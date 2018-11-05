Human trafficking victim from Vietnam found in Dunblane after escaping captors

24th SEPT 2018

Police are trying to track down slave traders after a Vietnamese woman escaped her captors and sought help in Dunblane.

A surprised member of the public called police after being approached by a distressed woman in Cockburn Avenue in the Stirlingshire town on September 13.

Officers established that the 21-year-old was the victim of human trafficking and had managed to escape from where she was being housed before making her way to Dunblane.

Police inquiries so far suggest she may have come from the north of the town, possibly the rural Tayside area, and motorists who may have been travelling along the A9 during the late evening of Thursday, September 13 are being asked to come forward if they have any relevant information.