spidercatweb

EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM SERIES ~ links to all my vids & blogs

ON YOUTUBE

  1. EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM https://youtu.be/sLPMB2chuqI
  2. ARCHITECTURE, PHAROAHS & SKYE https://youtu.be/8hWexLKH0uc
  3. PYRAMIDS OF SCOTLAND https://youtu.be/MHKxekUb61Y
  4. CELTS CALLED THEMSELVES HEBREWS https://youtu.be/6_IPOwxo-PY
  5. CELTS ARE THE ISRAELITES https://youtu.be/LA0pt7An07M

READ EDINBURGH IS JERUSALEM SERIES 

  1. THE EDINBURGH SEVEN 
  2. BRITAIN The Key To World History 
  3. CHARLIE, FLORA, PYRAMIDS & MACs
  4. Edinburgh: Architecture, Monuments & Statues
  5. SCOTIA, KING TUT & CELTIC DNA 
  6. Charlie, Scathach & Cu Chulainn
  7. Cleo, Alex, Caesar & Scotland
  8. Hebrew and Gaelic – Who is anti Semitic?

READ MORE

  1. Scots, the Declaration of Arbroath & the Israelites
  2. Jesus & the Inner Hebrides
  3. Book Of Tephi. Ireland, Scotland & Lost Tribes Of Israel   archive
  4. Traditions of Israelite Descent in Scotland
  5. The Lost Tribes Of Israel & The Declaration of Arbroath  archive
  7. Atlantis, Scotland & Egypt
  8. Bloody Royals

STONE OF DESTINY 

  1. “The Cludgie Stane of Destiny” by Robbie the Pict
  2. Pebbles
  3. JACOB, ISRAEL & THE STONE OF DESTINY
  4. Jacob’s Ladder
  5. Lilith, Owls, Tyre, The Stone of Destiny & Queen Elizabeth
  6. The Stone Of Destiny. MSM Articles
  7. Stone of Destiny: Articles etc from 1872-date

MORE ABOUT SKYE

  1. UAMH AN ARD ACHADH
  2. Human bones from 1577 atrocity recovered from MASSACRE CAVE on EIGG
  3. Rhum, Cuillin & The Isle of Skye
  4. Runrig, Big Country, Shinty, Isle of Skye & SNPs ever so blessed Peter Wishart
  5. Isle of Skye: The Cuillin, Fairy Pools, The Needle, Quiraing & Sleat.
  6. The Wolf of Badenoch, Guinevere & The MacDonald’s 
  7. BRIEF HISTORY OF CLAN DONALD OF SLEAT

MORE SCOTTISH HISTORY

  1. TIMELINE: Scotland, Prehistory to Present Day
  2. The Highlanders & The Native Americans
  3. Act of Proscription Scotland’s History
  4. If Indy Ref Was Rigged, Surely We Must Question The Integrity Of Every Election? ONE YEAR AFTER WE WERE TOLD WE VOTED NO

URI Mossad GELLER

  1. Uri Geller Visits Lamb Part 1
  2. Uri Geller Visits Lamb Part 2

SCOTLAND’S ASTEROIDS

  1. WALKING THROUGH TIME. SCOTLND’S ASTEROID
  2. Wild 2 & The Isle Of Skye
  3. Hebrew and Gaelic – Who is anti Semitic?

download PDF of list here https://1drv.ms/w/s!AgMUwr-MwIDY_CF03pMemXlKSVFZ 

 

 

%d bloggers like this: