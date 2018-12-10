Body recovered by police looking for missing teenager Jade McGrath

Body recovered in Inverness by police looking for missing Aviemore teenager Jade McGrath

Police yesterday recovered the body of a young woman in Inverness believed to be that of missing teenager Jade McGrath.

The discovery was made at 3pm, with officers setting up a cordon around a large area of grass and woodland on Lawers way.

Inspector Alex Chisholm said: “The remains of a female have been found in the Kinmylies area of Inverness. The next of kin have been informed and formal identification will take place in due course. Our investigations remain ongoing.”

Kinmylies, Inverness

City resident Radoslaw Kucharski said: “I have been out here working on my car with my brother but I didn’t notice anything. The first thing that went into my head was it may be linked to the missing girl.”

Two police officers stood guard at the site last night. Police have been searching for the Aviemore teen after she was reported missing last month, with officers piecing together her final movements.

An area of the city was cordoned off after the body was found

It emerged at the weekend that the 19-year-old was believed to have taken the Great Glen Way path from Leachkin Road along Golf View, Millerton View or Mile End Place to General Booth Road shortly before or around 2pm on Wednesday November 28.

A police helicopter and search dogs were scrambled to the scene and officers stopped motorists and pedestrians in the Leachkin area, where the last known sighting of the teenager took place.

Fifteen officers were on hand to speak to drivers on Wednesday as efforts were made to gather as many leads as possible.

Miss McGrath’s family last week thanked all those involved in searching

for their daughter and sister, before issuing an emotional appeal for her safe return.

The statement read: “As each day goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for Jade and we just desperately want answers and to know where she is. We are grateful to everyone who has helped so far and are just desperate for news.”

