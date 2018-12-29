spidercatweb.blog

HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION

HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION ~ SCOTLAND

DOWNLOAD via Scribd  https://www.scribd.com/document/368601248/HUMAN-EXPERIMENTATION-CIA-MI6-MK-ULTRA-TORTURE-LSD-RADIATION-BIOLOGICAL-WARFARE-SCOTLAND-UK 

DR CAMERON, GARTNAVAL & PSYCHIATRISTS

  1. Dr Ewen Cameron, The Douglas-Hamilton’s, Hess & Hobgoblins  https://spidercatweb.blog/cameron-hess-hamiltons-hobgoblins 
  2. Dr Ewen Cameron Gartnavel CIA Brainwashing LSD Torture & Mind Control  https://spidercatweb.blog/dr-donald-ewen-cameron
  3. Dr Angus MacNiven ~ Gartnavel ~ FILES LOCKED FOR 75 YEARS  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/dr-angus-macniven/
  4. Gartnavel Psychiatric Hospital https://spidercatweb.blog/gartnavel-psychiatric-hospital/
  5. Dr Henderson & Gartnavel https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/david-kennedy-sir-henderson/
  6. Dr RD Laing ~ Gartnaval, LSD, Sean Connery & Tavistock  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/rdlaing/
  7. Dr Martin Whittet, Gartnavel & Craig Dunain Psychiatric Hospital  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/dr-martin-whittet-gartnavel-craig-dunain-psychiatric-hospital/
  8. Dr. CAMERON was head of the World’s Psychiatric Association  http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Psychiatric_Association
  9. #ECT #Scotland: Scots get electric brain shocks against their will  https://spidercatweb.blog/ect-scotland-scots-get-electric-brain-shocks-against-their-will
  10. Clouds, Castle Craig, McCann & Aleister Crowley? https://spidercatweb.blog/clouds
SCOTTISH CHILDREN’S HOMES & ASYLUMS

  1. HOLYROOD’S child abuse inquiry will hear claims that British military scientists conducted drug tests on orphans in Scottish mental hospitals  http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/548129/Holyrood-child-abuse-inquiry-Scottish-orphans-military-experiments

LENNOX CASTLE

  1. {part 1}  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/lennox-castle-hospital/
  2. {part 2} Disabled children given grotesque drug tests   https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/lennox-castle-disabled-children-given-grotesque-drug-tests-sco/
  3. {part 3} Names of buried disabled children unearthed in mass graves revealed  https://spidercatweb.blog/names-of-buried-disabled-children-unearthed-in-mass-graves-revealed-lennoxcastle/

SMYLLUM PARK ORPHANAGE

  1. Spanish Flu victims were children at Scottish orphanage  https://spidercatweb.blog/scots-lab-rats
  2. SMYLLUM PARK NUNS RAN MUM & BABY HOME IN IRELAND  https://spidercatweb.blog/smyllum-park-part-2/
  3. TUAM: Mass grave of 800 BABIES found at Irish orphanage  https://spidercatweb.blog/tuam-mass-grave-800-babies/
  4. 400+ SCOTTISH ORPHANAGE CHILDREN BURIED IN UNMARKED GRAVE  https://spidercatweb.blog/400-scots-orphans-unmarked-grave/
  5. Smyllum orphans will be nameless no more  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/2017/10/12/smyllum-orphans-nameless-no-more/
  6. Yet they believe in God?! #Smyllum  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/2017/06/22/smyllum-lanark/
  7. SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE & ELECTRIC SHOCK “TREATMENT”  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/smyllum-park-part3/
  8. ‘Girl hit by nun jumped to her death’ #SmyllumPark   https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/girl-hit-by-nun-jumped-to-death-smyllumpark/
  9. Smyllum Park Orphanage. The Scottish Abuse Inquiry.  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/smyllum-park-part4/

QUARRIERS

  1. “The 335 Children In Unmarked Graves” in Scotland  https://spidercatweb.blog/quarriers-the-335-children-in-unmarked-graves-in-scotland
  2. SCOTTISH CHILD ABUSE INQUIRY – QUARRIERS VILLAGE  https://spidercatweb.blog/scai-quarriers-village
  3. QUARRIERS WEASEALS https://spidercatweb.blog/quarriers-weaseals/
  4. Charity fails to provide records for 40 yrs of child abuse.  https://spidercatweb.blog/quarriers/
  5. Children had to bow and salute to care home staff  https://spidercatweb.blog/children-had-to-bow-and-salute-to-care-home-staff-quarriers/
  6. https://theukdatabase.com/2012/03/20/quarriers-childrens-homes/

