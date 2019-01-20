‘Ex’ Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris fires warning at hitman jailed for gunning down close pal Paul Massey

EX-gangster Paul Ferris has fired a warning at the hitman jailed for gunning down close pal “Mr Big” Paul Massey.

Ferris said “street justice” will be served on twisted killer Mark Fellows

Paul Ferris has warned twister killer Mark Fellows

Ferris once consoled close pal Massey at his mums’s funeral

His comments came after Fellows, 38, was jailed for the fatal shooting of Massey from Salford, Greater Manchester.

Ferris told The Scottish Sun on Sunday: “The general public have nothing to fear.

Gangland hitman ‘The Iceman’ Mark Fellows ‘has a £150k price on his head’

“Once street justice is served on the people who killed Paul Massey, then things in Salford will get back to normal.

“This will only end one way.”