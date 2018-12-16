Dr Joan Coleman’s R.A.I.N.S list – (2018 update)

R.A.I.N.S LIST

Dr Joan Coleman’s R.A.I.N.S List

(Ritual Abuse Information Network & Support)

All links & everything between [ ] has been added by me. Everything else is word for word exactly the same as the original (link at bottom of blog)

Relevant to case of Helen G

Key to terms and abbreviations used:

RAINS. Ritual Abuse Information Network & Support. Founded 1989.

Alters. other personalities in those who have DID.

DID. Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Mart. Cult name of Joseph Stein.

Peter. Cult name of Don Taylor.

James. Cult name of William Rattray.

Pals. My informant held in Leigh Park Havant.

JLF. Jean Le Fontaine. Prof. Emeritus. LSE, Founder Member of INFORM Author

KM. Keeper Master. Mark Davis aka The Marquis.

SRA. Satanist Ritual Abuse.

SRAS. Satanist Ritual Abuse Survivor.

BS. Barbara S.

VH. Veronica H

Natasha J. (Maiden name as when I first knew her).

ACPO. Association of Chief Police Officers.

HP. High Priest

PEOPLE

I will write these in the order in which they were given to me. The following 20 or so 20 were given by HG or her alters. over the years from 1997 onwards. Most of which have since been confirmed by those we speak of as Pals who have provided many more names in addition. For the first few years i knew HG, these were the only names she mentioned and appeared to be her main controllers and abusers. Gradually, over the years she started to talk of others. But at that time there were still so many cult-loyal alters who tried to prevent these disclosures.

JOSEPH STEIN aka Martin. 2 Brookmead Way, Langstone, Havant. map (Believed to be current address) He was described as HG’ s Keeper and he formerly had considerable power over her. Many of her alters were hypnotised to believe they were in love with him and that he loved her, even though he abused her. Most alters are wise to him now. Sue is still vulnerable. He is still very much involved with trying to get at HG. Can appear very charming but in reality, is extremely sadistic.

JULIE STEIN. was married to Martin. She used to text me frequently and sometimes left answerphone messages on the RAINS phone. I once lifted the phone in the middle and she immediately rang off. I am told that in 2006. she found out that Martin had taken up with another woman and she threatened to expose the group and him. l understand that she was disposed of- no details. Certainly, I have heard nothing from her for a long time. Martin apparently had an cult ‘marriage’ to the new woman, q.v. in London on 17.l l.06.

MATTHEW STEIN. son of Martin and Julie. Have his address as 15 Stamford Ave, Hayling Island, Hants. map Tel 02392468296. I don’t know if this is current.

DON TAYLOR aka Peter. Clinical Psychologist who does hypnosis using blue lights. I have several addresses and phone numbers for him. All in Southampton. 2 University Road Southampton. map Tel 02380315176 and 02380553433 Don Taylor and associates ltd (a) 02380671558. Also address at 51 Radstock Rd. Southampton. map But told he may live in Kitchener Rd, Southampton. Website: www.dontaylor.org.uk. I haven’t heard anything of him for the past 2years or so.

WILLIAM RATTRAY aka James ~ 23 Winterslow Road. Porton map near Salisbury. 01980610280. Has had below knee amputation of one leg. Uses some sort of prosthesis. Have not heard anything of him for about 5 years. Could be dead.

LES SAUNDERS ~ (died a few years ago) Owned the Queens head pub Ludgershall, Andover. [32 High St, Ludgershall] Helen lived in caravan in grounds when she was 16, was reintroduced into cult by Les Saunders (had been in children’s homes after mother died)

LORD WILLIAM REES MOGG ~ Former editor writer and director for various publishing companies. address (from who’s who 1999) 17 Pall Mall London SW1Y 5NB. now aged 79

GEOFFREY LEVY ~ Daily Mail Columnist

PETER KING Electrician. Formerly of 4 Test Court, River Way. Andover. (believed to have moved) -Tel 01264 l6l7S&. map Have heard nothing of him for 5 years.

PAUL BEADLE ~ Formerly of 44, Rack Close Adelaide Rd, Andover (Rumoured to have moved)

SUSAN JAMES ~ Record Department Bristol Royal Infirmary. Passes on messages and gives info about patients.

BRUCE PARKER ~ Winchester. Works as a presenter on Southern TV. [recognised in the Queen’s 2017 Honours list! – April 2009 Bruce Parker’s son Charlie, a BBC cameraman, found dead in his flat aged 34 (a)]

LORD MONTAGU ~ Palace House, Beaulieu, Hants. SO4Z 7ZN. Tel 01590 612623. Also has a flat in London. He is very important in the group and is known as the GRAND MASTER. Many of the cult festival ceremonies are held at the Palace (in parts not open to the public) Or in the ruined Abbey. Some are held partly in the New Forest which is all around Beaulieu. Although parts of his estate, including the car museum are open to the public, there are many other parts that are not. All ceremonies take place at night when the gates are locked. Died 2016 left £21 million in will

MIKE HANCOCK MP ~ MP for Portsmouth. Lib Dem. No details about him re cult involvement. Not mentioned by Pals

SIR MAX HASTINGS ~ Editor and journalist, again not mentioned by Pals

DUKE OF NORFOLK (17th) ~ Add. Arundel Castle, W, Sussex, b. 1915 so may be dead now, He was 17th Duke. Arundel Castle and he were mentioned by the 1st and 3rd Satanist Ritual Abuse Survivors (SRAS) I worked with, Barbara S. (BS) and Veronica H (VH). Sadly, both are now dead. His second daughter is now Lady Carina Frost. (Married David Frost 1983).

SIR DAVID FROST ~ Mentioned as attending some ceremonies, not simply that he married into the Norfolk family. [Aug 2013 David frost died (a) July 2015 Frost’s son Miles (31) died while jogging (a)]

DR KATRINA PRESCOTT ~ 57 Wolverstone Drive, Brighton. BNl 7FB. [1]

DARREN JACKSON ~ Junkie. Killed by group. (No details)

VIRGINIA BOTTOMLEY ~ Sec. of State for Health during early l990s. She authorised Jean La Fontaine’s research into Organised and Ritual Abuse and when the report came out she announced on BBC Radio 4′, that she was ‘delighted that the myth of ritual abuse had been exploded’. Was mentioned frequently by Veronica Hook, in considerable detail. Address in Who’s Who given as House of Commons, but I believe she has a house in Godalming and she also has property on the Isle of Wight.

