MCKENZIE FRIENDS – Sabine McNeil, Austin Mitchell, John Hemming etc… 

@ciabaudo THE DAME'S TWEET…

An interesting find: Sabine McNeill, recently convicted to 9 years in prison, was a founder member of the Forum for Stable Currencies and worked closely together with McKenzie Friends patron and business associate of Hewson uncle Richard Denby at Radio Pennine, Austin Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6Iw20VV96I

— Dame Alun Roberts (@ciabaudo) January 11, 2019