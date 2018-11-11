Michael Aquino’s Last Desperate Attempt to Silence his Victims

What a month it has been! It all started with a few beers and a click bait heading: ‘Tom Hanks is a Pedophile – Victim Speaks!” Next minute, I’m embroiled in a CIA dog fight with my old perpetrator, founding father of joint CIA / US Military MK-ULTRA mind control operation himself, Lt. Col. Michael Aquino.

Who is Michael Aquino?

Michael Aquino is the most notorious perpetrator of CIA child trafficking in modern history. He has been implicated in every major scandal concerning organized CIA child trafficking to VIPs, including McMartin Preschool, Presidio, and the Franklin Scandal. ALL of these cases involved the CIA training children to perform as prostitutes and worse, using military brainwashing techniques including unethical hypnosis, drugs and electric shock.