DR ROBERT WELLS ~ police surgeon. Winchester and Southampton. convicted in June 2004 of raping and sexually assaulting young girls. Winchester Crown Court sentenced him 10-I5 years in jail. (a)

TED HEATH ~ Former Prime Minister. Homosexual but not exclusively where children are concerned. Has been mentioned by at least 3 SRAs, none of whom know each other. Several have described long finger nails. I am told that he wore false claws added to his nails, with which he clawed his child victims. Died in 2005. The cult held their own funeral on 31st July/1st Aug 2005. QV. [operation conifer – Feb 2017 police chief says claims Heath was a paedophile ‘120 per cent genuine’–Oct 2017 seven cases sifted from 1,580 lines of inquiry – Oct 2017 Summary Closure Report (PDF) – Police Chief ‘appalled’ by previous cover–ups]

DR SHREYAS DEEPAK RAJ ~ 20 Blenheim Drive, Rustington Littlehampton, W Sussex. BNI5 3SN. Is available to the group for treatment of any members who are excessively beaten etc. Also does experimental operations to practice his surgical skills. Some years ago, did bilateral mastectomy and tracheotomy on M. The latter went wrong and caused severe damage to her larynx, for which she had to have a surgical repair job in France. Voice still very husky last time I heard it.

DAVID QUEEN ~ Formerly of Suffolk Rd, Andover. Killed by the group in 2004 (no details)

MICHAEL WINNER ~ Actor, Writer and Director. Often on TV. [died Jan 2013]

LORD PETER GOLDSMITH ~ Attorney General under Tony Blair’s government. 9 Buckingham Gate, This information came before he was so well known. At the time, I showed Helen a photo of him with all writing obscured. Immediately, she said ‘That’s Peter Goldsmith. I’ve seen him at Beaulieu and other places.’

JOHN HODDINOTT ~ Former Chief Constable Hants. [Aug 2001 found dead (a)]

MICHAEL BARRYMORE ~ TV Personality and presenter. [Death of Stuart Lubbock]

CLIVE JOHNSTON ~ Was Keeper-Master before Mark Davis.

BRIAN FARMER ~ was forger on Isle of Wight (loW).

CHARLOTTE BEASLEY ~ Aged 14. Made pregnant by cult. Baby removed for sacrifice Baby removed for sacrifice by caesarean section. without anaesthetic. Despite Raj’s efforts to save her, she died.

JASON McATTEER ~ Junkie and Enforcer. Killed by cult with drugs overdose

BARRY ??? ~ Messenger Drove silver hatchback Peugeot. Registration CG52 SFJ

CHARLES CLARKE MP ~ Former Labour Education Secretary, late Home Secretary. Master. His name has been mentioned by other RAINS member who has no connections with Helen, She told me that her client was abused frequently by him and also taken abroad for further abuse.

PHILIP THOMPSON ~ Drove Volvo silver estate car, possible Reg E769 FOM.

CHARLOTTE JAIMEE ~ Aged 10. Sold to KM (Mark Davis) for £400

PETER DE SAVARY ~ International Entrepreneur. Address. Skibo Castle, Dornoch, Scotland. Also has property in the south. Former Chairman of Millwall F.C.

RAY ALDRIDGE MORRIS ~ Psychologist. wrote many sceptical papers on SRA

LORD ROBERT EDWIN McALPINE ~ Was mentioned by BS in the late 80’s. Was father of Alistair McAlpine [many allegations of child sexual abuse made about Alistair before and after his death (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)]

ALVIN STARDUST ~ 1970’s Pop singer, mentioned by BS in 1986. But she always felt he was more into homosexual paedophilia than cult stuff [Oct 2014 dies aged 72]

DR BILL THOMPSON ~ Lecturer in Criminology. Reading University. On advisory board of British False Memory Society. and has been expert witness for the defence in many cases of child sexual abuse (CSA) In 2002, police raided his home and the University & seized computer & files (a) They found many images of child pornography on his computer. He claimed they were there because of his court work. He was suspended from his employment (a) later reinstated? Unsure. Private Eye was hot on his defence. He has written many sceptical and scathing articles about SRA. Also broadcasts. He was mentioned as a definite cult member by BS, VH as well as Pals. In 1994 I had a confrontation with him on The World At One on BBC Radio 4. Just after JLF’s report came out

MICHAEL PORTILLO ~ Journalist, broadcaster & former MP. Tory Cabinet Minister. Child abuse allegations

RED MATTHEWS ~ He was very high up in the cult being a Commander. In 2004 he had some dispute and decided to give evidence to the police. He was forced to attend a cult trial and was found guilty & killed by them on Halloween 31.10.2004

DAVID RICHARDSON ~ New Male Enforcer (ME) Jan 2005

DI WILLIAMS ~ New Female Enforcer (FE) Jan 2005 Both from Winchester Both these two were considered not to have fulfilled their duties. Later learned they had been tried by the cult and punished. Both killed in ceremony 17.03.06

The following names given at the same time in Jan 2005. All are said to be watchers

Stevie Peters

Tom Reynolds

Paul James

Ian Cunliffe

Brian ??? Messenger

BERTRAM HODINKSON ~ He is a Mason and member of the Grand Order of Water Rats. He is important in cult. Commander.

DR TONY BAKER ~ Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, Haslemere / Woking. (Apparently belongs to another group but is known to our informants because he is prepared to help groups nationwide). I have had a number of encounters with him. Back in 1989, when I was working with BS, my first SRA survivor, Guildford CID called him in for second opinion. His conclusion was that I had invented the entire story and suggested it all to her, causing her to believe all the elaborate detail she had given us. This finished the police investigation on that case. He later caused considerable damage to• a family in LASA, which resulted in both the children being taken away from the entirely innocent mother. Both returned to her voluntarily as soon as they were old enough. He was also involved in the Broxtowe Case 1987, before it was known to be SRA rather than only CSA.

RUTH KELLY MP ~ Education Secretary. Later Transport Secretary. Member of Opus Dei. Frequently in press re dilemma about IVF etc being acceptable to RCs. Also re lowering the foetal age of permissible abortion. Attended Ted Heaths Cult Funeral. q.v.

