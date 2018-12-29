HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION
SCOTTISH CHILDREN’S HOMES & ASYLUMS
HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION ~ SCOTLAND & UK ~ CIA, MI6, Military, Human Experimentation, MK Ultra, Torture, Biological Warfare, Radiation.
HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION ~ SCOTLAND
DOWNLOAD via Scribd https://www.scribd.com/document/368601248/HUMAN-EXPERIMENTATION-CIA-MI6-MK-ULTRA-TORTURE-LSD-RADIATION-BIOLOGICAL-WARFARE-SCOTLAND-UK
DR CAMERON, GARTNAVAL & PSYCHIATRISTS
- Dr Ewen Cameron, The Douglas-Hamilton’s, Hess & Hobgoblins https://spidercatweb.blog/cameron-hess-hamiltons-hobgoblins
- Dr Ewen Cameron Gartnavel CIA Brainwashing LSD Torture & Mind Control https://spidercatweb.blog/dr-donald-ewen-cameron
- Dr Angus MacNiven ~ Gartnavel ~ FILES LOCKED FOR 75 YEARS https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/dr-angus-macniven/
- Gartnavel Psychiatric Hospital https://spidercatweb.blog/gartnavel-psychiatric-hospital/
- Dr Henderson & Gartnavel https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/david-kennedy-sir-henderson/
- Dr RD Laing ~ Gartnaval, LSD, Sean Connery & Tavistock https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/rdlaing/
- Dr Martin Whittet, Gartnavel & Craig Dunain Psychiatric Hospital https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/dr-martin-whittet-gartnavel-craig-dunain-psychiatric-hospital/
- Dr. CAMERON was head of the World’s Psychiatric Association http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Psychiatric_Association
- #ECT #Scotland: Scots get electric brain shocks against their will https://spidercatweb.blog/ect-scotland-scots-get-electric-brain-shocks-against-their-will
- Clouds, Castle Craig, McCann & Aleister Crowley? https://spidercatweb.blog/clouds
- HOLYROOD’S child abuse inquiry will hear claims that British military scientists conducted drug tests on orphans in Scottish mental hospitals http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/548129/Holyrood-child-abuse-inquiry-Scottish-orphans-military-experiments
LENNOX CASTLE
- {part 1} https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/lennox-castle-hospital/
- {part 2} Disabled children given grotesque drug tests https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/lennox-castle-disabled-children-given-grotesque-drug-tests-sco/
- {part 3} Names of buried disabled children unearthed in mass graves revealed https://spidercatweb.blog/names-of-buried-disabled-children-unearthed-in-mass-graves-revealed-lennoxcastle/
SMYLLUM PARK ORPHANAGE
- Spanish Flu victims were children at Scottish orphanage https://spidercatweb.blog/scots-lab-rats
- SMYLLUM PARK NUNS RAN MUM & BABY HOME IN IRELAND https://spidercatweb.blog/smyllum-park-part-2/
- TUAM: Mass grave of 800 BABIES found at Irish orphanage https://spidercatweb.blog/tuam-mass-grave-800-babies/
- 400+ SCOTTISH ORPHANAGE CHILDREN BURIED IN UNMARKED GRAVE https://spidercatweb.blog/400-scots-orphans-unmarked-grave/
- Smyllum orphans will be nameless no more https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/2017/10/12/smyllum-orphans-nameless-no-more/
- Yet they believe in God?! #Smyllum https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/2017/06/22/smyllum-lanark/
- SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE & ELECTRIC SHOCK “TREATMENT” https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/smyllum-park-part3/
- ‘Girl hit by nun jumped to her death’ #SmyllumPark https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/girl-hit-by-nun-jumped-to-death-smyllumpark/
- Smyllum Park Orphanage. The Scottish Abuse Inquiry. https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/smyllum-park-part4/
QUARRIERS
- “The 335 Children In Unmarked Graves” in Scotland https://spidercatweb.blog/quarriers-the-335-children-in-unmarked-graves-in-scotland
- SCOTTISH CHILD ABUSE INQUIRY – QUARRIERS VILLAGE https://spidercatweb.blog/scai-quarriers-village
- QUARRIERS WEASEALS https://spidercatweb.blog/quarriers-weaseals/
- Charity fails to provide records for 40 yrs of child abuse. https://spidercatweb.blog/quarriers/
- Children had to bow and salute to care home staff https://spidercatweb.blog/children-had-to-bow-and-salute-to-care-home-staff-quarriers/
- https://theukdatabase.com/2012/03/20/quarriers-childrens-homes/
CIA / MI6 / MOSSAD
