Human Experimentation ~ Scotland

 

HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION IN SCOTLAND

DR CAMERON, GARTNAVAL & PSYCHIATRISTS

  1. Dr Ewen Cameron, The Douglas-Hamilton’s, Hess & Hobgoblins
  2. Dr Ewen Cameron Gartnavel CIA Brainwashing LSD Torture & Mind Control
  3. Dr Angus MacNiven ~ Gartnavel ~ FILES LOCKED FOR 75 YEARS
  4. Gartnavel Psychiatric Hospital
  5. Dr Henderson & Gartnavel
  6. Dr RD Laing ~ Gartnaval, LSD, Sean Connery & Tavistock
  7. Dr Martin Whittet, Gartnavel & Craig Dunain Psychiatric Hospital
  8. Dr. Ewen CAMERON was head of the World’s Psychiatric Association
  9. #ECT #Scotland: Scots get electric brain shocks against their will
  10. Clouds, Castle Craig, McCann & Aleister Crowley??

 

SCOTTISH CHILDREN’S HOMES & ASYLUMS

  1. HOLYROOD’S child abuse inquiry will hear claims that British military scientists conducted drug tests on orphans in Scottish mental hospitals

LENNOX CASTLE

  1. Lennox Castle Hospital {part 1} 
  2. LENNOX CASTLE: Disabled children given grotesque drug tests  {part 2}  

SMYLLUM PARK ORPHANAGE

  1. Spanish Flu victims were children at Scottish orphanage
  2. 15.09.17 SMYLLUM PARK NUNS RAN MUM & BABY HOME IN IRELAND
  3. TUAM: Mass grave of 800 BABIES found at Irish orphanage 
  4. 400+ SCOTTISH ORPHANAGE CHILDREN BURIED IN UNMARKED GRAVE
  5. Smyllum orphans will be nameless no more
  6. Yet they believe in God?! #Smyllum #Lanark
  7. Smyllum Park: SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE & ELECTRIC SHOCK “TREATMENT”
  8. ‘Girl hit by nun jumped to her death’ #SmyllumPark
  9. Smyllum Park Orphanage. The Scottish Abuse Inquiry.
  10. First British Spanish Flu pandemic victims were children at Scottish orphanage

QUARRIERS 

  1. QUARRIERS “The 335 Children In Unmarked Graves” in Scotland
  2. Children TORTURED in Scottish Care Homes, Schools & Residential Units

CIA / MI6 / MOSSAD

  1. CELIA IMRIE, ELECTRO SHOCK & CIA
  2. MI6 pay outs: LSD mind control tests, Torture & Guantanamo
  3. CIA TORTURE BRITISH CHILDREN- Aangirfan
  4. CIA, MI6, HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION, MIND CONTROL & LSD. Scotland & UK
  5. MOSSAD IN SCOTLAND: ISRAEL SPIES ON SNP #Aangirfan
  6. RENDITION PROJECT. Scotland & the #CIA torture flights
  7. URI GELLER

C.I.A Experiments DoC

1 / 2 https://youtu.be/WD1uUFYjh5c
2 / 2 https://youtu.be/CRj8ynKgOdc

PROJECT SUNSHINE

  1. PART 1   archive
  2. PART 2  archive
  3. PART 3  archive
  4. PART 4  archive
  5. FINDHORN, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, RADIATION & MIND CONTROL

UK

  1. British Government subjected thousands to chemical & biological warfare trials.
  2. Declassified, Porton Down Human Experimentation SARIN, PYREXAL & VX VAPOUR
  3. THE ENGLISH PATIENTS Human Experimentation & Pesticide Policy
  4. Hyoscine hydrobromide aka Scopolamine
  5. ASTON HALL, Dr Kenneth Milner, CSA & HUMAN EXPERIMENT
  6. Llanddewi Brefi, The Krays, LSD, Litvinoff & Tara. 
  7. “Depressed” women put to sleep for months in notorious Sleep Rooms

MKULTRA

  1. MIND CONTROL: Operations, Patents & Human Experimentation
  2. MIND CONTROL PROJECTS /OPERATIONS LIST
  3. Vets Sue CIA Over Mind Control Tests 
  4. Cathy O’Brien, Andy Peron, Dave Marrow, James Casbolt, Cathi Morgan, Brice Taylor
  5. Mind Control & Paedophilia: BOOKS & PDFS  07.03.17 
  6. Mind Control: Programmers, Handlers, Abusers & Satanists ALLEGEDLY  
  7. URI GELLER, MIND CONTROL & PAEDOPHILES   

THE EXPERTS

  1. Andrew Wakefield: MMR VACCINES & AUTISM
  2. ⏰WAKEY WAKEY⏰THE 💉VACCINE💉HOAX IS OVER! #UK #HPV #MMR #Autism
  3. Expert Says “We could stop almost all psychotropic drugs without causing harm”
  4. Perhaps you should watch these? {Part 7} Simple Truth of #Psychiatry by Peter Breggin MD
  5. Dr Russell L Blaylock: Neurosurgeon Exposes Nazi Healthcare System

WATCH The Most SHOCKING Psychiatric Documentary   (1 hr 45 mins)

CHEMTRAILS

  1. UK Government ADMITS Deadly Spraying
  2. Dementia leading cause of death: Air Pollution Particles & Alzheimers  25.11.16  
  3. Air Pollution Particles Linked To Alzheimers    #Chemtrail
  4. SCOTLAND’S CHEMTRAILS 
  5. Former FBI Chief Ted Gunderson: Chemtrail Death Dumps Must Be Stopped

