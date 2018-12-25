GOD, AGENTS, CHILD SEX ABUSE, BELINDA & THE INDY CAMP

Links to entire series (blogs & docs etc) https://spidercatweb.blog/spooks

STEVEN CRIELLY ~ SCOTTISH SOVEREIGNS ~ YouTube. Crielly is part of PFP originally called Scottish Sovereigns but is now People For People and this is PFP on YouTube

Crielly & Jah are two of the ones behind the Stone Of Destiny “friends of Jah group” who were VERY much seen & heard during the whole Indy Camp mess. Crielly of Uddingston is part of “JAH group” Campaigner has appeared in court charged with threatening a judge who gave the go ahead to evict ‘indy camp archive

IndyCamp letter to “King of Scotland” (Jah) “we no longer require nor want your support” archive

(left) Indy camper claiming they’re having their phones hacked. M15? archive

(right) 2017 – SPROUL, JAH, CRIELLY, McFARLANE & NEIL McKECHNIE

I fell over this page. D’ya think they are pro Gerrish, UKC & BCG etc?!!

Rob Ess & John Smith. Both are Common Law-ers & John is the man behind https://www.commonlawcourt.com/ He is also very good friends with Fresh Start & friends with Freedom Talk Radio which is Andy Preacher’s Radio Channel

pic sources 1 2

Also part of People For People (PFP) – alongside Stephen Crielly – is Theresa Stirling. Theresa is / was also a part of Scottish Sovereigns. Theresa can be seen here giving a speech which was uploaded 5 years ago onto the on the Scot Sovs youtube channel. & on PFP’s Youtube channel, You can see Theresa is on PFP too!!

But oddly, I came across her name when I was having a look at John Smith’s CLC website. On – cases page 1 Theresa Stirling, mentioned twice in fact! Once on page 1, number 10 & then again on cases page 2. number 6!! Coincidence eh?!

David Scott (UKC, BCG & New Chartists) is the director at the helm of Fresh Start Foundation (FSF) & Neil McKechnie is also one of the directors, he runs the twitter page. @FSFtruthjustice. (Both seen here at highlands roadshow) Neil was involved in the Hollie Greig campaign alongside Belinda, Bill Maloney, Brian Gerrish & Lou Collins & David got involved during the Free Robert Green campaign. & belinda’s biggest cheerleader is of course Ex FSF director Andy Preacher @iwasraped1

Belinda LOVES FSF! She put in an appearance at one of the very earliest FSF meetings in Dunblane. She & her friend Jah are seemingly everywhere & involved in everything north of the border! Including Jah’s trampling all over & making a mockery of the Indy Camp

According to eye witness account. Stephen Crielly, Jah & Rob Sproul have all been seen with Belinda. & it’s well known Belinda was up in Scotland for the FSF meeting in Dunblane.

HOLLIE GREIG’s case was CRAWLING with “assets” from day one, what with, Maggs Shaw, Neil McKechnie, Belinda, Maloney, UKC, Icke to name but a few

How come all these cases & its always the same few folk crawling all over them?

Gerrish LOVES FSF. So much so, he has been up to Scotland & spoken numerous times at FSF meetings at least twice in person Orkney, Edinburgh & once by video link & he regularly mentions FSF on UKC

https://twitter.com/FSFtruthjustice/status/1034121948010299400?s=19

Procurator Fiscal Decides Not to Proceed with Case Against JAH & Stephen Crielly https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2017/09/13/procurator-fiscal-decides-not-to-proceed-with-case-against-jah-muaddib-and-stephen-crielly/

MUAD DIB & BELINDA McKENZIE & HERE

KFM ~ Kent Freedom Movement TONY FARRELL & NICK KOLLERSTROM

7th memorial of London 7/7 bombing ~ KFM interviews NICK KOLLERSTROM, BELINDA McKENZIE & TONY FARRELL

https://mega.nz/#F!UngxGI4D!x3qsF-cFQ389g7YH5m99Dg

JAH aka “Muad’Dib” aka Anthony John Hill of Kells, Co Meath. Jah is supposedly the man behind the Ripple Effect & Ripple Effect 2 which “debunk” the London 7/7 bombing. The Man Behind 7/7 Ripple Effect” (24 June 2009) ripple effect wiki

A.J. HILL Company House – KNIGHT FRANK LLP 55 Baker St. Intelligence?

Even Gerrish got his tuppence worth..

