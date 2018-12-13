LARS, WENDY & JOKESTEAD
According to toothless, they are both linked 2 Tavistock
Susan Banga Friends With Karen Irving Flag My Videos
Susan Banga Video 2:
LARS LYKKE IVERSEN
Nationality: Danish
Address: London, NW10 7XW (home or business?) POSTCODE MAP
“Lars is married to Wendy, a Canadian, and has three children. His hobbies include golf, skiing, and hiking.” h
BEER same as Karen’s hubby Mitchell Beer. Related? Jon / Nathan Wedger was part of Baby P investigation & Hampstead
“Lars is married to Wendy, a Canadian, and has three children. His hobbies include golf, skiing, and hiking.”
Lars, (Karen’s bro in law) & Paul Evans are directors in same company. In fact NUMEROUS companies http://www.alfamoving.com/about-us/board-of-directors/ archive
photo of Simon BEER with Paul Evans Wife Roz
Simon Beer linkedIn – Head of Learning and Skills, Haringey Council
Jon / Nathan Wedger was part of Baby P investigation & Hampstead
ROSALIND EVANS-FLAGG Heath Lodge Heathside, Hampstead, NW3 1BL
MR PAUL JOHN EVANS Heath Lodge Heath Side, Hampstead, NW3 1LB
TRL PROPERTIES LIMITED
MR PAUL JOHN EVANS Director
INTERMOVE LIMITED Central Way, Park Royal, London, NW10 7XW
* Mr David Evans Director
* MR LARS LYKKE IVERSEN Director
* MR PAUL JOHN EVANS Director
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC27OTG2dIR40OKRLbpYFmGA
Oct 09, 2012
Lars Lykke Iversen. Vice Chairman GRAEBEL Board Director Alfa Mobility. Location: London , United Kingdom; Industry: Logistics
Lars reflects on 40 years in business. Santa Fe Group CEO, Lars Lykke Iversen, is celebrating 40 years in business this year. As his name suggests, Lars is Danish however he has lived overseas for more than 36 years including living in Hong Kong for over 20 years. After Santa Fe purchased Interdean last year Lars and his wife Wendy, moved to the UK to oversee the new Group from the Interdean office in London. Steve Jordan took a trip to London NW10, the hub of the UK international moving industry, to have a chat with him about his career so far and his plans for the future. READ IN FULL
Lars Lykke Iversen Joins Afia Sept 2016 archive
Lars Lykke Iversen joins Graebel Companies Board of Directors …
KOMPANY.
LARS https://www.kompany.gg/o/uk/lars%20iversen?oid=2681935
Lars Lykke Iversen, 2015 Hall of Honor Recipient – IAMKOMPANY
LARS & EVANS https://www.kompany.gg/o/uk/paul%20evans?oid=26819373
PAUL EVANS https://www.kompany.gg/o/uk/paul%20evans
Heathlodge Heath Side, Hampstead, NW3 1BL
- MR PAUL JOHN EVANS Director
- Mr David Evans Director
- Mr David Evans Director
INTERMOVE LIMITED Central Way, Park Royal, London, NW10 7XW
- Mr David Evans Director
- MR LARS LYKKE IVERSEN Director
You must log in to post a comment.