DAVID WHITING-JOLLA ~ Commander.

RICKY WEST ~ To be punished soon.

GEORGINA MITCHELL ~ To be punished soon.

LORD CARNARVON ~ Lord Caernanon. Owner of Highclere Castle, nr Newbury.

WILLIAM CHAMBERLAIN ~ Solicitor. Helps cult for cash. May not be cult member or need to attend ceremonies.

JOHN ROSE ~ London. Is called ‘Your Lordship’ by group.

MARGARET KENWOOD ~ Winchester. Junkie. Recruits runaway kids.

STUART CAMPBELL ~ Portsmouth. Sentenced 10 / 15 years in jail for being burglary. [Has been jailed numerous times 2008 – 2012 – 2017]

SIR EDWARD HULSE ~ Owns BREAMORE HOUSE few miles south of Salisbury (See Places)

REV. CRISPIAN HOLLIS ~ RC Bishop for Portsmouth. (Referred to by group in text to me on day of Pope John Paul’s funeral, as being ‘so good to us’). He has also been mentioned by a male survivor with whom another RAINS member is working. This young man lived in Portsmouth and he said that Crispian Hollis organised the group he was abused by.

CARDINAL CORMAC MURPHY O’CONNOR ~ [Died Sept 2017] Head or RC Church lo Britain. (Mentioned in same text by group). Years ago when he was Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, I met him and tried to talk to him about SRA. He was very dismissive. Was responsible for moving several RC Priests to other Dioceses when there were allegations of Child Abuse, including one whom he transferred to London Airport, who was later convicted and imprisoned. Has been mentioned by another unconnected survivor.

TERRY GRANGE ~ Chief Constable, Dyfed–Powys. [Died May 2012] On fringe. Helps groups. In Jan 2005, I was asked by Lee Moore to write to him in his capacity as bolder of Violent Crimes Portfolio for ACPO, supporting her request for a national Police Unit to be set up, to deal with the subject of Ritual Crime and Abuse. She received a scathing reply, of which I was sent a copy, stating that there is no evidence, past or present, that SRA is a reality. He referred to JLF’s research and maintained that there were ‘myths’ in the early 90’s resulting in children being taken into care, but as soon as the allegations were dismissed. the children a were returned home. He himself has now been discredited. On May 6th 2008 IPCC upheld 4 allegations made by his former mistress regarding misuse of police funds & computer. Subsequently requested retirement which the authority accepted [Ex Police Chief Home Stormed – Judge sex abuse case to be reopened. Died of cancer may 2012]

PHILIP MUTOA ~ Became a ME 21.05.05. Height 5°10″. Stalky build.

HOWARD LOCKE ~ inquisitor. From Bromley. Thin, 5’4″, dart hair.

BARBARA NORTH ~ Hospital Administrator. Lives in Andover. Gives information. On fringe.

PHIL COMPTON ~ Driver for group. Drives silver estate car.

LORD PORCHESTER ~ Son of then Lord Carnarvon Newbury.

ANN MAHONEY ~ Wales, In National news, Kept dead babies in attic. [In 2005 police found 3 dead babies bodies in Mahoney’s attics. 2 were found in one house on the Gurnos estate Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales and 1 in another house in Crab Apple Close on the same estate. Former governor of an infant school, psychiatric nurse and youth football team manager. Mahoney also worked at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil for 20 years until 1983 and is thought to have worked for social services. (1) (2) (3) (4) ]

JOHN MORRISTON ~ High Commander, London. Very Important in group.

KATHLEEN TAYLOR ~ Group member who took part in TV film Exorcism – 24.02.05

GUY CLAXTON ~ Group member who took part in TV film Exorcism – 24.02.05

EVAN LEWIS ~ Group member who took part in TV film Exorcism – 24.02.05

MARQUIS OF BLANDFORD ~ ?Blenheim Palace. Junkie [aka James Spencer-Churchill, 12th Duke of Marlborough]

PAUL BOATENG MP ~ He has been mentioned by other survivors.

GREG BRANT ~ age 23 (Would now be 25-6). Minder

HENRY MARSHALL ~ Dorchester, Doner. Master. Very important in group. Has scar on right shoulder.

LORD MOYNE ~ Biddesden House, near Andover. Connections with Guinness family. [aka Bryan Walter Guinness was an heir to part of the Guinness family brewing fortune. lawyer, poet and novelist. He married Diana Mitford]

MARQUIS OF BATH ~ Longleat. Warminster. Mentioned also by BS in late 80s early 90s. She claimed ceremonies were held there and has seen bodies buried in grounds. LUKE KILLICK ~ Southampton

From 11th June 2005 onwards, I have included on the list, the date the person was first mentioned.

GILES HARRINGTON ~ 11.06.05. Hypnotist

ALAN WILLIAMS ~ 14.06.05. New Commander. Known as Judge

DAVID HUNT ~ 23.06.05. Known as Merlin

NOEL JADESON ~ 07.07.05. Minder

LUCAS BENTLEY ~ 11.07.05. East Ham.

GEORGE SPANNER ~ 13.07.05. Aka ‘Brother’. Biker. followed HG & me to a pub. The Weyhill Fayre. near Andover, for lunch. Took great interest in us. Watcher

JOSEPHINE MULJI ~ 15.07.05. Member of Guinness Fam. Biddesden House, near Andover.

STEPHANIE WISEMAN ~ 26.07.05. Junkie. Used to produce babies for sacrifice or abuse.

JULIAN KENT ~ 31.07.05. Priest, London.

CHIA MEKALI ~ 02.08.05. London. Commander

PATRICE CHAMBRES ~ 04.08.05. French. Works as Surveyor and Interior Designer. Overseer. Pals refers to him frequently as FROG! In London much of the time. Appears to be very important in group

CARL MERRINGTON ~ 06.08.05. Age 36 (then) Attended Ted Heath’s cult funeral (See later)

NICK FULLER ~ 06.08.05. Age 29

JOSH ROBBINS ~ 06.08.05. Age 49. From Shirley, Southampton

JAMES GOODLIFFE ~ 06.08.05. Works in M.O.D.

