Levi Bellfield ‘belonged to paedophile gang who escaped justice’

A notorious serial killer belonged to an organised gang of paedophiles who may still be at large, a report has claimed.

Police are reviewing links between Levi Bellfield, who murdered the schoolgirl Milly Dowler in 2002, and a number of white and Asian men suspected to have groomed and sexually abused teenage girls.

At least six suspected paedophiles who associated with Bellfield may have escaped justice for their crimes, and could still be offending today, it is feared.

The internal council report on child sexual exploitation comes seven years after Bellfield was handed a whole life sentence for murdering the schoolgirl, who disappeared near her home in 2002.

He had already been given three life sentences in 2008 for the murders of Amélie Delagrange, a 22-year-old French student, and 190-year-old Marsha McDonnell. Detectives involved in the murder cases have long suspected that he may have been part of a paedophile gang.

The new report commissioned by Hillingdon council examined his activities in the early 2000s. It identifies seven men, closely associated with Bellfield, who may have got away with sexually abusing a number of young girls.

The author of the report, senior social worker Debbie Weissang, found seventeen victims of the gang, with allegations ranging from the early 2000s to last year. One 14-year-old girl is said by Ms Weissang to have been abused in a “raping room” after Bellfield slipped her the date rape drug GHB during a party, according to the Sunday Times.

Many of the alleged offenders have already served time in prison for sex offences.

One named in the report is Victor Kelly, convicted in 2005 of offering a 12-year-old girl cocaine to have sex with him. Kelly liked young girls to call him Uncle Joe, and lured them by referring to cocaine as “milk” and cannabis as “butter”. At the time of his conviction, police described Kelly as a “serial abuser” and called for other victims to come forward. Kelly, who was 62 when he was jailed, is on the sex offenders register for life, and banned from talking to children.