‘Ex’ Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris fires warning at hitman jailed for gunning down close pal Paul Massey
EX-gangster Paul Ferris has fired a warning at the hitman jailed for gunning down close pal “Mr Big” Paul Massey.
Ferris said “street justice” will be served on twisted killer Mark Fellows
Ferris once consoled close pal Massey at his mums’s funeral
His comments came after Fellows, 38, was jailed for the fatal shooting of Massey from Salford, Greater Manchester.
Ferris told The Scottish Sun on Sunday: “The general public have nothing to fear.
Gangland hitman ‘The Iceman’ Mark Fellows ‘has a £150k price on his head’
“Once street justice is served on the people who killed Paul Massey, then things in Salford will get back to normal.
“This will only end one way.”
Fellows pumped 18 rounds into Massey with an Uzi machine gun in Salford in July 2015.
The fiend escaped justice until he and crony Steven Boyle, 35, killed Massey’s pal John Kinsella — once called upon to help Rangers gaffer Steven Gerrard out of “trouble” — in Liverpool in 2018.
Both were handed life sentences at the city’s crown court on Thursday.