NIGEL TRAYLEN ~ 06.08.05. Owns bookshop on I.0.W. called Ventnor Rare Books. Have heard of him many times from BS, who died 1993. Very friendly with her husband, Ian Stedman. ls allegedly HP of group on Isle of Wight. I have met him twice. 1st time was in about 1990, when he and his father Charles (also in cult) ran a bookshop in Guildford. Charles is now dead. Second meeting with Nigel was when he came to my house with Ian Stedman in about 2004 and bought some old books from me. The only outstanding thing about him was his terrible halitosis. Mentioned by Pals several times. Attended Ted Heath’s Cult funeral. Q.V [Ventor rare books – Caxton House, Old Station Road, Ventnor, I.O.W, PO38 1DX]

FOLLOWING ARE ALLEGED TO HAVE ATTENDED TED HEATH’S CULT FUNERAL CEREMONY IN SALISBURY ON NIGHT OF 31.07.01 (Info received 06.08.05)

VIRGINIA BOTTOMLEY

JEAN LA FONTAINE

LORD MONTAGUE

LORD MOYNE ~ (Guinness family)

RUTH KELLY ~ (Education minister)

CHARLES CLARKE ~ (Home Secretary)

JAMES GOODLIFFE ~ (MOD)

CARL MERRINGTON

NICK FULLER

JOSH ROBBINS

NIGEL TRAYLEN ~ (See above)

DAVID BRINDLE ~ 16.08.05. Writes for Guardian

HUGH MUIR ~ 16.08.05 Writes for Telegraph [now associate Editor of the Guardian]

GRAHAME MOSTIN ~ 20.08.05. From London

DR JOHN BANCROFT ~ 02.09.05 Retired Psychiatrist. Psychosexual Disorders Oxford

HUGH FREEMAN 14.09.05 [Died 2011] Former Editor-British Journal Psychiatry

FATHER DES CONNOLLY ~ 16.09.05. St John the Baptist Church, Andover (1) [in 2010 it was reported that he was moving to Southampton!]

FATHER MICHAEL O’KELLY ~ 16.09.05. [In 2002 was jailed after being caught with thousands of perverted sex pictures of children note the Bishop commenting in the article is none other than cult member Crispian Hollis who is mentioned previously]

TINA & RICHARD SULLIVAN ~ 03.11.05. Worcs. Featured on Crimewatch 02.11.05 (Witness Protection 2104)

BRIAN DUKE ~ 04.11.05. Teacher

BAKEN DAKAR ~ 18.11.05 (Greek). Overseer. Into Sado-masochism

STEFAN ?? ~ 18.11.05

MARY ANNE WOOTTEN ~ 19.11.05. SW Andover. On fringe.

MARTIN COVINGTON ~ 19.11.05 SW Andover

JOHAN HEILT ~ 03.12.05. German/Dutch ‘Teacher’ from Brussels. EU Connections

SW ~ 16.12.05. Later referred to by H and me as PAL. He first appeared at the time HG was badly assaulted and taken to Winchester Hospital. M said he was new Minder. Came from London. Has family in N. Ireland and Co. Sligo, Eire. Controlled by group because addicted to Heroin. Later, the girls helped him to get off it. Has no allegiance to the cult and has been a tremendous help to us, not only in giving names and places, but also warning us of impending visits and when there are special dangers. Still in his 20s I think.

NEW CULT MEMBERS; 11.01.06

SIMON WALTERS

MIKE HOPGOOD

PATRICIA JONES

ANN STOCKTON

BRIAN MASON

COLLETTE HOLLIS

ANDREW COLLINS

JEANETTE GRIFFIN.

LINDA & JOHN ?? Rochdale Parents- Shown on film proclaiming their innocence.

THE FOLLOWING ALSO CAME INTO THE FILM. All names given to me on 12.01.06

TONY HEAFORD ~ Councillor in Rochdale.

CYRIL SMITH ~ Councillor in Rochdale. Since died. I think. (Mentioned by more than one survivor. One claimed she had been raped by him, but because be weighed so much, was allowed to sit astride him)

ELIZABETH NEWSON ~ Child Psychiatrist, Nottingham. Also mentioned by Nottingham SWs involved in Broxtowe cult and by VH. [died in 2014]

BRUCE PARKER ~ (see previously) Political Journalist, Winchester.

TOM JOSEPHS ~ 16.01.06 Known as TJ. from I.0.W. Killed by cult Recruiter 13/14.04.06

BARRINGTON OKABE ~ (see previously) 19.01.06. aka Barry Otway. Age 26. Black. Drug dealer. Very violent. Messenger.

MARK OATEN MP ~ 23.01.06. On fringe. Gets boys from cult. (See also 12.03.08).

JASON BROWNING ~ 19.02.06. Hurt Reggie (alter of HG) in town on 16.02.06

FIONA KEMP ” ” ” ” ” ” ”

CARL BAYER ~ 25.02.06. Age 27. Height S’IO”. Slim. From Basingstoke. R. 5th finger missing. Later, learned that be was ok. Didn’t want to be part of it, but was brought in through his drug habit. S, M and J helped him get off Heroin and he became the 4th, of the ones we correspond with by text messages. He died on or around 21.03.08. Given 0D of LSD & Heroin – Raped by 5 men

JEFF DAVEY ~ 03.03.06. Lives in Hedge End Rd. Andover. map Just opposite turning into Charnwood Close. Neighbourhood Watch. Said to be a Watcher for cult. Has been quite supportive towards H and came round to tell her where her cat was when missing. Talked to him after she had break in and he was again quite helpful. Think he may be used by group rather than part of it.

RICHARD INGRAMS ~ 10.0l.06. Former Editor of Private Eye, current Editor of The Oldie magazine for the over SO’s, founded in 1992. 1st edition ever, 21st Feb 1992, contained an article by Rosie Waterhouse, entitled A Modern Witch Hunt giving details of a RAINS Meeting (7°’ Feb. 1992) held in Nottingham, to which we naively invited JLF. She was not mentioned in the article but I was, in some detail. Pals have seen R.l’s name in same file as those of JLF, Tony Baker, Bill Thompson and Rosie Waterhouse. (R.I. was seen by them at ceremony 21-22 March, I heard later)

PETER MANDELSON ~ Former M.P. 11.03.06, British Commissioner for Trade since 2004. Involved in cult in France and Brussels. Likes boys. Pays cult cash for rent boys but seems to be part of it. He ordered severe torture prior to murder of boy Kevin, aged 17, a runaway from Newcastle. who had some hold over him and was blackmailing him. Kevin was tortured and killed. Body dumped in sea, South coast, after being cut up.

