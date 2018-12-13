LARS, WENDY & JOKESTEAD

According to toothless, they are both linked 2 Tavistock

Susan Banga Friends With Karen Irving Flag My Videos

Susan Banga Video 2:





LARS LYKKE IVERSEN

Nationality: Danish

Address: London, NW10 7XW (home or business?) POSTCODE MAP

“Lars is married to Wendy, a Canadian, and has three children. His hobbies include golf, skiing, and hiking.” h

BEER same as Karen’s hubby Mitchell Beer. Related? Jon / Nathan Wedger was part of Baby P investigation & Hampstead

Lars, (Karen’s bro in law) & Paul Evans are directors in same company. In fact NUMEROUS companies http://www.alfamoving.com/about-us/board-of-directors/ archive

photo of Simon BEER with Paul Evans Wife Roz

Simon Beer linkedIn – Head of Learning and Skills, Haringey Council

Jon / Nathan Wedger was part of Baby P investigation & Hampstead

ROSALIND EVANS-FLAGG Heath Lodge Heathside, Hampstead, NW3 1BL

MR PAUL JOHN EVANS Heath Lodge Heath Side, Hampstead, NW3 1LB

TRL PROPERTIES LIMITED

MR PAUL JOHN EVANS Director

INTERMOVE LIMITED Central Way, Park Royal, London, NW10 7XW

* Mr David Evans Director

* MR LARS LYKKE IVERSEN Director

* MR PAUL JOHN EVANS Director



Oct 09, 2012

Lars Lykke Iversen. Vice Chairman GRAEBEL Board Director Alfa Mobility. Location: London , United Kingdom; Industry: Logistics

Lars reflects on 40 years in business. Santa Fe Group CEO, Lars Lykke Iversen, is celebrating 40 years in business this year. As his name suggests, Lars is Danish however he has lived overseas for more than 36 years including living in Hong Kong for over 20 years. After Santa Fe purchased Interdean last year Lars and his wife Wendy, moved to the UK to oversee the new Group from the Interdean office in London. Steve Jordan took a trip to London NW10, the hub of the UK international moving industry, to have a chat with him about his career so far and his plans for the future. READ IN FULL

Lars Lykke Iversen Joins Afia Sept 2016 archive

Lars Lykke Iversen joins Graebel Companies Board of Directors …

Heathlodge Heath Side, Hampstead, NW3 1BL

INTERMOVE LIMITED Central Way, Park Royal, London, NW10 7XW