogs
- Moira Anderson, Gallogley, Gartshore, Willie McRae & The Untouchables https://archive.is/hq6Gu
- Gartshore & Moira Anderson https://archive.is/0fBRt
- Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen, Abe Jacob, Child Procurement & Murder.
- Twisted ‘crucifixion’ pervert tied girl to bed before abusing her & sharing pictures with paedophiles
- WTF Is Wrong Wi Fife?!
- Sheku, Mikaeel & Liam & GOD DAMN FIFE
ON YOUTUBE
SCOTTISH FOOTIE PAEDO
- WHAT MARTIN HENRY (footie inquiry) & INQUIRY REPORT WON’T TELL YOU!
- FOOTIE PAEDO RING FOR DUMMIES!
- GERRY MCCANN, CELTIC & PAEDO
- CELTIC FC ~ PIZZAGATE
- AAMAR ANWAR, LENNON, McCANN & CELTIC
- CELTIC, BROWN, DAFBET, TULOY & PAEDO
- 9 MONKS, SAVILE, O’BRIEN ~ FT AUGUSTUS
- SCOTTISH FOOTBALL & CSA Footie Paedo
- BEAUTIFUL GAME DOCUMENTARY
- McCAFFERTY TIMELINE
- Neil Lennon, Terrorism, Spooks & Celtic
- DOT TO DOT WITH THE UNTOUCHABLES ~ Scottish Serial Killers & The Footie Paedo Ring
RITUAL ABUSE
- UNITED KINGDOM https://youtu.be/q4cTIAKB0LA
- SCOTLAND https://youtu.be/QyUnv6tKWmo
- ORKNEY INTERVIEW https://youtu.be/lmsW2p44EEU
- DEATH OF CHILDHOOD- https://youtu.be/hoz6nD4CAVw
- DAVE MARROW Orkney https://youtu.be/6jlUkEFT_Jk
- LAURIE MATTHEW https://youtu.be/dLoLcGp-k4k
RA SURVIVOR & THE VIP https://youtu.be/4lMZFZIh6YQ
SCOTTISH PAEDO ~ SERIES
- ABERDEEN
- BORDERS
- ANGUS
- HIGHLANDS
- MIDLOTHIAN
- INVERCLYDE
- GLASGOW
- DUNDEE
- SCOTLAND
- TEACHERS
- HUMAN TRAFFICKING
- PRIVY COUNCIL
- HOLLIE
- THE REAL TRUTH?
- https://youtu.be/iiB48cUhtb0
NICKY FAIRBAIRN & CO
- Esther, Nicky, Childline, Spec etc https://youtu.be/xZDH–KCBN8
- Childline, Elm Guest, & the Spec https://youtu.be/rcv0HheJ4oI
- Fairbairn & Ritual Abuse https://youtu.be/qhU-AFEIJ0w
- JOINING DOTS https://youtu.be/Z1_9spzj0CE
ROBERT BLACK
STATISTICS & PDF’s
- Eighteen & Under https://www.18u.0rg.uk/
- RANS (Ritual Abuse Network Scotland) https://rans.org.uk/
- Online Child Abuse Images REPORT A PAEDO
- Wellbeing Scotland https://www.wellbeingscotland.org/
- Charity leader: Rising child abuse figures ‘only scratching the surface’
- Leading lawyer claims children abused in Scots care system were ‘victims of a conspiracy of silence’
- Scottish Parliament
- Scot Gov Publications
- NSPCC Preventing Abuse
- care inspectorate. Care service report PDF
- I.R.C.C
- A TIME FOR JUSTICE S.I.R.C.C
- DUMFRIES & GALLOWAY COUNCIL REPORT
- REPORT OF EDINBURGH INQUIRY IN TO CHILD ABUSE & PROTECTION OF CARE
- scld-final-report-dec-2014
- Confidential-Forum-Adult-Survivors-childhood-AbusePDF
- Confidential-Forum-Adult-Survivors-childhood-Abuse-v2.pdfconfidential-forum-adult-survivors-childhood-abuse-v2
- HISTORIC ABUSE SYSTEMATIC REVIEW1950 – 1995 HASR 1950 1995
CHARITIES & SUPPORT
- Eighteen & Under https://www.18u.0rg.uk/
- RANS (Ritual Abuse Network Scotland) https://rans.org.uk/
- Online Child Abuse Images REPORT A PAEDO
- Wellbeing Scotland https://www.wellbeingscotland.org/
1 thought on “Scottish Paedophilia: Institutions, Care Homes, Schools & Paedo Rings”
You HAVE been busy.
Diligence & dedication.
Excellent Cat. Shine your light!