#FootiePaedo

The Scottish Football Paedophile Ring

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

  1. WHAT MARTIN HENRY (footie inquiry) & INQUIRY REPORT WON’T TELL YOU! https://youtu.be/LNKTIMwBJok
  2. FOOTIE PAEDO RING FOR DUMMIES! https://youtu.be/QsfgRGAPMYk
  3. GERRY MCCANN, CELTIC & PAEDO https://youtu.be/ADJQUAHPtfA
  4. CELTIC FC ~ PIZZAGATE https://youtu.be/XbY8bFVajX8
  5. AAMAR ANWAR, LENNON, McCANN & CELTIC https://youtu.be/ZwtWZffETnI
  6. CELTIC, BROWN, DAFBET, TULOY & PAEDO https://youtu.be/a94Lz-ieoBM
  7. 9 MONKS, SAVILE, O’BRIEN ~ FT AUGUSTUS https://youtu.be/NUGUCqEKWhQ
  8. SCOTTISH FOOTBALL & CSA #FootiePaedo https://youtu.be/v2rcdUzWGOk
  9. BEAUTIFUL GAME DOCUMENTARY https://youtu.be/if4AAfzCx2E
  10. GOSSIP! (Celtic, My granda, Blood, Royals, Paedo ) https://youtu.be/aJEX6dXLu8I
  11. McCAFFERTY TIMELINE https://youtu.be/olOpAMKMrGM
  12. Neil Lennon, Terrorism, Spooks & Celtic https://youtu.be/A9cs1NgXL78
  13. IS THIS WHAT HAPPENED WI THE COIN? SPOOKY  https://youtu.be/Ls1U0uo-qdU
  14. DOT TO DOT WITH THE UNTOUCHABLES ~ Scottish Serial Killers & The Footie Paedo Ring https://youtu.be/SA-vc55G1ac

READ BLOGS

  1. Martin Henry – Head of the footie inquiry, The church & the paedo ring  https://spidercatweb.blog/martin-henry-james-rennie-neil-strachan-celtic
  2. Scottish #FootiePaedo List+Links https://spidercatweb.blog/footiepaedo-list-links/
  3. 9 Monks, Savile & Cardinal Keith O’Brien – Ft Augustus Child Abuse  https://spidercatweb.blog/9monks-savile-cardinal-obrien-fort-augustus-csa
  4. Rennie, Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & the footie inquiry!  https://spidercatweb.blog/rennie-torbett-fairbridge-youthlink-watson-and-head-of-the-footie-inquiry/
  5. McRae, Gallogley, Paton, Jock Stein, Kevin Kelly, Catholic Church & Savile  https://spidercatweb.blog/112553-2
  6. Celtic Pizzagate  https://spidercatweb.blog/celtic-pizzagate/
  7. STOP IT NOW – Henry, Allardyce, ScotGov, Youth Offenders & Paedo  https://spidercatweb.blog/stop-it-now-henry-allardyce-nota-scotgov-youth-offenders-paedophilia
  8. MORE Operation Algebra https://spidercatweb.blog/even-more-on-the-operation-algebra-paedo-ring-scotland/
  9. McCafferty, Torbett, Fairbridge & The Footie  https://spidercatweb.blog/mccafferty-torbett-fairbridge/
  10. Jack, John, Julian & Footie Paedo https://spidercatweb.blog/jack-john-justin-footie-paedo/
  11. Neil lennon, Terror Attacks, Spooks & Celtic. https://spidercatweb.blog/neil-lennon-terror-attacks-spooks
  12. THIRD #Celtic Boys Club coach found GUILTY of child abuse in space of 6 wks  https://spidercatweb.blog/third-celtic-boys-club-coach-found-guilty-of-child-abuse-in-space-of-6-weeks
  13. TORBETT ARRESTED & DETAINED https://spidercatweb.blog/paedophile-former-youth-coach-jim-torbett-kicked-out-of-america
  14. Former Director Confirms Boys Club WERE part of Celtic  https://spidercatweb.blog/former-director-confirms-boys-club-were-part-of-celtic-fc

