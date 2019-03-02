KIM GORDON – Inverness man suspected of faking own death is due up in EDINBURGH HIGH COURT on 11th March
Screenshot taken from Court Rolls show GORDON/AVIS is due up in court on March the 11th 2019
https://www.scotcourts.gov.uk/current-business/court-rolls/court-roll?id=b62261a7-8980-69d2-b500-ff0000d74aa7 https://archive.fo/63vOb
Breaking news: Monterey co. sheriff’s dept says Scottish man faked his disappearance to avoid 24 rape charges in homeland.. son reported him missing at Monastery beach Monday.. U.S Marshals now involved.. live report @ksbw at 5&6.. pic.twitter.com/Bpl4qgqpFJ
https://twitter.com/FelixKSBW/status/1101591654832599040 https://archive.fo/tZE1W
KIM/KEM AVIS-GORDON (nice star of David)
HEIR TO AVIS CAR RENTAL DYNASTY https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Avis_Rent_a_Car
HOUSE OF AVIZ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Aviz
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/kem.avisgordon
FLICKR https://www.flickr.com/people/50963461@N03/
Sorry, forgot the link
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aaDr6joUdc&w=640&h=360]
Hi you, been banned from Twitter so cannot contact you, remember me, your ‘Knight’…???….anyhoo, Kim’s apparently heir to the Avis car hire dynasty….but that’s not what I wanted to tell you about, you may have seen this video linked in this comment, you may not, but anyway you got a mention in it about the 28m 25s mark…..it may even be made from subject matter you’ve created from about the 26 minute mark onwards…..anyway, take care, love you!…..never forgiven you for standing me up at The Fluke btw…..;-)
Hi, yes, my account was removed from twitter! I am now at https://twitter.com/calamiTcat76
& yes, I have seen the video, I know Alex, I used to work with them all as a volunteer researcher. Hence him using some of my research.