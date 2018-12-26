BRIAN GERRISH, THE ITNJ,THE SECRET SERVICES & MONEY LAUNDERING
I KNEW I WAS RIGHT!
THE ITNJ IS A MONEY LAUNDERING OP!
(At least in part it is anyway, because it is also about the cover up of VIPaedo & Ritual Abuse which are both HEAVILY LINKED TO THE SECRET SERVICES!)
WITHIN A WEEK OF ME ANNOUNCING THAT ONE OF THE ITNJ COMMISSIONERS WAS AN “EXPERT” IN MONEY LAUNDERING….
THEY CHANGED THE PAGE & REMOVED THE REFERENCE TO MONEY LAUNDERING!! & I CAN PROVE THEY CHANGED IT!
Screenshot of the original ITNJ commissioners page
Screenshot of the same page as it is now (26th Dec 2018) & you can see there is NO MENTION of money laundering any more!!
AND FORTUNATELY, ON THE 19 NOV 2018, I EVEN HAD THE FORESIGHT TO ARCHIVE IT 😂🤣😂🤣
Below is a video i made today (26th Dec 2018) that proves what i am saying to be true, But the original video, which includes the original Commissioners page, i made at the end of November 2018 watch original in full (start at approx 4 mins)
page source http://www.realscam.com/f14/sacha-stone-human-rights-activist-gaddafi-sympathiser-spiritual-leader-1920/ archive
WATCH THE END OF EMPIRE CONFERENCE… THE FULL 4+ HOURS!!!
QUOTED
“Remember Simon / Sacha Stone, of the New Earth Nation and Humanitad and Bio-arc Housing and the QT-π Free Energy generator? — his business activities include pimping a new immortality drug from Marco Ruggiero,
Sacha is sympathetic to the Swissindo farrago, and willing to learn from it, and he claims to be working with its creator.”
“I saw a Video on the CCN network, A platform created by Mel Ve and her husband Rich, who were delegates of SwissIndo, see here
It was a discussion between Heather and Sacha Stone. In the interview Sacha revealed that Sino had contacted him and asked for him to draft up a ‘law’ system.” https://pietamorgan.wordpress.com/2015/07/08/the-emperors-new-clothes-my-experiences-with-swissindo-and-the-recording-that-must-be-heard/
Police Arrest Leader of Debt Forgiveness Cult UN Swissindo
https://en.tempo.co/read/920480/police-arrest-leader-of-debt-forgiveness-cult-un-swissindo
SACHA STONE & THE MONEY LAUNDERER
WATCH ~ Heather Tucci-Jarraf with Sacha Stone
Fraudster & money-launderer Heather Tucci-Jarraf
Tucci-Jarraf is a prominent U.S.-based freeman on the land / Sovereign citizen & was recently tried & found guilty of money laundering!!
Well-known ‘sovereign citizen’ sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in federal bank fraud case in Knoxville.
Heather Ann Tucci-Jarraf returns to court, where she and Randall Keith Beane are on trial, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The two sovereign citizens, acting as their own attorneys, are rejecting the federal government’s legitimacy in a case in which they are accused of stealing about $1.5 million from the Federal Reserve Bank. https://eu.knoxnews.com/story/news/crime/2018/07/17/heather-ann-tucci-jarraf-sovereign-citizen-hatj-sentenced-federal-bank-fraud-case/793925002/
Sacha Stone is linked to Dr Marco Ruggiero
RUGGIERO IS THE FOUNDER OF GCMAF! archive
and here https://naturalsolutions.nz/content/rerum-gcmaf archive
Which is VERY FUNNY because one of the founders of UK Column is DAVID NOAKES.
QUOTED archive
“Following all this as I have been over the past few months I’ve been fascinated by this split between Brian Gerrish and David Noakes. There was some kerfuffle a few months ago when one faction refused to distribute the other factions newspaper. It now emerges they have formalised their split, with Noakes publishing the Westminster News (and retrospectively going back and changing all the old Columns so they have the new masthead – nothing wrong with a bit of Stalinistic airbrushing of history is there?) while Gerrish is now publishing the Column with the help of the New Battle of Britain group. Their latest effort is now available readonline.” SOURCE archive
WHY DO I FIND IT ALL SO FUNNY?
BECAUSE NOAKES HAS JUST BEEN JAILED FOR 15 MONTHS!
https://www.pharmacy.biz/david-noakes-jailed-for-selling-unlicensed-medicines/ archive
For selling unlicensed medicines
NAMELY GCMAF!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-guernsey-46359949
Below is a convo between Chris Jarvis & Roger Hayes talking about Brian Gerrish (published 3 yrs ago 2015) amongst lots of other things they mention HUMANITAD.
MORE INFO ON NOAKES
DAVID NOAKES wiki web YT drugs all about me eek GcMAF 11/18 (born March 1953) is British computer consultant, businessman and politician, who founded Immuno Biotech Ltd. to promote the unproven therapy GcMAF and came last in the 2006 UKIP leadership election.
Noakes was born in London, went to TruroSchool and has lived in Port Pendennis, Falmouth, Cornwall and Guernsey. Hewas married in 1989 to Loraine, with whom he has a son and a daughter. Noakes sailed a yacht called Moonlight out of Falmouth between 2005and 2010, & holds a pilot’s license.
Noakes runs the website EUTruth.org and since 2007 has published the free monthly newspaper Westminster News
Noakes joined UKIP in 2003, and was its parliamentary candidate in Truro and St Austell in 2005, gaining 5.3% of the vote. Noakes came last of the four candidates in the 2006 UKIP leadership election, with 851 votes. During the election campaign he called the EU a “police state” and advocated UKIP forming a shadow cabinet; Nigel Farage won with 3,329votes. Noakes left UKIP in February 2007, writing in a letter that the leadership had betrayed the membership; Mark Croucher said Noakes was “a swivel-eyed loon whose insane conspiracy theories make the rest of us look as mad as a box of frogs”.
Noakes was an independent town councillor for Penwerris ward on Falmouth Town Council and a member of the planning committee from May 2007 until January 2010, when he resigned due to “work commitments”.
Noakes runs the website EU Truth.org and since 2007 has published free monthly newspaper Westminster News
& further down Noakes wiki page it says
“Noakes sailed a yacht called Moonlight out of Falmouth between 2005 and 2010, and holds a pilot’s licence.”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Noakes
I don’t like yachts & pilot licences!
COMPANIES HOUSE
46 Old Folkestone Rd, Dover, Kent, United Kingdom,CT17 9HB
Home Farm House, Waldershare Park, Dover, Kent,England, CT15 5BB
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/officers/I52k2rAF5ovPs7ebjH4zEPjubXs/appointments
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/officers/bPLfBYgff6O2q9jJJnnJtklgRng/appointments https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/officers/SLvWns4pmJn8Uf4U01BvRhYQkds/appointments
MACRO INNOVATIONSLTD (07912228)
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/officers/bPLfBYgff6O2q9jJJnnJtklgRng/appointments
ON FB https://www.facebook.com/triona.macdonald.90/posts/355827691869543
ON TWTR https://twitter.com/calamiTcat/status/1077756042862301184