ROB LAYTON ~ Watcher in Portsmouth.

DAVID RICHARDSON ~ ME. 17-18.3.06. Both killed in ceremony in London.

DI WILLIAMS ~ FE ” ” ” ”

ANDREA KAVANAGH/CAVANAGH ~ 20.03.06. New FE. Age 38. S’ 7” Brown eyes, short, dark brown Wavy hair. Shoes size 7 ½. Clothes 14-16.

MARK HUTCHINS ~ 20.03.06. New ME, 5’9″. Short Reddish hair. Green eyes. Wears large medallion. Tattoo, top of left arm – dragon and snake intertwined inside a circle.

DEAN BAXTER ~ 24.03.06. Messenger

LAURA JAMES ~ 05.04.06. Girl mentioned. Plan to sacrifice her on night of 13-14 April 06. (14th is Good Friday)

RODERICK CHAMBERLAIN ~ 06.04.06. Scribe of Group.

KEVIN EAST ~ 08.04.06. Steve spoke of him as Flying Fairy or FF, because he is ‘gay’ and jumped out of a window after LSD. Also v. cruel & sadistic. Likes watching ‘snuff’ movies.

GRAHAM LOFTUS ~ 30.04.06. Messenger

LORD DRAYSON ~ 30.04.06. Bought large house in Gloucestershire, Nether Lypiatt, from Princess Michael of Kent [Nether Lypiatt Manor, Lypiatt, Stroud GL6 7LS]

LORD FALCONER ~ 30.04.06. Lord Chancellor.

LANA BAILEY ~ 17.05.06. Female Recruiter. V smart and professional looking.

SHELLY CARTER ~ 17.0S.06. Aged 11. Tortured. then sacrificed, at Beaulieu. 1st-2nd May by FROG. (Patrice Chambres).

JAMES BOLAM ~ 25.0S.06. (Was first mentioned to me in this connection by B.S. in 1987)

PRINCESS MICHAEL OF KENT 2S.OS.06 (See later)

MARGARET HODGE MP ~ 21.06.06 [née Oppenheimer] DOB 08.09.44. Previously on Islington Council. Friends with Ruth Kelly, JLF, Bob Woffinden and Lord Montagu. Very dismissive of SRA case there.

SIMON THOMAS ~ 30.06.06. Vicar in United Reform Church. [In 2006 Pleaded guilty to 35 child abuse charges (Southampton area) & was jail for life (1) Then in 2013 failed to get sentence cut]

BOB WOFFINDEN ~. 10.07.06. Journalist. Wrote sceptical article about SRA for Private Eye. Wrote anonymously. Has written other articles in similar vein. Said to be friendly with Margaret Hodge and JLF. [died May 2018]

KAY EDWARDS ~ 14.07.06. (Referred to by Pals as KE) Age 45. Medium length grey hair. Medium build. Wears thick-lensed glasses. Has calliper on one leg following polio. Has indwelling catheter. Comes from Nottingham. Brought in by FROG. Hates women. Was given to group by mother, Is very cruel and sadistic. Address in Church Rd, Shirley, Southampton, but often at Leigh Park, Havant where Pals are kept. On 18.05.08, I was told by Pals that they had been on Trial previous night. Also that KE was tried and tortured too. Judge was Russian? KE was very sadistic previously, But since her own torture, has been kinder to Pals.

PROF GISLI GUDJONNSON ~ 03.08.06. London University Prof. In with BFMS. Frequently acts as Expert Witness, esp. in Child Abuse cases and SRA cases. Paid £6,000 by cults for every SRA case he successfully discredits. Associated with Tony Baker, Charles Clarice, Bill Thompson and JLF.

DEBBIE CAMPBELL ~ 03.08 06. Victim. Andover. Has new baby after being raped by Martin. Is to be punished.

WILLIAM GROSVENER ~ 07. 08.06. lives in Park Avenue, Hampstead, London. High in group. Could be a Commander.

MICHAEL VORSTER ~ 18.08.06. German. Also high in group.

PHILLIP CASSON ~ 02.09.06. London Enforcer 37. Dark hair, blue eyes. 6′ tall. Has tattoo of RA badge, on right upper arm.

JAMES SMITHSON ~ 11.09.06. London.

JAMES ADMONSON ~ 23.09.06. on 21 .09.06, came to HGs house, posing as gas o\ln

JEFF MANTING ~ 21.09.06. New Minder / Messenger

KEVIN MAHLER ~ ” ” ” ”

JONJO KENNEDY ~ ” ” ” ”

MICHELLE JENNINGS ~ 03.10.06. (aka Shalomi). Messenger from Portsmouth.

CHRISTINE & CHRISTOPHER DOWNES 23.10.06. Reckoned to be a risk to group Told if he didn’t kill himself & wife, group would do it after torture. found dead (a) Wherwell, Hants.

CHERIE WALKER ~ 08.11.06. Unregistered child. Killed at Halloween (sacrificed) at Beaulieu

DENISE MILLS ~ 05.11.06. Mother of Cheri Walker.

JEROME RISCHKA ~ 08.11.06. Father of Cheri Walker.

MICHAELA SONTANI ~ 14.11 .06. Martin’s new woman. Had Cult Marriage Ceremony in London 17.11.06.

WYATT ANDERSON ~ 20.12.06. Age 49 Pilot. Flies KM and FROG around also brings in illegal immigrants & drugs. [2006 sentenced to seven years in jail for people smuggling. (1)]

BRIDGET VANCE ~ 10.0 1.07. (From U.S.) Owns Charleville Forest Castle, Tullamere Co Offaly, EIRE. S taken there by group in Jan 07.

