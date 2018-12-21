THE LEADER OF THE PACK?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BRIAN JOHN GERRISH D.O.B Aug 1954

GROUPS / CHANNELS / MOVEMENTS GERRISH IS PART OF OR IS A “FRIEND” OF

Brian Gerrish is in the driving street of ALL the groups above. Not always alone, but he is always one of, if not THE top dog. Between him & Belinda McKenzie, they have the whole lot covered as they, i believe are the “handlers”

UK Column was set up & initially run by Gerrish & David Noakes. David Noakes was also jailed last month

QUOTED “Following all this as I have been over the past few months I’ve been fascinated by this split between Brian Gerrish and David Noakes. There was some kerfuffle a few months ago when one faction refused to distribute the other factions newspaper. It now emerges they have formalised their split, with Noakes publishing the Westminster News (and retrospectively going back and changing all the old Columns so they have the new masthead – nothing wrong with a bit of Stalinistic airbrushing of history is there?) while Gerrish is now publishing the Column with the help of the New Battle of Britain group. http://www.theliberati.net/quaequamblog/tag/david-noakes/ a

The 1st edition of the Devonport Column was published in Jan 2006. It was renamed, first to the Plymouth & Devonport Column, & then the UK Column. Volunteers were apparently motivated to form “The New Battle of Britain Group”, a campaign group to raise money and help others become more effective in spreading the truth about EU driven criminal activity in UK, and fighting it. This initiative was later TO HELP CREATE & FUND THE BCG

So UKC create side group Battle of Brit, whose sole job is bringing in money – they (Gerrish & Hayes) then fund & create BCG in 2008 – They join together with Lawful Rebellion – all of which culminates in the forming of the New Chartists 2018.

Who exactly is behind the New Chartists? Gerrish is DEFINITELY involved as it has the BCG & UKC as both its main supporters.

SOURCE a Cached 19th 0ct 2018

Names linked to the NCM

Sandi Adams, Eddy Alder (BCG) Carole Bragg (UKC) Max Cann, Tom Crawford (BCG) Michael Dunn, Brian Gerrish, Sukh Singh Gidda, William Keyte (BCG +D&V) Ken Palmerton, David Pidcock YT Adrian Price, Justin Walker, Michelle Young.

The following dates are the earliest I have found evidence for, he could easily have known them all well before the date I have listed

WHO’S WHO OF UK CHILD ABUSE RALLIES, LONDON

zoompad ukc brian-gerrish-saga a

WELL TELT!

COPPER FRIENDS

WEDGER – see above Retired Copper DAVE EDEN – UKC 20th June 2013 Retired Copper JOHN HURST – watch Retired Copper

PAEDO FRIENDS

CASES

HAMPSTEAD – VIPaedo & SRA cover up “Helped” the case by passing info to Maloney that went to Wedger & ended up on coppers desk (see below) https://youtu.be/xX0mBU2fJ_Q DOCHERTY – VIPaedo & SRA cover up “FUCKED IT ROYALLY – David accused of being MI5 his response – Chinese whispers heavily implying they had gone mad. 1 and the Docherty email accusing David or Gerrish of drugging them MEL SHAW – VIPaedo & SRA cover up. Another fucking mess. Gerrish Mel’s handler? She trusts him / fears him? But she sure listens to him & does what he says?!! over the years, HE IS ONLY PERSON who has always had access to her. MEL ON UKC JUNE 2015 HOLLIE GREIG

HAMPSTEAD CASE

HAMPSTEAD COVER UP EXPOSED https://youtu.be/IzuDkUJ6bEk

WEDGER, MALONEY GERRISH via @drifloud #hampsteadcoverup email chain: co-intel agent Brian Gerrish>SHILL, Bill Maloney>police informer, Nathan Wedger https://twitter.com/drifloud/status/681063614233600000 a

@briangukc @K9Truth @dampjoint

U got this email 11.9.14 – the day children were snatched, U said nothing then. WHY

https://twitter.com/drifloud/status/707202945696337920 a

QUOTED “Anthony Hayward who was also a KM Correspondent, had attended my hearing against Kent Police on 10.6.08, as did Maureen Spalek, Brian Gerrish, Ray Rees et al. This was the hearing that should have led to justice for many, including the victims of the run onthe Northern Rock and those wanting justice re the Royal Masonic Hospital. Maureen Spalek and I have gone through hell since that hearing because of what we witnessed was said by Lord Justice Latham and Mr Justice Nelson ie a judgement in favour of myself and Maureen Spalek et al. LJ Latham resigned, the Duke of Kent was an interested party to that action and so got all the paperwork. When I got to see a transcript of the judgment 6 months later I was homeless in Plymouth, the judgment had been rewritten/reversed. Brian Gerrish living in Plymouth refused to meet me. Ionly ever met Brian Gerrish that once ie on 10.6.2008, I just hope that I never have the misfortune to meet that lowlife ever again. Gerrish’s mate, Kenn D’Oudney (Campaign for Democracy) has been sending me emails in support of Gerrish, diagnosing that I am mentally ill.

On 6.8.2008. Gerrish founded what has evolved to England Take Back Control registered with the Electoral Commission at the beginning of August this year, a Maidstone-run anti Islam political party. Although Dave Moore is the official party leader, the real front man isa Maidstone plumber called Dave Witcher. I believe that the other groups that were founded to thwart justice for myself, Maureen Spalek, the victims of the Northern Rock et al include the Association of McKenzie Friends, Victims Unite & the Knight Foundation. What have Gerrish & Witcher ever done to help me? Belinda was part of the smear, sectioning and isolation campaign.”

FURTHER ON IT STATES

“Forerunners to England Take Back Control are the Kent Freedom Movement and Child Abuse Rallies in London in 2010 and 2011. Sheena Williams from Maidstone with Eugene Lukjanenkoin Medway and Kellie Cottam in Portsmouth front their children’s campaign.

They use the video of Belinda & Sheena at the 2010 rally. Kellie Cottam was persuaded to run a campaign supporting attacks on barrister and Remain MP Edward Timpson’s father’sbusinesses ie Timpsons & Snappysnaps that William Timpson runs from Manchester. This was about warning William Timpson to keep his mouth shut about what happened to half of his Snappysnap shops when I paid Snappysnaps in Maidstone on 8.8.2016 to send an email to the Court of Appeal + interested parties with evidence of the Royal Mail in Maidstone & a Postal worker in Maidstone sabotaging my Brexit appeal. Kellie’s campaign was in support of Eugene on the roof of Edward Timpson’s home for nearly 3 days from 5.5.2017 terrifying Timpson, his wife and their children. Timpson lost his seat a month later in the June election – meanwhile 3 England Take Back Control supporters from Essex targeted me Becky Gaffney, Abbey Shillito and Debra Dudley – pretending that they had come to Maidstone to help me to get elected as Maidstone’s MP. Both Ed Timpson and I have received an email from Dr Auxilia Goromonzi that she initially sent to Theresa May MP andEdward Timpson MP.

In August this year Kellie Cottam decided to get herself arrested in Portsmouth which led toher having a mental health assessment and a temporary separation from her little boy, her next baby is due in December. She now has a short-term child protection problem. This England Take Back Control / Lawful rebellion lot persuaded a man with a huge property portfolio not to dispute a statutory demand but to allow himself to be made bankrupt. His bank account is frozen and guess what? He is on the way to losing everything.” https://www.freelists.org/post/patriots/Who-and-what-is-the-Association-of-McKenzie-Friends archive

As can be seen below, Gerrish has been a speaker for Fresh Start THREE times & Jon Wedger once