“Brian Gerrish shows the evidence of how a ‘charity’ is influencing people in power in the UK – under the guise of providing training. 7/7 Ripple effect shows how 7/7 bombings were not the work of Muslim Suicide Bombers.” Common Purpose/7-7 Ripple Effect

Hill’s “evidence” is so compelling that J7 Truth campaign wrote

“We do not support the film, its producers, its unsubstantiated conjecture, or the sending of the film to relatives of victims or survivors.”

(Allegedly, Jah then went around harassing 7/7 bereaved relatives until he ended up getting arrested, at which point the alt media turned him into a hero truthteller being persecuted by the establishment)

Belinda, to say the very least is one extremely dodgy woman. Supposedly of inherited wealth with government connections and if you look into the Iran Aid scandal you’ll find her name crops up as she was allegedly involved in money laundering/fraud to tune of £5 million. But apparently, she got off scot free. Mojahedin-e Khalq & PMOI

Belinda is said to have started & pretty much funded the entire “truth movement”

source

I d’no about that but she was certainly about & looking VERY LIKE the organiser & driving force behind the Trafalgar Child Abuse Rallies in 2010 2011 and 2012

She was also heavily involved with the Hollie Greig case & is said to be the only person still in contact with Anne Greig.

She was also very heavily involved with the Hampstead case.

BOTH of which cases involved VIPs & Ritual Abuse & BOTH were crawling with MI5 / MI6.

(they were no doubt made to feel totally redundant by Belinda & her overwhelmingly IN YOUR FACE need to meddle in every aspect to the point she is a total liability)

She was also right up the front with the 7/7 bombing disinfo….

So, financially, I have no idea, but strikes me that Belinda fairly gets about & it wouldn’t surprise me to discover she was behind a lot of the “truther scene”

AND she does know LOTS & LOTS OF ALLEDGED “INTELLIGENCE” AGENTS

WHO’S WHO OF UK CHILD ABUSE RALLIES, LONDON

BELINDA USED TO HAVE TWO – SUPPOSEDLY Ex MI5 AGENTS – LIVING WITH HER

Annie_Machon & David_Shayler

WHAT SHAYLER DID NEXT Renegade MI5 officer who blew the whistle on former colleagues is now living in a squat, dressing as a woman, and calling himself Delores Kane!

“6ft transvestite squatter Delores Kane who also believes he is the Messiah and happens to be Britain’s best-known renegade former spy. A short distance from the home of the novelist E M Forster, David Shayler and his miniskirt-clad alter ego have taken up residence in a 17th-century National Trust farmhouse after a decade of spiritual contemplation which has led the one-time MI5 officer to the conclusion that he is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ and that all of humanity’s ills can be curby a four-year programme of hemp cultivation.”

Who’s a pretty boy then?

THE GODS

Funny how Belinda knows THREE men who all seriously go around telling people they are god. She’s even had TWO of them stay with her! HOW is that even possible?! Until recently, I had never even heard of one person that claims to be god far less THREE & I sure as hell don’t know any personally!!

TONY FARRELL

“Belinda McKenzie also interrupted a presentation Bridget from the July 7th Truth Campaign and I were doing at some truther meeting in London a few years back. Just as our presentation and Q & A was wrapping up she barged in noisily and told everyone how she wanted to introduce one of the heroes of 7/7 truth, Tony Farrell. Farrell was basically Shayler’s replacement, a fake whistleblower designed to derail the 7/7 truth movement. You may remember this guy, he says that he worked for Yorkshire Special Branch and then woke up to the truth about 7/7 and was sacked for speaking out. Now, I have met Farrell personally, at this truther meeting I mentioned, I also engaged him via email over many months and I can 100% say that this man is a fraud. There is no way he got sacked by special branch, no way he’s another truthteller persecuted by the establishment.” SOURCE

Tony Farrell & Charles Seven Case POSTED ON APRIL 30, 2013

From: Andrew Johnson Date: 2013-04-30 07:59:20

I wanted to bring this long “blog” by Mark Windows to your attention, as it is about the very unusual “Charles Seven” (not her real name) and Tony Farrell case.

This was featured in an interview with Tony Farrell in a UK Column Live programme earlier this year – introduced by Brian Gerrish.

www.landofthefree.co.uk/site/component/content/article/1-latest-news/147-entrapment-or-insanity-where-fools-rush-in-and-the-qcharles-sevenq-story

Also a part of the KFM is Nick Kollerstrom, who can be seen HERE discussing conspiracy theories with none other than……. DAVID SHAYLER!!

