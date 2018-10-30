Neverland: Enchanting hideaway where Peter Pan’s real life Lost Boys roamed #LochNess

NOV 2013

Nine-acre estate near Loch Ness was built as a stop-over for shepherds

Barrie went there with kids that inspired Lost Boys after their mother died

Over that summer in 1910 he is said to have finalised the character of Peter

Artist Mallais, poet Trollope and explorer Captain Scott also stayed there

Perched on the edge of a small ravine shrouded by luscious green forest, this magical Scottish hideaway is where JM Barrie retreated to write part of Peter Pan.

Dhivach Lodge, which lies near Loch Ness, was originally built as a stop-over for shepherds on their way to market at nearby Glenmoriston in the early 1800s.

With few paths and acres of wild woods, it was a haven for men trekking miles to sell their wares.

Hideaway: Dhivach Lodge, a former Highland bothy near Loch Ness, became the home of JM Barrie

More than 100 years later, it became a welcome pit-stop for a very different kind of work.

Over one long summer in 1910, Barrie decided to escape the buzz of Edinburgh with the three children that inspired the Lost Boys after their mother, Sylvia Llewelyn Davies, died of cancer.

Lost in mourning, they turned the bothy into their own version of Neverland – and as the children played, Barrie is said to have finalised the character of Peter.

Now the sprawling estate – which sits in over nine acres of ground – is on the market for offers £1million.

Inspiration: The writer holidayed here with the children that inspired the Lost Boys after their mother died

Magical: The bothy was originally built as a stop-over for shepherds on their way to the market up the mountain The building began with just two tiny rooms, which are now part of the sitting room in the west end of today’s Lodge. It now has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, an artist’s studio, a kitchen and a dining room. There is also a cellar and a coach house. Loch Ness lies on the Great Glen fault line and is one of the three lochs joined by canal to form the coast to coast connection of the Caledonian Canal.

Iconic: JM Barrie’s summer here would inspire some of the qualities of the iconic character of Peter Pan

Lost boys: The five sons of Sylvia Llewelyn Davies (pictured left with one of them, George) inspired the magical characters of Neverland. Barrie’s notes about Michael (right) while at Dhivach contributed to Peter’s character Though still surrounded by mountainous hills, the hideaway is now catered for by local shops, restaurants and schools nearby. In the mid-19th century Dhivach Lodge became best known as being a hotspot for both the rich and famous – first being leased by Queen Victoria’s favourite portrait painter, John Phillip. After his death in 1867 the lease was snapped up by his friend and fellow artist Arthur Lewis and went on to be owned by Victorian stars such as actor Henry Irvine and actress Dame Ellen Terry. In his 1881 novel Ayala’s Angel, author Anthony Trollope – who also stayed in the property at one stage – wrote: ‘You might perhaps travel through all Scotland without finding a more beautifully romantic spot in which to reside.’

Popular: Now on the market for £1million, it was once a popular holiday spot for poets such as Trollope Celebrities continued to be associated with the property into the 20th century and when JM Barrie took it over in 1907 one of his first visitors to the house was Captain Scott, following his first trip to the Antarctic. Dhivach Lodge now has four bedrooms, consisting of three double rooms and one single. Kevin Maley of selling agents Strutt & Parker’s Inverness office said: ‘Dhivach Lodge is a completely charming house which is both quirky and homely.

‘It isn’t difficult to see why the various owners and tenants over the years have been inundated with visitors.’

