DANIEL WOLSTENCROFT & THE IICSA

Daniel “shatterboys” Wolstencroft is one of the IICSA Core Participants. Daniel CLAIMS to have been abused by his grandfather who was the WARBURTONS patriarch.

Daniel took photos of some of the private IICSA information he was privvy too & then…

SHARED THEM WI HIS MATES!!

The following screenshots I have had for MONTHS but I wasn’t willing to publish JUST IN CASE it effected the inquiry negatively. (NAE HOPE i was willing to take any blame for that!)

But i’ve been told by a very reliable source… THE IICSA KNOWS & HAS DONE NOTHING.

Think that says it all about Danny Twatterboy & the IICSA.

Oh… & this is THE SAME DANIEL WOLSTENCROFT that I called out nearly two years ago

& THE SAME DANIEL WOLSTENCROFT that Hoaxtead Research Cult of trolls & Jimmy “the outlaw” have & are protecting!!

Gee, I wonder why……………….