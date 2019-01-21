Man’s body found at Balmedie Beach

20th JAN 2019

Police have confirmed that a body has been found at Balmedie Beach. map

Specialist units were called to the Aberdeenshire beach at 4pm today.

Officers had been carrying out searches over the weekend for Alastair Done who vanished from his home in Cheshire.

The 25-year-old has not been seen by friends or relatives in two weeks.

Police could give no further details on whether it was the body of the missing man discovered at the popular beauty spot.

However, they confirmed that his family had been informed of the discovery.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a body of a man was recovered at around 5.50pm at Balmedie Beach. Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing person Alistair Done have been informed.”

