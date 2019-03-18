spidercatweb.blog

EVEN MORE Alternative Media “Agents”

Caroline is one of the New Chartists Movement (Gerrish’s latest crap) & she also does her own series thingy called STEPPING STONES on the Bases Restricted channel

Caroline talking about the New Chartists on one of Miles Johnston’s channels

Caroline interviewing Brian Gerrish about Mel Shaw on one of Miles Johnston’s channels.  & that’s not the only vid of Caroline & Gerrish that Miles has done. see Here & Here

 

Caroline & John Smith (he is the dude behind the whole common law court crap)

& you guessed it!  The video is on one of Miles Johnston’s channels!

Caroline on Robb Ess’s channel (aka Robert Sproul)

John Smith is VERY pally with David Scott & even spoke at one of the Fresh Start meetings. They CONSTANTLY promote each others shite

John is also VERY pally wi Rob Ess & they have made several vids together. see Here & Here & Here

John Smith & Rob Ess are also both pally with Belinda’s buddy, that moron Jah! & Creilly, Jah Neil & Richard & Rob are ALL friends with Belinda McKenzie. Video on Rob Ess’s channel

ALEX THOMSON

Part of the Brit Con Group, UK Column etc. Worked for GCHQ for 9 years! (supposedly doesn’t anymore!) Alex Thomson – also on Miles Johnston’s channel!

PLEASE NOTE – The logo on the top left corner – hand within a hand….  IS A PAEDO LOGO!!

Caroline & Alex may be ones to keep an eye on. They are a lot less well know & so have kinda been flying under the radar a wee bit. But they have both been / are being promoted a lot more than usual recently…….

ALL MY RELATED BLOGS & VIDEOS

