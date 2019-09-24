Jake & Logan Paul

LOGAN PAUL (24)

Logan Paul ranks No. 4 on the Forbes Highest paid YouTube stars list, with an estimated net worth of $12.5 million.

Wiki – In February 2019, Paul claimed that he has brain damage, which he sustained from playing high school football. Paul claims it affects his ability to have empathy and a human connection with others.[72]

BBC Radio 1 pulls interview with YouTuber Logan Paul after Aiokigahara Forest suicide video

AIOKIGAHARA SUICIDE FOREST VIDEO https://archive.org/details/LoganPaulVlogs

JAKE PAUL (22)

According to Forbes, Jake Paul’s net worth is an estimated $11.5 million. This Placing him as No. 7 on Forbes Highest-paid YouTube Stars” list.

Wiki – Separation from Disney. On July 22, 2017, during the middle of filming the second season of Bizaardvark, the Disney Channel announced that Paul would be leaving the series, saying in a statement “We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series ‘Bizaardvark’. On behalf of the production company, the cast and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.”[28] The announcement followed a news report from KTLA[24] about public complaints from Paul’s neighbors regarding the noise generated by Paul’s pranks, parties, fire hazards and the large crowds of Paul’s fans congregating in their neighborhood.[29][30][23] Paul later confirmed the news on his Twitter page, saying he would now focus more on his personal brand, his YouTube channel, his business ventures, and more adult acting roles.[28] Paul later revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he was actually fired from Bizaardvark by Disney who wanted to expedite the process of weaning him off the show due to the KTLA segment.[31]

Explicit YouTube video. On January 3, 2018, Paul uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled “I lost my virginity” which used a thumbnail of himself and his then-girlfriend Erika Costell posing semi-nude on top of each other. The video was age-restricted by YouTube as a result, and critics such as Keemstar criticized the thumbnail as being inappropriate for his younger audience. The thumbnail was later changed with both Paul and Costell fully clothed and not touching each other.[32] On January 5, TMZ featured a video in which Paul used the racial epithet “nigga” multiple times while rapping.[33]

SOCIOPATH?

TEAM TEN

JAKE’S TEAM 10 – The youngest official member is only 15 & there are a three other members under 18.

But the audience Jake & Logan are targeting are children 8 – 16 years old.

TEAM 10 LIKE THEIR TWINS!

MARTINEZ TWINS

CACI TWINS

DOBRE TWINS

The video below is disturbing….. KISSING CONTEST – ME & MY DAD (starts at 19 mins)

SATANISM & PAEDOPHILIA?

Weird conversation about Jake’s “house of Lego” & kids that “come over” (starts at 19 mins 40 seconds)

In @shanedawson recent episode on Jake Paul, Jake said “When the kids come over” He then later changed it to “IF any kids come over” They have a sketchy school bus with a lock on it that his creepy dad uses + Lego blocks in the house for “the kids” that come 🌀 — Moe Othman (@MrMoeOthman) October 9, 2018

People figured out who the satanist is omg I'm not confirming or denying names 😩😂 — Nessa Briella (@simplynessa15) June 21, 2017

Do I leak the video of Jake Paul doing a satanic ritual before or after @shanedawson finishes his series? This is the big debate im having right now. — Moe Othman (@MrMoeOthman) September 26, 2018

If you thought trying to buy me out followed by threats will stop me from exposing you as a pedophile, You’re wrong. @jakepaul I know everything because I see everything. This doesn’t just apply to you, this goes to every YouTuber on my list. 👁‍🗨 — Moe Othman (@MrMoeOthman) June 1, 2018