- CELIA IMRIE, ELECTRIC SHOCK “TREATMENT” & THE CIA https://spidercatweb.blog/celia-imrie-electro-shock-cia/
- MI6 pay outs: LSD mind control tests, Torture & Guantanamo https://spidercatweb.blog/mi6-pay-outs-lsd-mind-control-tests-guantanamo
- CIA TORTURE BRITISH CHILDREN- Aangirfan http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2015/04/cia-torture-of-british-children-peter.html
- CIA, MI6, HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION, MIND CONTROL & LSD. Scotland & Uk https://spidercatweb.blog/cia-mi6-lsd-scot-uk
- MOSSAD IN SCOTLAND: ISRAEL SPIES ON SNP #Aangirfan https://spidercatweb.blog/mossad-in-scotland/
- RENDITION PROJECT. Scotland & the #CIA torture flights https://spidercatweb.blog/rendition-project/
- URI GELLER https://spidercatweb.blog/uri-geller-mind-control-paedophiles/
- C.I.A Experiments DoC PART 1 PART 2
PROJECT SUNSHINE
- PART 1 https://spidercatweb.blog/poor-wee-tots archive
- PART 2 https://spidercatweb.blog/project-sunshine archive
- PART 3 https://spidercatweb.blog/143-baby-ashes archive
- PART 4 https://spidercatweb.blog/205-babies-ashes-crematorium-boss-quits-over-slow-cooking-comment-aberdeen-council-sing-his-praises archive
- FINDHORN, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, RADIATION & MIND CONTROL https://spidercatweb.blog/findhorn-radiation
UK
- British Government subjected thousands to chemical & biological warfare trials https://spidercatweb.blog/british-government-subjected-thousands-of-people-to-chemical-and-biological-warfare-trials
- Declassified, Porton Down Human Experimentation SARIN, PYREXAL & VX VAPOUR https://spidercatweb.blog/human-experimentation-declassified-files-porton-down-sarin-pyrexal-vx-vapour
- THE ENGLISH PATIENTS Human Experimentation & Pesticide Policy https://spidercatweb.blog/the-english-patient-human-experimentation
- Hyoscine hydrobromide aka Scopolamine & MIND CONTROL https://spidercatweb.blog/hyoscine-hydrobromide-aka-scopolamine
- ASTON HALL, Dr Kenneth Milner, CSA & HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION https://spidercatweb.blog/aston-hall-dr-milner
- Llanddewi Brefi, The Krays, LSD, Litvinoff & Tara. https://spidercatweb.blog/llanddewi_brefi/
- “Depressed” women put to sleep for months in notorious Sleep Rooms https://spidercatweb.blog/depressed-women-put-to-sleep-for-months-in-notorious-sleep-rooms
MKULTRA
- MIND CONTROL: Operations, Patents & Human Experimentation https://spidercatweb.blog/mind-control
- MIND CONTROL PROJECTS / OPERATIONS LIST https://spidercatweb.blog/mkultra
- Vets Sue CIA Over Mind Control Tests https://spidercatweb.blog/vets-sue-cia-over-mind-control-tests-01-07-09/
- Cathy O’Brien, Andy Peron, Dave Marrow, James Casbolt, Cathi Morgan, Brice Taylor
- MK Ultra & Paedophilia: BOOKS & PDFS https://spidercatweb.blog/books-pdfs/
- Mind Control: Programmers, Handlers, Abusers & Satanists ALLEGEDLY! https://spidercatweb.blog/programmers-handlers-allegedly/
- URI GELLER, MIND CONTROL & PAEDOPHILES https://spidercatweb.blog/uri-geller-mind-control-paedophiles/
THE EXPERTS
- Andrew Wakefield: MMR VACCINES & AUTISM https://spidercatweb.blog/andrew-wakefield-mmr-vaccines-autism
- ⏰WAKEY WAKEY⏰THE 💉VACCINE💉HOAX IS OVER! https://spidercatweb.blog/the-vaccine-hoax-is-over-hpv-mmr-autism
- “We could stop almost all psychotropic drugs without causing harm” https://spidercatweb.blog/psychiatric-drugs
- Perhaps you should watch these? {Part 7} Simple Truth of #Psychiatry by Peter Breggin MD https://spidercatweb.blog/perhaps-you-should-watch-this-6-peter-breggin-md
- Dr Russell L Blaylock: Neurosurgeon Exposes Nazi Healthcare System https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/dr-russell-l-blaylock-neurosurgeon-exposes-nazi-healthcare-system-vaccines-aspartame/
- WATCH The Most SHOCKING Psychiatric Documentary (1 hr 45 mins) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=II96QkZaz1E
CHEMTRAILS
- UK Government ADMITS Deadly Spraying https://spidercatweb.blog/uk-govt-admits-deadly-spraying-chemtrails
- Dementia leading cause of death: Air Pollution Particles & Alzheimers https://spidercatweb.blog/dementia-now-leading-cause-of-death/
- Air Pollution Particles Linked To Alzheimers https://spidercatweb.blog/air-pollution-linked-to-alzheimers-chemtrails/
- SCOTLAND’S CHEMTRAILS https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/geo-engineering-scotland-2015-2016/
- Former FBI Chief Ted Gunderson: Chemtrail Death Dumps Must Be Stopped https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/tedgunderson-chemtrails/
MANY THANKS
WILDCAT