COVER-UP OF CHILD ABUSE RINGS CONTINUES ~ #Aangirfan
24 October 2018
In key votes, the UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May needs the votes of Northern Ireland’sDemocratic Unionist Party (DUP), a party which has been linked to child abuse rings.
Anonymous wrote:
THE DUP SKELETONS IN THERESA MAY’S CUPBOARD – Village Magazine
“Sir Anthony Blunt … wormed his way back into the good books of British intelligence by providing them with details of a paedophile network in Ireland of which he was a member and which they later exploited for blackmail and destabilisation purposes
(Blunt was close to Lord Victor Rothschild, who was a top man in both MI5 and MI6)
“Theresa May yet clings to power with the aid of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), at least one of whose most senior members frequented the same seedy paedophile underworld as Blunt in the mid and late 1970s…
“Theresa May must shoulder the responsibility for the ongoing cover-up of this far-reaching scandal.
READ ORIGINAL IN FULL ~ FROM THE EVER WONDERFUL AANGIRFAN http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2018/10/cover-up-of-child-abuse-rings-continues.html
MORE KINCORA
- Birr Castle, Parsons, Princess Margaret, Crowley, Kincora, Ted Heath & Satanism
- Building that housed Kincora Boys’ Home is facing demolition
- Kincora Cover-Up Complete… FOR NOW
- Kincora a ‘TOTAL TRAVESTY’ Colin Wallace’s statement in full.
- Kincora abuse inquiry: top secret files declassified by PSNI
- Final abuse report spanning a century concluded #CSA
You must log in to post a comment.