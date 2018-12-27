EVEN MORE on the I.T.N.J

Articles In This Series written by https://claimsoftheliving.blogspot.com

Following is quoted from Part V Humanitad, ITNJ, United Nations & New Age Order https://claimsoftheliving.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-itnj-rears-its-ugly-head-humanitad.html

“And then there’s Humanitad. Internationally recognized and an avid supporter of the United Nations.

The catch phrase at the bottom of this page under “Mission” is interesting:

‘one world – one humanity‘

Go through that website carefully. It was an enlightening experience for me. A bunch of pictures at United Nations events. Here it mentions the ITNJ. So the ITNJ IS part of Humanitad.”