And here you can see Kollerstrom, Farrell and… BELINDA!!

Then I remembered this! Its EXACTLY THE SAME as JAH’s situation.

A “truther” speaks out & accuses secret services of being behind a hoax / false flag & is taken to court! & low & behold, theres Nick. Spivey & Lee Rigby Trial. Kollerstrom is right into all the hoax / false flag events Woolich London 7/7 London Bridge Manchester

Strikes me he could be an incredible “asset” Not only as controlled opposition, but also a undercover spy, and he does an incredible job of making “truthers” look insane!!

The Kent Freedom Movement (KFM) & Tony Farrells case.

Below Screenshots taken from – Tony Farrell visits Indy Camp

Jah’s – 7/7 ripple effect & Farrell’s – 7 hills ripple effect

Farrell has also interviewed a lady called 7.

THAT IS A LOT OF SEVENS! & I have to ask.. seriously,

WTF’s the craic with the blue jumpers & hats? It’s kinda freaky. Almost like…

OAPs of the corn!!

Former intelligence adviser sues police over dismissal https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/former-intelligence-adviser-sues-police-over-dismissal-1-3591080

BELOW, NOTE TONY FARRELL AS BELINDA’S “Intelligence analyst”

And HERE he states “My name is Tony Farrell, I am a former Principal Intelligence Analyst within the police service “

some of the… oddities!

Belinda had 2 “ex” MI5 agents living with her. (Shayler & Machon) Belinda was front & centre “supporting” Jah after the making of Ripple Effect Jah’s film was spreading the exact same things/ideas/theories as Shayler & l ike Shayler and 9/11. Jah was spreading propaganda/disinfo about 7/7 Like Shayler, Jah also claims to be Christ (Jah also claims he’s King of Scotland!!) Farrell also pals wi Belinda, Jah & latterly Crielly & MacFarlane All the Sevens lol! Like Shayler, Farrell also claims to be “ex” intelligence. TWO Englishmen (Jah & Farrell) Infiltrating Indy Camp with the help of TWO Scotsmen (Crielly & MacFarlane) Jah & Farrell are both very good friends with Belinda. Jah & Farrell have both made films that’s title includes words SEVEN and RIPPLE EFFECT Farrell has also interviewed a lady called 7. Crielly & MacFarlane both worked on Farrell’s film 7 hills thingy Crielly is allegedly regularly seen about wi his Jah shaped shadow Neil, David & FSF being linked to everyone. Crielly, John smith, Belinda, etc etc The blue hats?

AND HOW ARE THEY ARE ALL PALS WI BELINDA?

Links to entire series (blogs & docs etc) https://spidercatweb.blog/spooks

Info & Sources

Links to entire series (blogs & docs etc) https://spidercatweb.blog/spooks

*SERIES ON YOUTUBE*

ITNJ, CIA, MI5, BCG, Gerrish, Walker & Stone https://youtu.be/pCixxw1AaCk I SPY THE SPIES & THEIR LIES https://youtu.be/M1ShfN_mFSY JOKESTEAD’S CLOUD & THE *87* GCHQ FILES https://youtu.be/-kK-zN-8vkk COMMON LAW-ERS https://youtu.be/GrEiSWp_lDQ ANGE, EDDIE & CAT https://youtu.be/O0am53tw6NI GCHQ CONFIRMED Maggs Shaw https://youtu.be/rTHkmFEaBSI C for… Campaigners https://youtu.be/NIM0YZA-zRM D for… Dick’eds Dossier https://youtu.be/mAT84hqMOQE Jarvis & Hayes convo about Gerrish https://youtu.be/PkmgVodpwCs Tatchell accused of child sexual abuse https://youtu.be/muKcrZB8uN8 WEDGER & MCKENZIE ~ D & V CONFERENCE

1 ~ https://youtu.be/F6SWjmmrJk8 2 ~ https://youtu.be/-LXH9pKZ4b4

DOWNLOADS

FRESH START FOUNDATION (FSF)

https://1drv.ms/w/s!AgMUwr-MwIDY_VC2GqCB_TUNp16i GOD, AGENTS, CSA, BELINDA & THE INDY CAMP

https://1drv.ms/w/s!AgMUwr-MwIDY_RUufxZnwDIZFqUm BRIAN GERRISH

https://1drv.ms/w/s!AgMUwr-MwIDYgP4gJfSI4NOP_uJ1mw

Links to entire series (blogs & docs etc) https://spidercatweb.blog/spooks