TONY MILLAR ~ 17.01.07. Reader or Curate in C of E. First seen by me in pub called The Pilgrim in Matchwood in Hants, in January 2001. He probably recognised HG because he took a great interest in us. We were looking for a certain church that HG remembered in that area. She described it as ‘The church with a tower with a hat on’, (a lot of cult activities cult occurred there). He was wearing a clerical collar, so we asked him if he knew where the church was. He denied all knowledge of it but was very curious. We later found it less than half a mile away. It has carved wooden goats’ heads at the ends of the front pews. It is the Church of St John the Apostle, Marchwood. Apparently, Miller now has severe emphysema and is in a wheelchair.

JOHN CURTIS ~ 17.01.07. Vicar of St John the Apostle Church, Marchwood. Turns a blind eye. Rewarded financially. (Not sure if money is kept by him or goes to the church) saw him in the church on 16.01.01.

BRIAN MILES ~ 15.01.07 Watcher & Minder from Basingstoke. Followed HG & me to Marchwood on 16.01.07

PETER KELLERSON ~ 19.01.01 German.

DENISE FORTON ~ 12.01.01 Handmaiden to KE. Made series of threatening phone calls to HG from 16.01.07 onwards.

PETER KRAUSEN ~ 21.02.07 German. “Bigwig” in cult

ALI DIZAELI ~ 05.03.07. Chief Superintendent. Met Police. Iranian. Bribed to damage reputation of Met. Police.

KYLE BANTER ~ 17.03.07. From Poole. Dorset Minder. Aged 40. Medium height. dark hair, soft US accent. likes boys. Often at LP and made to go to HG and others to collect “dues” Has often damaged HG’s garden and has tried to enter house. Not trusted by Pals.

ALAN JOHNSON MP ~ 06.04.01 Took over as Education secretary from Ruth Kelly, is friends with her. Attended crucifixion ceremony (cross inverted) In New Forest early this morning. Good Friday.

JACK WALSTON ~ 18:04.07. Aged 19. Crucified (inverted) In New Forest. Good Friday 06.04.07

KELLY? ~ 28.04.07. Girls in Earls Court ‘run’ by Andrew Baxter (see below)

ANDREW BAXTER ~ 30.04.07 Earls Court. Runs girls for group

LYDIA BROOKS ~ 17.05.07. 2 girls who escaped four years ago. Have been caught. Currently being held awaiting punishment. First in Newcastle then in London

CARA SWINDLY ~ “ “ “ “

PETER SIMMONS ~ 20.05.07. MESSENGER

FRANZ VOGEL ~ 01.06.07 German, Belgian or Dutch visitor. Given smart party by Frog at house near Wandsworth Common, Fluent in English, Dutch, German, French, Italian. Works in Justice system.

SIR STEPHEN RICHARDS ~ 14.06.07 Appeal Court Judge, on fringe, ?Helper. Recently accused of ‘flashing’. [June 2007 Appeal Court judge ‘flashed at me twice’ – May 2010 Judge cleared of sex offence was questioned over separate allegation – Feb 2017 Appeal judge retires at 65]

GAIL ~ 27.07.07. Watcher from King Arthur’s Way, Andover.

NADINIA CHEVKOVIA ~ 22.06.07 Illegal Immigrant. Romanian? Brought into country at Liverpool for prostitution. Later taken to London then Hants. Died when her baby was taken for sacrifice in New Forest 21.06.07

MICHAEL HAMES ~ 08.07.07 Former Detective Superintendent with New Scotland Yard (NSY) Obscene publications Unit. Is in group but only expected to attend important ceremonies. Friendly with JLF. [Was involved in Operation Spanner. Appeared in several TV programmes, Dispatches “Beyond Belief” (1992) Brass Eye’s “Paedogeddon” (2001) & Dark Side of Porn’s “Does Snuff Exist?” (2006) source]

PAUL KERNAGHAN ~ 12.07.07. Chief Constable of Hampshire. In records that he has attended satanic meetings in Masonic hall twice this year

PETER HAIN MP ~ 12.07.07. Formerly, Secretary of State for Wales & Secretary for Work and Pensions, until Jan 2008 when he resigned from ministerial office over his failure to declare donations to his campaign for Deputy Leadership of Labour Party. Also in cult records as having attended Satanic meetings in Masonic Hall twice this year. Unlikely anyone could attend without being members of cult.

FIONA MONTAGU ~ 16.07.07. Lord Montague’s second wife. Has son Jonathon, (1)

CRAIG NEWCOMB ~ 27.07.07. KE’s new man. (She got very angry when found out he’d cheated on her!)

LINDA MOTHERSOLE ~ 08.09.07. Works for Testway Housing Assoc (Testway own bungalow HG lives in). She is boss of Testway Support System. Helps group. Gives them info and has access to tenants’ Key safe codes and files. [mothersole’s linkedin.

Testway’s Linkedin – Address was Testway House, Greenwich Way, Andover SP10 4BF, But since 2012 Testway Housing no longer exists]

LIST OF SOME OF THE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTORS TO GROUP. FOUND ON KM’S LAPTOP COMPUTER, LOCKED IN COMPUTER ROOM 16.09.07

Contributions from this group alone this year number £80,000!

IAN MCKELLEN ~ Gay – Actor

DALE WINTON ~ Gay – TV Presenter [died April 2018]

SIR ELTON JOHN ~ Gay – Singer

PAM ST CLEMENT ~ Bisexual – Actress, Eastenders

KD LANG ~ Pop singer – Lesbian.

CATHERINE JAMIESON ~ 14.10.07. Wells. Somerset. Poses as counsellor. Wants to try and infiltrate RAINS. Friends with KE. Has no qualifications but apparently sounds very convincing.

PETER TOBIN ~ 14.11.07. Raped 2 girls in Leigh Park, Hants. Has killed several. Case reported in press. Convicted of murder.

DARREN MACEY ~ (OM) 12.02.08. Went to HG on 02.02.08. Waited in garden. She went out to put money in gas meter (outside front door). Barged in and jabbed her and injured her. Rubbed animal shit in sores, put something inside. Darren Macey is 2S. Stocky, short dark hair. Eagle tattoo top left arm. Comes from Salisbury. Came with Pat Knight (See below).

PAT KNIGHT ~ 12.02.03. Aged 46. Ex-army nurse, Came to HG with DM. on 02.02.08.Gave HG 2 injections and made threats.

