Neil Lennon, Terror Attacks, Spooks & Celtic

published Nov 11th 2018

Above is a screenshot of the CRIMES AGAINST NEIL LENNON section that’s on Lennon’s wiki page. I went to view it today knowing it was there as I had seen it only a few weeks ago, But I found it was no longer there!! So I went through the page history & found it!! It was last available on 6th Oct 2018 a & was removed between then & 13th Oct 2018 a

So I’ve added better links & explained some of the other info I’ve come across…. It is “coincidental” to say the least! Or, does EVERYBODY just hate Neil Lennon??

CRIME 1

In Sept 2008, Lennon was assaulted whilst in the West End of Glasgow. Allegedly, he was so badly injured, Lennon ended up being hospitalised According to the Daily record Lennon was “minutes from death” His attackers were subsequently charged, convicted and jailed for two years each on 16 January 2009.

CRIME 2

Number 2 is mentioned in the very short news report. (see below) The report, as can be heard, was broadcast THE DAY AFTER the above “incident”. It shows Lennon WAS ABSOLUTELY FINE. So fine, in fact that he managed to go to training the day after being attacked in the West End!! So there goes the whole “minutes from death” etc! But it also mentions a previous attack in Glasgow. So that makes it 2 so far!!

CRIME 3

In January 2011, the Royal Mail sorting office in COUNTY ANTRIM intercepted PACKAGES CONTAINING BULLETS addressed to Lennon & Celtic & Northern Ireland players Niall McGinn & Paddy McCourt. The propaganda surrounding this “incident” was OFF THE SCALE!

CRIME 4

In March 2011, Lennon and two high-profile fans of Celtic were sent PARCEL BOMBS. The device sent to Lennon was intercepted by the Royal Mail at a depot in KIRKINTILLOCH. Royal Mail Staff were even told to “be on their guard in Kirkintilloch” Two other devices were delivered, but treated as suspicious packages and were not opened. (See HM Advocate v Muirhead and McKenzie) After these threats, Lennon was subsequently put under 24-hour protection.

CRIME 5

In March 2011, a suspect package addressed to him was discovered at the depot at SALCOATS. UEFA President Michel Platini said he would fight violence and sectarianism. Former Celtic Director Dr. Michael Kelly described the bombs and bullets as terrorism.

Parcel bombs supposedly sent to Lennon, McBride & Godman

The Bomb threat is mentioned on McBride’s wiki page, But isn’t on Godman’s wiki. McBride was a big Celtic fan (below) So is Godman seen above wearing a Celtic top McBride, Lennon & Godman are also ALL Roman Catholic

CRIME 6

On 31 August 2011, a Hearts fan was found guilty of a breach of the peace, after running into the technical area of the football pitch, and shouting and swearing at Lennon, during a match against Celtic in Edinburgh on 11 May 2011 (pictured below, left) A further charge of assault, aggravated by religious & racial prejudice, during the same incident, was found not proven. The media and many observers disapproved of the jury’s verdict, mainly because of the admission of assault from the accused, as well as the evidence presented. Hearts fan sentenced to 8 months in prison

CRIME 7

Oct 2018 whilst “celebrating” Lennon was struck in the face by a pound coin! Now I have seen the very limited footage. Lennon was being a smug wee nyaff & he was DELIBERATELY geeing up the crowd! Whether he was really hit or even hit harder than a soft boiled egg.. Who knows? Although the lack of any mark or blood is suss. But if he was hit, it was HIS OWN DAMN FAULT! Lennon falls after being hit by missile Take a look… SMUG GIT

Did the coin hit the glass before it supposedly hit him? I can hear something clink right at the moment the coin look as if it might hit him??

It also appears to have been lobbed, not thrown hard & straight. Nor did it come from any great height. So even if it did hit, he’s just being a bloody great Jessie.

That’s if it did actually hit him at all…..

In my opinion, I think that it was a pre-organised “incident”. No doubt the brain child of one of our Masterful Overlords & was more than likely orchestrated by MI5 & carried out by Lennon himself. Maybe one of his SPOOKY pals was in the crowd & threw it at him lol!

THEN, whilst I was making the video & attempting to get the closest & clearest images of the coin hitting Lennon & i noticed something else…. Take a look!!

It would also explain why FishFace was falling over hersel to “support” Lennon! She loves a good globalist agenda! AND, it possibly even explains why Lennon was seen actively goading the crowd! Well, if the crowd didn’t see him being an arse, then there wouldn’t have been any reasoning behind lobbing a coin at him!! so therefore may never have got hit?! (Not that anyone needs an excuse, he really does have one o those faces!)

He was was being a smug arse! So I’m sorry, but unlike FishFace (Nicola Sturgeon) I sure as hell don’t think “Neil Lennon conducted himself with ‘great dignity’” And nor would I be in any hurry to “lend support to Hibs boss Neil Lennon”

But for me, the quote of the month from FishFace has got to be……

”nobody should have to suffer like Neil Lennon” WTF? Seriously, what planet is she from?

But we then get to – what I think – may be the real reason behind it all & I certainly don’t believe it be about a coin that was thrown racist-ly! For me, the headline says it all! “Lennon is targeted because of his religion – agent“

And then, LO & BEHOLD on 14th Nov this came out Scotland set to become first part of UK to define sectarianism in law

SEE?! IT’S ALL PART OF THE CUNNING PLAN TO REMOVE ALL OUR RIGHTS!

I shall leave you with a wee something to think over, so consider the question posed by the following Guardian headline….. answers on a postcard please!

The bomb was alleged to have been targeting Paul McBride & Celtic’s Neil Lennon.

Wiki says… “In April 2011, McBride, Neil Lennon and Trish Godman, public figures all connected with Celtic, were sent parcel bombs. The device sent to McBride was intercepted by Royal Mail at a depot in Kilwinning.” (Where else other than the place where the Mother Lodge is!)

Wiki has an entire segment on the “Crimes Against Lennon”

It says in Jan 2011, THE SAME YEAR there were also packages containing bullets sent via Royal Mail & supposedly addressed to Lennon & Celtic & NI players Niall McGinn & Paddy McCourt. In March THE SAME YEAR a suspect package addressed to him was discovered in a mail depot in Saltcoats!

McBride was pals wi Neil Lennon.

Lennon played for Manchester City & Crewe Alexandra. Both of which Barry Bennell was paedo-ing around at & the guardian reported… ”Neil Lennon ‘walked in on me shortly after abuse by Barry Bennell’ Ex-Celtic manager, then 19, was staying at digs when Bennell molested clubmate, court hears”

In Dec 2000, Celtic’s Martin O’Neill signed Lennon from his former club Leicester City. Which, by bizarre coincidence was the same time the Celtic Doctor – Gerry McCann – left Glasgow & Celtic football club & moved to Leicester! (McCanns moved to Leicester between July & Dec of 2000) It’s almost like they just swapped places!! Lol

Celtic FC marked Maddy’s 4th birthday & Lennon, who was club captain at the time appealed for info about her disappearance

Wiki says…. “McBride was a fan of football club Celtic and was considered to be one of the club’s “highest profile supporters”.

Paul McBride & Neil Lennon really were VERY good pals.

So much so in fact, that Lennon helped carry his coffin!

And they were all coincidentally Roman Catholics too! The McCanns we know are both devout Roman Catholics. Kate attended All Saints R.C School. Gerry attended Holyrood R.C Secondary School & Neil Lennon to St Michael’s R.C School

