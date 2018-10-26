Human Experimentation ~ Scotland
SCOTTISH CHILDREN’S HOMES & ASYLUMS
CIA Experiments via Anonymous
HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION IN SCOTLAND
DR CAMERON, GARTNAVAL & PSYCHIATRISTS
- Dr Ewen Cameron, The Douglas-Hamilton’s, Hess & Hobgoblins
- Dr Ewen Cameron Gartnavel CIA Brainwashing LSD Torture & Mind Control
- Dr Angus MacNiven ~ Gartnavel ~ FILES LOCKED FOR 75 YEARS
- Gartnavel Psychiatric Hospital
- Dr Henderson & Gartnavel
- Dr RD Laing ~ Gartnaval, LSD, Sean Connery & Tavistock
- Dr Martin Whittet, Gartnavel & Craig Dunain Psychiatric Hospital
- Dr. Ewen CAMERON was head of the World’s Psychiatric Association
- #ECT #Scotland: Scots get electric brain shocks against their will
- Clouds, Castle Craig, McCann & Aleister Crowley??
- HOLYROOD’S child abuse inquiry will hear claims that British military scientists conducted drug tests on orphans in Scottish mental hospitals
LENNOX CASTLE
- Lennox Castle Hospital {part 1}
- LENNOX CASTLE: Disabled children given grotesque drug tests {part 2}
SMYLLUM PARK ORPHANAGE
- Spanish Flu victims were children at Scottish orphanage
- 15.09.17 SMYLLUM PARK NUNS RAN MUM & BABY HOME IN IRELAND
- TUAM: Mass grave of 800 BABIES found at Irish orphanage
- 400+ SCOTTISH ORPHANAGE CHILDREN BURIED IN UNMARKED GRAVE
- Smyllum orphans will be nameless no more
- Yet they believe in God?! #Smyllum #Lanark
- Smyllum Park: SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE & ELECTRIC SHOCK “TREATMENT”
- ‘Girl hit by nun jumped to her death’ #SmyllumPark
- Smyllum Park Orphanage. The Scottish Abuse Inquiry.
- First British Spanish Flu pandemic victims were children at Scottish orphanage
QUARRIERS
- QUARRIERS “The 335 Children In Unmarked Graves” in Scotland
- Children TORTURED in Scottish Care Homes, Schools & Residential Units
CIA / MI6 / MOSSAD
- CELIA IMRIE, ELECTRO SHOCK & CIA
- MI6 pay outs: LSD mind control tests, Torture & Guantanamo
- CIA TORTURE BRITISH CHILDREN- Aangirfan
- CIA, MI6, HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION, MIND CONTROL & LSD. Scotland & UK
- MOSSAD IN SCOTLAND: ISRAEL SPIES ON SNP #Aangirfan
- RENDITION PROJECT. Scotland & the #CIA torture flights
- URI GELLER
C.I.A Experiments DoC
PROJECT SUNSHINE
- PART 1 archive
- PART 2 archive
- PART 3 archive
- PART 4 archive
- FINDHORN, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, RADIATION & MIND CONTROL
UK
- British Government subjected thousands to chemical & biological warfare trials.
- Declassified, Porton Down Human Experimentation SARIN, PYREXAL & VX VAPOUR
- THE ENGLISH PATIENTS Human Experimentation & Pesticide Policy
- Hyoscine hydrobromide aka Scopolamine
- ASTON HALL, Dr Kenneth Milner, CSA & HUMAN EXPERIMENT
- Llanddewi Brefi, The Krays, LSD, Litvinoff & Tara.
- “Depressed” women put to sleep for months in notorious Sleep Rooms
MKULTRA
- MIND CONTROL: Operations, Patents & Human Experimentation
- MIND CONTROL PROJECTS /OPERATIONS LIST
- Vets Sue CIA Over Mind Control Tests
- Cathy O’Brien, Andy Peron, Dave Marrow, James Casbolt, Cathi Morgan, Brice Taylor
- Mind Control & Paedophilia: BOOKS & PDFS 07.03.17
- Mind Control: Programmers, Handlers, Abusers & Satanists ALLEGEDLY
- URI GELLER, MIND CONTROL & PAEDOPHILES
THE EXPERTS
- Andrew Wakefield: MMR VACCINES & AUTISM
- ⏰WAKEY WAKEY⏰THE 💉VACCINE💉HOAX IS OVER! #UK #HPV #MMR #Autism
- Expert Says “We could stop almost all psychotropic drugs without causing harm”
- Perhaps you should watch these? {Part 7} Simple Truth of #Psychiatry by Peter Breggin MD
- Dr Russell L Blaylock: Neurosurgeon Exposes Nazi Healthcare System
WATCH The Most SHOCKING Psychiatric Documentary (1 hr 45 mins)
CHEMTRAILS
- UK Government ADMITS Deadly Spraying
- Dementia leading cause of death: Air Pollution Particles & Alzheimers 25.11.16
- Air Pollution Particles Linked To Alzheimers #Chemtrail
- SCOTLAND’S CHEMTRAILS
- Former FBI Chief Ted Gunderson: Chemtrail Death Dumps Must Be Stopped
