Jimmy Savile, Fort Augustus Abbey, Gavin Maxwell, Terry Nutkins, Van der Post, Tavistock & Prince Charles

Jimmy Savile was allowed to roam freely around the boys’ dormitories of a Catholic school at the centre of child abuse allegations, an inquiry was told.

The DJ, television presenter and paedophile is said to have driven to Fort Augustus Abbey School in his Rolls-Royce on several occasions.

Children at the boarding school on the banks of Loch Ness felt “uncomfortable” around him and were not told why he was there.

Details of Savile’s visits emerged at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, which heard separate claims that a child was raped by monks who had drugged him. In a written statement, a man given the pseudonym “Rory” said that his brother “Doug”, who was born in 1951 but has since died, told him that Savile was given access to the school in the 1960s when he was a DJ with Radio Luxembourg. He said that no one knew why he kept coming to the school.

“Savile would park his Rolls-Royce car outside the school. Doug said Savile was allowed to roam freely at the school, even the boys’ dormitories,” the statement said. “Doug said the boys didn’t like Savile. Even although he was a big star, they felt uncomfortable.”

Savile was photographed at the school in 1970 and later bought a cottage at Glencoe in the Highlands.

The statement claimed that Doug had told his brother he was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the school while in the sick bay.

Earlier in the hearing Hugh Kennedy, 56, who was at Fort Augustus between 1974 and 1976, said that a monk sexually abused him in a yoga class before apologising.

Mr Kennedy said that when he reported the attack his story was dismissed. He later learnt that the monk was sent to Australia for a retreat to “cleanse him of his sin”.

The former pupil said he was then abused by a teacher who took children to a cottage where he showed them photographs of naked boys, some of whom he recognised as fellow pupils. He claimed he was sexually assaulted and ordered to strip for pictures.

Another witness, using the name James, who was born in 1956, said he was abused by Fort Augustus monks on a visit from another Catholic school. He said that he was locked in a room and raped by two monks. He believes that they drugged him.

The school was closed in 1993 and the last monks left in 1998.

The inquiry, before Lady Smith, continues.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/jimmy-savile-roamed-dormitories-at-abuse-claims-school-inquiry-told-cxbwxs78q

NINE MONKS, SAVILE, CARDINAL O’BRIEN & FORT AUGUSTUS ABBEY GAVIN MAXWELL, TERRY NUTKINS & FORT AUGUSTUS ABBEY TERRY NUTKINS Nutkins owned Fort Augustus Abbey https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1436173/Villagers-want-second-chance-to-buy-abbey.html “Nutkins tried to force himself on me sexually.” https://www.urban75.net/forums/threads/terry-nutkins-dead.298843/page-2#post-11526065 https://archive.fo/RxbL9 GAVIN MAXWELL https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gavin_Maxwell Terry Nutkins moved to Glenelg with Gavin Maxwell when he was only 11. Maxwell later became his legal guardian. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/books/article-3256876/Adored-otters-cursed-women-fascinating-contradictory-Gavin-Maxwell-inspired-obsession-others.html https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1498143/The-dark-love-behind-A-Ring-of-Bright-Water.html

KATHLEEN RAINE https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kathleen_Raine

Raine was in love with Gavin Maxwell & close friends with Prince Charles through Laurens van der Post

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1498143/The-dark-love-behind-A-Ring-of-Bright-Water.html

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/obituaries/1435492/Kathleen-Raine.html

LAURENS VAN DER POST https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laurens_van_der_Post

Van der Post was Godfather to Prince William & he worked with Mountbatten.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/feb/04/uk.vanessathorpe

Master Storyteller Or Master Deceiver?

“Van der Post was a Jungian mystic and a spiritual adviser to Prince Charles; according to British newspapers, he taught the prince to talk to his plants.” https://www.nytimes.com/2002/08/03/books/master-storyteller-or-master-deceiver.html

“SIR Laurens van der Post, the South African-born writer and mentor of Prince Charles, has died peacefully at his London home. He was 90. His daughter, Ms Lucia Crichton-Miller, said yesterday her father died on Sunday night, two days after he had been due to celebrate his 90th birthday at a party organised by his close friend, Prince Charles. The party was cancelled at the last moment because Sir Laurens had fallen ill.” https://www.irishtimes.com/news/s-african-author-laurens-van-der-post-dies-in-london-1.116819

THE GURU WHO GOT AWAY WITH IT https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/4725722/The-guru-who-got-away-with-it.html

Charles and Diana both received psychiatric services from Tavistock trained psychiatrist Dr Alan McGlashan. & Laurens Van der Post has been identified as the paedo fuck who introduced Prince Charles to Dr McGlashan.

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/prince-charles-sought-therapy-14-years-cope-princess-dianas-emotional-storms-1615322

The madness of Prince Charles (Van der Post & Jung)

