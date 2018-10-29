Monarch Programming Survivor Katy Groves

Katy Groves is an mk ultra victim & a survivor of CIA monarch programming.

A few years ago, when she was 18, she managed to break free from her handlers, parents & all the others that abused her throughout her childhood.

Since then she has been attempting to break her programming & work through all the horrors that she was forced to endure as a child and she is very slowly & carefully facing her nightmare of a childhood & is de programming herself & “coming to terms” with all the massive traumas she has had to face.

One of the ways she is using to heal is through her youtube channel which is helping her to work through it all. & I am sure it will also be helping many others that have been / are in a similar position to Katy.

She is a lovely, intelligent & jaw droppingly brave young lady & her videos are extremely informative.

She is doing an amazing job & in my untrained opinion, she is spot on with how she is approaching it all.

I hope she carries on making huge steps on her road to a happier & safer life.

I think she is a fabulous young lady, a real hero & I wish her every success & all the luck in the world.

Thank you Katy.

Her youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqUM8cWmOkYuPElC9GbbDUA

Please be aware, she speaks from the heart & some may find the content triggering & upsetting, so may not want to watch or be able to cope with hearing what she talks about.

But the truth is the truth & unfortunately reality is not pretty.