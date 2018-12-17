#FootiePaedo
The Scottish Football Paedophile Ring
- WHAT MARTIN HENRY (footie inquiry) & INQUIRY REPORT WON’T TELL YOU! https://youtu.be/LNKTIMwBJok
- FOOTIE PAEDO RING FOR DUMMIES! https://youtu.be/QsfgRGAPMYk
- GERRY MCCANN, CELTIC & PAEDO https://youtu.be/ADJQUAHPtfA
- CELTIC FC ~ PIZZAGATE https://youtu.be/XbY8bFVajX8
- AAMAR ANWAR, LENNON, McCANN & CELTIC https://youtu.be/ZwtWZffETnI
- CELTIC, BROWN, DAFBET, TULOY & PAEDO https://youtu.be/a94Lz-ieoBM
- 9 MONKS, SAVILE, O’BRIEN ~ FT AUGUSTUS https://youtu.be/NUGUCqEKWhQ
- SCOTTISH FOOTBALL & CSA #FootiePaedo https://youtu.be/v2rcdUzWGOk
- BEAUTIFUL GAME DOCUMENTARY https://youtu.be/if4AAfzCx2E
- GOSSIP! (Celtic, My granda, Blood, Royals, Paedo ) https://youtu.be/aJEX6dXLu8I
- McCAFFERTY TIMELINE https://youtu.be/olOpAMKMrGM
- Neil Lennon, Terrorism, Spooks & Celtic https://youtu.be/A9cs1NgXL78
- IS THIS WHAT HAPPENED WI THE COIN? SPOOKY https://youtu.be/Ls1U0uo-qdU
- DOT TO DOT WITH THE UNTOUCHABLES ~ Scottish Serial Killers & The Footie Paedo Ring https://youtu.be/SA-vc55G1ac
- Martin Henry – Head of the footie inquiry, The church & the paedo ring https://spidercatweb.blog/martin-henry-james-rennie-neil-strachan-celtic
- Scottish #FootiePaedo List+Links https://spidercatweb.blog/footiepaedo-list-links/
- 9 Monks, Savile & Cardinal Keith O’Brien – Ft Augustus Child Abuse https://spidercatweb.blog/9monks-savile-cardinal-obrien-fort-augustus-csa
- Rennie, Torbett, Fairbridge, Youthlink, Mr Watson & the footie inquiry! https://spidercatweb.blog/rennie-torbett-fairbridge-youthlink-watson-and-head-of-the-footie-inquiry/
- McRae, Gallogley, Paton, Jock Stein, Kevin Kelly, Catholic Church & Savile https://spidercatweb.blog/112553-2
- Celtic Pizzagate https://spidercatweb.blog/celtic-pizzagate/
- STOP IT NOW – Henry, Allardyce, ScotGov, Youth Offenders & Paedo https://spidercatweb.blog/stop-it-now-henry-allardyce-nota-scotgov-youth-offenders-paedophilia
- MORE Operation Algebra https://spidercatweb.blog/even-more-on-the-operation-algebra-paedo-ring-scotland/
- McCafferty, Torbett, Fairbridge & The Footie https://spidercatweb.blog/mccafferty-torbett-fairbridge/
- Jack, John, Julian & Footie Paedo https://spidercatweb.blog/jack-john-justin-footie-paedo/
- Neil lennon, Terror Attacks, Spooks & Celtic. https://spidercatweb.blog/neil-lennon-terror-attacks-spooks
- THIRD #Celtic Boys Club coach found GUILTY of child abuse in space of 6 wks https://spidercatweb.blog/third-celtic-boys-club-coach-found-guilty-of-child-abuse-in-space-of-6-weeks
- TORBETT ARRESTED & DETAINED https://spidercatweb.blog/paedophile-former-youth-coach-jim-torbett-kicked-out-of-america
- Former Director Confirms Boys Club WERE part of Celtic https://spidercatweb.blog/former-director-confirms-boys-club-were-part-of-celtic-fc