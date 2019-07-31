Five suspects accused of sexually abusing 42 pupils at Scots school

FIVE suspects have appeared in court accused of abusing 42 pupils at a school.

Robert de Koning, 65, and Ian Nutman, 60, face a string of allegations including sexual abuse over three decades.

Philip Barton, 64, Angus Munn, 55, and Nigel Lloyd, 59, are also accused of several assaults at the establishment in Fife.

All charges relate to a period between 1981 and 2013.

Nutman, of Kirkcaldy, is accused of ten attacks, including one which allegedly endangered life, as well as one charge of sexual abuse.

De Koning, also from the town, faces a charge of assault, four of sexual abuse and two of indecent assault.

Barton, of Aberdour, is accused of 45 offences, including 42 assaults.

Prosecutors claim he caused severe injury in three cases and endangered life in seven.

Other allegations include watching boys naked in a communal shower — and striking one on the buttocks.

Munn, of Kinghorn, allegedly left a lad unconscious by forcing him to the ground and lying on him. He’s accused of risking life on four occasions.

Meanwhile, Lloyd, of Kinross, faces five assault raps.

All men denied the charges at a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh and will stand trial next year.

https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/4497449/five-suspects-sexual-abuse-scots-school/