PATRICIA THORNTON ~ 04.03.08. Worked for 20 years in ‘Haut de la Garenne’ children’s home in Jersey. KM has photo of her as young woman with girl called Win Lockhart. Patricia Thornton is now 8S. Picture of her as she is now in Mail on Sunday 03.03.08. This not seen by Pals.

FIONA McKEOWN ~ 12.03.08. Mother of Scarlet Keeling. murdered in Goa. India. Attends meetings in New Forest

MARK OATEN MP ~ 12.03.08. (see 23.01.06) One of ‘Pals’ had to serve as Rent Boy for him. Described him as ‘Baldish, plummy voice. lives in posh house in London’. He was not rough and gave Pal £SO. Was photographed throughout. for blackmail purpose but didn’t seem too worried.

KATRINA WILLIAMSON ~ 18.03.08. Hypnotist. Went to HG’s house on 03.02.08. with KE and Kyle. Managed to get in by giving signal which J had disclosed to them having been tortured until she told them the code. KW used blue lights and music, (as ‘Peter’ had done in past). Then hypnotised and drugged her. Took compromising photos. then injured her. HG had severe pain in leg. back and shoulder but no memory of visit, because hypnotised to forget. Re-inforced with subsequent phone calls. Told not to talk to me. She certainly was fairly distant about this time. All in preparation for getting her out at Easter.

SIR MATTEW FARRER ~ 31.03.08. Private Solicitor to the Queen. Described by S as ‘ordinary looking’. There was an article about him. with a photo of him sitting reading a newspaper at a bus stop, in the Daily Mail on 25th February 1993. The title was ‘The Invisible Man’, He was first mentioned by VH in 1994. She referred to him as Kali. She said he was the HP in her group. I showed her the photo of him with al! writing removed and she immediately responded, ‘That’s Kali’. He was a flat in London and a large house in Charlwood, near Crawley, E.Surrey.

TERRY LANE ~ 04.05.08. Aged I5. Skinny, spotty-faced youth. Sacrificed 30th April-1st May this year, in New Forest (Walpurgis / Beltane.)

The above names were sent to me by 2 trustworthy colleagues in JAN 2005. The following names were given to me by Pals between early June 2008, and Feb 2010. I have heard nothing from them since. These last few names have not been passed on to anyone but yourself.

JIMMY TARBUCK ~ 26.06.08. Comedian. Seen at Beaulieu in Summer

EARL SPENCER ~ 30.06.08 Brother of Princess Diana. Was also seen at Beaulieu at Summer solstice, was mentioned to me by VH early 1990s

KATHERINE MAIR ~ 07.02.09. On advisory panel of BFMS (British False Memory Society) Told by both Pals and another survivor that she is also into SRA

KIMBERLY MARRIOT ~ 07.03.09 aged 13. Baptised into Satanism by Crispian Hollis. RC Bishop of Portsmouth (see page 6). Made pregnant by one of the group leaders

MICK CLEARY~ 26.04.09 Messenger Grabbed £150 from HG outside Sainsburys 25.04.09

BARRY HEMSTOCK ~ 26.04.09 Messenger “ “ “ “ “ “ “

PAUL TOWNEY ~ 01.06.09. Messenger. Beat up J

KEVIN MORGAN ~ 27.07.09. new recruit

DAVID WILLOUGHBY ~ 27.08.09 age 58 height 5’5” white hair, dark eyebrows. Lives in Westminster, Lillington Gardens Estate off Vauxhall Bridge Road. Previously Pimlico Drinks in a pub called Pride of Pimlico. Was a computer wizard. into Child Pornography Sado-Masochism & torture. Gets some from US.

MIKE VORDEN ~ (Kraut) 20.09.09 Lots of piercings was at Beaulieu for autumn equinox 2009

Other survivors have over the years spoken of many more people involved – also places. Only those mentioned by HG or Pals are mentioned are included in this list

PLACES

The following places have been mentioned by either HG or PALS, several by both. Some are places they were taken for punishment or abuse. Others used for ceremonies, policy meetings, or housing prisoners and/or records

PENERLEY LODGE ~ New Forest. map On Right side of B3056, heading towards. Large squarish, grey, stone building, used mainly for meetings. Used for meetings of Cult members, not Ceremonies [Hatchet Ln, Brockenhurst SO42 7YP. – April 2016 Lodge which has played host to countless royals goes on the market for £7.5 million]

CULVERLEY OLD FARM ~ New Forest. map Off left side of B3056 heading SW. Gate with cattle grid, along straight drive, the sharp left turn over several more cattle grids to security gates. Can see rambling red brick house and small hexagonal building like a summerhouse. HG said equipment for ceremonies stored in this. At the turn of the drive, HG has previously seen doll-like objects hanging in trees, at times of ceremonies. which take place there. (Told it is owned by Vivien Heathcote-Hacker. [Ownership verified in this article]

GREYSTONES ~ Crawley, Hants. map Dilapidated looking house up a short drive where those attending meetings, can change form of transport & and occupy fewer vehicles. Also used for Cult meetings.

BIDDESDEN HOUSE ~ between Appleshaw and Chute, NW of Andover. Beautiful Georgian house with a semi-circular drive and 2 gates. There is a low statue below drive as it circles infront of house. Belongs to Lord Moyne, connected with the Guinness family. Ceremonies held there.

BEAULIEU PALACE ~ Ruined Abbey & Church – Lord Montagu’s place. Many ceremonies held here or in grounds. Many human sacrifices, often following torture or other punishment. Bodies either buried in New Forest or cut up and dropped in sea, weighted.

CHRISTCHURCH ~ Dorset. Ruined Church by river. Used for gatherings more than ceremonies.

OLD SARUM CASTLE ~ Salisbury. HG underwent very severe trauma in these ruined cas1le grounds. We went there about 8 years ago. Many memories returned. Both torture and ceremonies took place there.

WETHERSPOONS PUB ~ Salisbury, formerly was called the Town House. Situated near to the river. Used mainly as a meeting place. [now called The Kings Head ]

LUDGERSHALL CASTLE ~ small ruined castle on edge of Ludgershall village in Hants, NW of Andover. HG taken there for abuse and punishment mainly but has attended ceremonies there.