CIA / MI6 / MOSSAD

  1. CELIA IMRIE, ELECTRIC SHOCK “TREATMENT” & THE CIA  https://spidercatweb.blog/celia-imrie-electro-shock-cia/
  2. MI6 pay outs: LSD mind control tests, Torture & Guantanamo  https://spidercatweb.blog/mi6-pay-outs-lsd-mind-control-tests-guantanamo
  3. CIA TORTURE BRITISH CHILDREN- Aangirfan  http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/2015/04/cia-torture-of-british-children-peter.html
  4. CIA, MI6, HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION, MIND CONTROL & LSD. Scotland & Uk  https://spidercatweb.blog/cia-mi6-lsd-scot-uk
  5. MOSSAD IN SCOTLAND: ISRAEL SPIES ON SNP #Aangirfan  https://spidercatweb.blog/mossad-in-scotland/
  6. RENDITION PROJECT. Scotland & the #CIA torture flights   https://spidercatweb.blog/rendition-project/
  7. URI GELLER  https://spidercatweb.blog/uri-geller-mind-control-paedophiles/
  8. C.I.A Experiments DoC   PART 1   PART 2 

PROJECT SUNSHINE

  1. PART 1  https://spidercatweb.blog/poor-wee-tots   archive
  2. PART 2  https://spidercatweb.blog/project-sunshine  archive
  3. PART 3  https://spidercatweb.blog/143-baby-ashes   archive
  4. PART 4  https://spidercatweb.blog/205-babies-ashes-crematorium-boss-quits-over-slow-cooking-comment-aberdeen-council-sing-his-praises   archive
  5. FINDHORN, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, RADIATION & MIND CONTROL  https://spidercatweb.blog/findhorn-radiation

 

UK

  1. British Government subjected thousands to chemical & biological warfare trials  https://spidercatweb.blog/british-government-subjected-thousands-of-people-to-chemical-and-biological-warfare-trials
  2. Declassified, Porton Down Human Experimentation SARIN, PYREXAL & VX VAPOUR  https://spidercatweb.blog/human-experimentation-declassified-files-porton-down-sarin-pyrexal-vx-vapour
  3. THE ENGLISH PATIENTS Human Experimentation & Pesticide Policy  https://spidercatweb.blog/the-english-patient-human-experimentation
  4. Hyoscine hydrobromide aka Scopolamine  & MIND CONTROL  https://spidercatweb.blog/hyoscine-hydrobromide-aka-scopolamine
  5. ASTON HALL, Dr Kenneth Milner, CSA & HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION  https://spidercatweb.blog/aston-hall-dr-milner
  6. Llanddewi Brefi, The Krays, LSD, Litvinoff & Tara.  https://spidercatweb.blog/llanddewi_brefi/
  7. “Depressed” women put to sleep for months in notorious Sleep Rooms  https://spidercatweb.blog/depressed-women-put-to-sleep-for-months-in-notorious-sleep-rooms

MKULTRA

  1. MIND CONTROL: Operations, Patents & Human Experimentation  https://spidercatweb.blog/mind-control
  2. MIND CONTROL PROJECTS / OPERATIONS LIST  https://spidercatweb.blog/mkultra
  3. Vets Sue CIA Over Mind Control Tests https://spidercatweb.blog/vets-sue-cia-over-mind-control-tests-01-07-09/
  4. Cathy O’Brien, Andy Peron, Dave Marrow, James Casbolt, Cathi Morgan, Brice Taylor
  5. MK Ultra & Paedophilia: BOOKS & PDFS https://spidercatweb.blog/books-pdfs/
  6. Mind Control: Programmers, Handlers, Abusers & Satanists ALLEGEDLY!  https://spidercatweb.blog/programmers-handlers-allegedly/
  7. URI GELLER, MIND CONTROL & PAEDOPHILES https://spidercatweb.blog/uri-geller-mind-control-paedophiles/

THE EXPERTS

  1. Andrew Wakefield: MMR VACCINES & AUTISM https://spidercatweb.blog/andrew-wakefield-mmr-vaccines-autism
  2. ⏰WAKEY WAKEY⏰THE 💉VACCINE💉HOAX IS OVER!  https://spidercatweb.blog/the-vaccine-hoax-is-over-hpv-mmr-autism
  3. “We could stop almost all psychotropic drugs without causing harm”  https://spidercatweb.blog/psychiatric-drugs
  4. Perhaps you should watch these? {Part 7} Simple Truth of #Psychiatry by Peter Breggin MD https://spidercatweb.blog/perhaps-you-should-watch-this-6-peter-breggin-md
  5. Dr Russell L Blaylock: Neurosurgeon Exposes Nazi Healthcare System  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/dr-russell-l-blaylock-neurosurgeon-exposes-nazi-healthcare-system-vaccines-aspartame/
  6. WATCH The Most SHOCKING Psychiatric Documentary   (1 hr 45 mins)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=II96QkZaz1E

CHEMTRAILS

  1. UK Government ADMITS Deadly Spraying  https://spidercatweb.blog/uk-govt-admits-deadly-spraying-chemtrails
  2. Dementia leading cause of death: Air Pollution Particles & Alzheimers  https://spidercatweb.blog/dementia-now-leading-cause-of-death/
  3. Air Pollution Particles Linked To Alzheimers  https://spidercatweb.blog/air-pollution-linked-to-alzheimers-chemtrails/
  4. SCOTLAND’S CHEMTRAILS https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/geo-engineering-scotland-2015-2016/
  5. Former FBI Chief Ted Gunderson: Chemtrail Death Dumps Must Be Stopped  https://spidercatweb.wordpress.com/tedgunderson-chemtrails/

 

