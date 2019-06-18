Michael Aquino interviewed by Miles Johnston… AGAIN
Miles Johnston has published his SECOND interview with Michael Aquino.
Aquino is a kidnapping, child raping, ritual abusing, Satanist & is the founder & Head of the Temple of Set!!
& Miles Johnston apparently has a direct line to him……….
Johnston first interviewed Michael Aquino two year ago. Watch here in part 1 & part 2
Then four days ago, he uploaded part 3 & part 4……