HURST CASTLE ~ Near Keyhaven in Hants. This is built on a peninsular; a long walk along a sandy strip, but more readily approached by ferry from Keyhaven. This is what Tony, H & I did in summer 2003. In some parts there are hooks and rings attached to the ceiling. HG said she was sometimes hung from these by her feet, naked and then beaten and cut. Ceremonies are also held there.

COPPINS ~ Iver, Belongs to the Duke of Kent. Not sure if used for Ceremonies, or just for meetings of Cult Members, including Policy Meetings. Possibly for meetings of Commanders, in which case, no robes would be

WEST WYCOMBE ~ Church with the Golden Ball and surrounding buildings. some of which ruined. This place has been mentioned also by a member of survivors and therapists, including US psychotherapist. Pamela Klein. LCSW. MSW. I have been there. It is situated high on the hill above ‘The Hell Fire Cave‘ where the so called ‘Hell Fire Club’ held meetings. The church has alternating black and white tiles on the floor and it looks more like a Masonic Temple than a church. I am told that ceremonies are still held in the church and nearby ruins, possibly also in the caves.

OSTERLEY PARK ~ West London. HG said she was taken there many times for Ceremonies.

BLACK PARK ~ West London, Uxbridge. West of M25. map Ceremonies held there. Has large lake. Pinewood Studios at NE end. HG taken there many times when living in Hillingdon. Not only for Ceremonies; also abuse, ‘drowning’ torture and other forms of punishment.

PINEWOOD STUDIOS ~ West London (See Black Park). Ceremonies held there. map

SAVERNAKE FOREST ~ SE of Marlborough. map There is an old red brick house with tall chimneys, within the Forest Ceremonies lake place in house and forest.

HAREWOOD FOREST ~ East of Andover. map A303 runs through middle of it. Ceremonies take place there also punishment. HG taken there many times. Police have round things hanging in the trees.

BOURNEMOUTH ~ Public loos in Public Garden. (I believe they have been demolished since I went there in 2003. They were boarded up then). HG taken there. Meeting place.

BOURNEMOUTH ~ Second shelter to R. of pier, facing seawards. Meeting place.

MAX BIGRAVES HOUSE ~ on Bournemouth cliff top. Meetings. [St Just, 27, Sandbourne Road, Westbourne, view on flikr, source]

HIGHCLERE CASTLE ~ nr Newbury Berks. Owned by George Herbert Earl of Caernarvon Lives mainly in US. Have heard nothing sinister about him but possibly ceremonies held in the castle when he is abroad. website

BREAMORE HOUSE ~ Near Salisbury & Fordingbridge. HG has very clear memories of both torture and ceremonies taking place there. She described the house – but didn’t know where it was, or the name of it. Later. Pals told us of it. We went there. The hall has black & white alternate tiles, like a Masonic Temple. She had described a room which has a carved mantelpiece and a large table. We entered this room. The carvings were just as described. There were other pans of the house which she had described but ~ were not open to the public. Owned by Sir Edward Hulse, but no information known about him. website

HIGHGATE CEMETERY ~ NW London, Mentioned by others including HG. M taken there in 2004. Used for ceremonies, burials and desecration of graves.

ARUNDEL CASTLE ~ Sussex. Owned by the Duke of Norfolk. Mentioned previously by BS, VH and others. Ceremonies take place there. Daughter of Duke, Karina (see People) married to David Frost map

LEIGH PARK ~ Havant, 2 story house – near a Post Office and some shops. Where computers are kept and Pals are or were incarcerated upstairs. L.Park on map

39 DUNBAR STREET ~ W. Norwood, SE17. House v. near railway and Church where, early on the day of the funeral of Pope John Paul 2nd, the cult held a mock funeral in which a young man was drugged then killed. He was dressed up like the Pope. The house in Dunbar Street is 2 storied and built of London brick. map [There are two churches VERY close by, (1) and (2)]

BRANKSEA CASTLE ~ aka Brownsea Castle ~ Brownsea Island, near Poole, Dorset. Used for meetings and ceremonies.

EPPING FOREST ~ Near Waltham Cross. Essex. Used for Ceremonies; also for punishment.

HOUSE on BROADLANDS ESTATE near Romsey.

NETHER LYPIATT ~ near Stroud, Glos. Formerly owned by Prince Michael of Kent. In 2006 was sold to Lord Drayson (see people) Was used for ceremonies [according to wiki gardens have been “refurbished”]

CARAVAN in ROCKLEY CARAVAN PARK ~ Napier Road, Hamworthy, Near Poole. Dorset. Used for punishment. map

CHARLEVILLE FOREST CASTLE ~ Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Ireland. Steve was taken there for ceremony early in 2007.

CASTLE / HOUSE ~ near Hawkhurst. Kent/Sussex border. Belongs to Russian Embassy. Described also by NJ in 1989. Children were kept in cages. Ceremonies took place there regularly. [It is still there & still belongs to Russian Embassy (1) (2) map. Quoted “There is also evidence of tunnels running from the pub to the Queen’s Inn and Royal Oak in Hawkhurst, alternative meeting places.” & further down it states – “Seacox House, on the road from Filmwell to Hawkhurst, was built by the gang’s first leader, Arthur Gray, with large basement cellars to conceal contraband. The house has since been rebuilt, but is still largely hidden from view and shrouded in mystery and intrigue as a Russian Embassy residence during the Cold War and in the present day.” source]

CHURCH OF ST JOHN THE APOSTLE. Marchwood Hants. Both HG and Pals have spoken of this. Things went on in the vault, the gallery and the side chapel. In the front pews ne><t to the main aisle there are carved goats heads at either end. I have photographs of these. HG was punished there many times. map.

The following two places mentioned to me by Pals or HG, between June 2008 and Feb 2010. Other places have been mentioned by various other survivors and will be listed separately

AMPORT HOUSE ~ near Ludgershall. Belonged to RAF. Was Chaplain’s School for Armed forces. Has secret passages & underground rooms. HG offered job there but declined. [currently the British Armed Forces Chaplaincy Centre (AFCC), is a manor house (GR SU296440)] map

CLIFTON HALL ~ Near Nottingham. Belonged to Clifton family – then a Girls School – Polytechnic & part of Trent University. Anwas Rashid lived there. Now empty. Said to be haunted. Mentioned also by VH in early 1990s. map

Nothing more heard from Pals since Feb 2010. information from others will be listed elsewhere.

